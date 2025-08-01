Placer County unemployment up and inflation on the rise

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County’s unemployment rate has increased by 0.8% in the latest report from the California Economic Development Department, bringing the total to 4.6%.

Despite the uptick, Placer County remains tied for the 5th lowest unemployment rate in California. The inflation rate in the United States has increased from 2.4% to 2.7% in June 2025.

Nationally, job growth has been softer than expected. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics significantly revised downward employment figures for the past two months, signaling a broader economic cooling trend.

Local Counties At a Glance

Placer 4.6%, up from 3.8%

Sacramento 5.3%, up from 4.5%

El Dorado 5.2%, up from 4.5%

Nevada 5%, up from 4.4%

Yolo 6.1%, up from 5.2%

Yuba 7.2%, up from 6.6%

California Unemployment Rate by County

COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATE MONO 4.10% SAN MATEO 4.10% NAPA 4.20% SAN FRANCISCO 4.20% SIERRA 4.30% MARIN 4.50% ORANGE 4.50% INYO 4.60% PLACER 4.60% SANTA CLARA 4.60% SONOMA 4.60% SANTA BARBARA 4.70% SAN LUIS OBISPO 4.80% SAN DIEGO 4.90% ALAMEDA 5.00% NEVADA 5.00% VENTURA 5.00% CONTRA COSTA 5.10% EL DORADO 5.20% MARIPOSA 5.20% SACRAMENTO 5.30% SHASTA 5.50% HUMBOLDT 5.60% SOLANO 5.60% TUOLUMNE 5.60% TRINITY 5.70% MENDOCINO 5.80% LOS ANGELES 5.90% SAN BERNARDINO 5.90% RIVERSIDE 6.00% SANTA CRUZ 6.00% AMADOR 6.10% MODOC 6.10% PLUMAS 6.10% YOLO 6.10% LASSEN 6.20% MONTEREY 6.30% BUTTE 6.50% CALAVERAS 6.50% DEL NORTE 6.50% TEHAMA 6.80% SAN BENITO 7.00% SAN JOAQUIN 7.00% SISKIYOU 7.00% YUBA 7.20% LAKE 7.30% STANISLAUS 7.60% GLENN 7.80% MADERA 8.00% FRESNO 8.60% SUTTER 9.00% KERN 9.60% KINGS 9.70% ALPINE 10.20% MERCED 10.50% TULARE 10.70% COLUSA 12.20% IMPERIAL 18.90%

“The Real Unemployment”

Public agencies regularly use a series of measures to report on labor underutilization. Labeled U-1 through U-6, each measure takes a variety of statistics into account to report numbers. The U-6, although less used, is often considered a more reliable indicator. For example statewide, the California EDD reports California unemployment numbers at 5.3%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) currently ranges from 2 percent (U-1) to 10 percent (U-6).