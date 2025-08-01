Placer County unemployment up and inflation on the rise

Updated: July 2025
Roseville, Calif. – Placer County’s unemployment rate has increased by 0.8% in the latest report from the California Economic Development Department, bringing the total to 4.6%.
Despite the uptick, Placer County remains tied for the 5th lowest unemployment rate in California. The inflation rate in the United States has increased from 2.4% to 2.7% in June 2025.
Nationally, job growth has been softer than expected. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics significantly revised downward employment figures for the past two months, signaling a broader economic cooling trend.
Local Counties At a Glance
- Placer 4.6%, up from 3.8%
- Sacramento 5.3%, up from 4.5%
- El Dorado 5.2%, up from 4.5%
- Nevada 5%, up from 4.4%
- Yolo 6.1%, up from 5.2%
- Yuba 7.2%, up from 6.6%
California Unemployment Rate by County
|COUNTY
|UNEMPLOYMENT RATE
|MONO
|4.10%
|SAN MATEO
|4.10%
|NAPA
|4.20%
|SAN FRANCISCO
|4.20%
|SIERRA
|4.30%
|MARIN
|4.50%
|ORANGE
|4.50%
|INYO
|4.60%
|PLACER
|4.60%
|SANTA CLARA
|4.60%
|SONOMA
|4.60%
|SANTA BARBARA
|4.70%
|SAN LUIS OBISPO
|4.80%
|SAN DIEGO
|4.90%
|ALAMEDA
|5.00%
|NEVADA
|5.00%
|VENTURA
|5.00%
|CONTRA COSTA
|5.10%
|EL DORADO
|5.20%
|MARIPOSA
|5.20%
|SACRAMENTO
|5.30%
|SHASTA
|5.50%
|HUMBOLDT
|5.60%
|SOLANO
|5.60%
|TUOLUMNE
|5.60%
|TRINITY
|5.70%
|MENDOCINO
|5.80%
|LOS ANGELES
|5.90%
|SAN BERNARDINO
|5.90%
|RIVERSIDE
|6.00%
|SANTA CRUZ
|6.00%
|AMADOR
|6.10%
|MODOC
|6.10%
|PLUMAS
|6.10%
|YOLO
|6.10%
|LASSEN
|6.20%
|MONTEREY
|6.30%
|BUTTE
|6.50%
|CALAVERAS
|6.50%
|DEL NORTE
|6.50%
|TEHAMA
|6.80%
|SAN BENITO
|7.00%
|SAN JOAQUIN
|7.00%
|SISKIYOU
|7.00%
|YUBA
|7.20%
|LAKE
|7.30%
|STANISLAUS
|7.60%
|GLENN
|7.80%
|MADERA
|8.00%
|FRESNO
|8.60%
|SUTTER
|9.00%
|KERN
|9.60%
|KINGS
|9.70%
|ALPINE
|10.20%
|MERCED
|10.50%
|TULARE
|10.70%
|COLUSA
|12.20%
|IMPERIAL
|18.90%
“The Real Unemployment”
Public agencies regularly use a series of measures to report on labor underutilization. Labeled U-1 through U-6, each measure takes a variety of statistics into account to report numbers. The U-6, although less used, is often considered a more reliable indicator. For example statewide, the California EDD reports California unemployment numbers at 5.3%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) currently ranges from 2 percent (U-1) to 10 percent (U-6).
- U-1, persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
- U-2, job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
- U-3, total unemployed, as a percent of the civilian labor force (this is the definition used for the official unemployment rate);
- U-4, total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers;
- U-5, total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other marginally attached workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers; and
- U-6, total unemployed, plus all marginally attached workers, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers.