Tuesday, September 23, 2025
group of people watching sunset over lake
Roseville NewsSacramento
1 min.Read

Placer County unemployment up and inflation on the rise

Staff
By Staff

Updated: July 2025

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County’s unemployment rate has increased by 0.8% in the latest report from the California Economic Development Department, bringing the total to 4.6%.

Despite the uptick, Placer County remains tied for the 5th lowest unemployment rate in California. The inflation rate in the United States has increased from 2.4% to 2.7% in June 2025.

Nationally, job growth has been softer than expected. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics significantly revised downward employment figures for the past two months, signaling a broader economic cooling trend.

Local Counties At a Glance

  • Placer 4.6%, up from 3.8%
  • Sacramento 5.3%, up from 4.5%
  • El Dorado 5.2%, up from 4.5%
  • Nevada 5%, up from 4.4%
  • Yolo 6.1%, up from 5.2%
  • Yuba 7.2%, up from 6.6%

California Unemployment Rate by County

COUNTYUNEMPLOYMENT RATE
MONO4.10%
SAN MATEO4.10%
NAPA4.20%
SAN FRANCISCO4.20%
SIERRA4.30%
MARIN4.50%
ORANGE4.50%
INYO4.60%
PLACER4.60%
SANTA CLARA4.60%
SONOMA4.60%
SANTA BARBARA4.70%
SAN LUIS OBISPO4.80%
SAN DIEGO4.90%
ALAMEDA5.00%
NEVADA5.00%
VENTURA5.00%
CONTRA COSTA5.10%
EL DORADO5.20%
MARIPOSA5.20%
SACRAMENTO5.30%
SHASTA5.50%
HUMBOLDT5.60%
SOLANO5.60%
TUOLUMNE5.60%
TRINITY5.70%
MENDOCINO5.80%
LOS ANGELES5.90%
SAN BERNARDINO5.90%
RIVERSIDE6.00%
SANTA CRUZ6.00%
AMADOR6.10%
MODOC6.10%
PLUMAS6.10%
YOLO6.10%
LASSEN6.20%
MONTEREY6.30%
BUTTE6.50%
CALAVERAS6.50%
DEL NORTE6.50%
TEHAMA6.80%
SAN BENITO7.00%
SAN JOAQUIN7.00%
SISKIYOU7.00%
YUBA7.20%
LAKE7.30%
STANISLAUS7.60%
GLENN7.80%
MADERA8.00%
FRESNO8.60%
SUTTER9.00%
KERN9.60%
KINGS9.70%
ALPINE10.20%
MERCED10.50%
TULARE10.70%
COLUSA12.20%
IMPERIAL18.90%

“The Real Unemployment”

Public agencies regularly use a series of measures to report on labor underutilization. Labeled U-1 through U-6, each measure takes a variety of statistics into account to report numbers. The U-6, although less used, is often considered a more reliable indicator. For example statewide, the California EDD reports California unemployment numbers at 5.3%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) currently ranges from 2 percent (U-1) to 10 percent (U-6).

  • U-1, persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
  • U-2, job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
  • U-3, total unemployed, as a percent of the civilian labor force (this is the definition used for the official unemployment rate);
  • U-4, total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers;
  • U-5, total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other marginally attached workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers; and
  • U-6, total unemployed, plus all marginally attached workers, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers.
Roseville top relocation choice in all of California
❤️ Roseville among best places to live in America
Roseville ranked among most livable mid-size cities in America
Roseville Public Libraries an entertaining and enlightening experience
Has Downtown Roseville Finally Arrived?
Crime rates in Roseville & Rocklin
Roseville Ranked Among Best Places to Live
Roseville, a Top Growth Destination in U.S.
Roseville Ranked 9th Best City to Retire in the United States
Roseville Ranked 14th Nationally for Young Homebuyers
Roseville Ranked 5th Best in Nation to Work at Home
Biking Roseville
Roseville named one of best cities in the U.S. for military retirees

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Roseville News

Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Roseville, Calif. - The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park.
Auburn

Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Rocklin, Calif. - Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.

