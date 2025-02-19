Roseville Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament to return for 28th year this April

Annual golf tournament slated for April 25th

Roseville, Calif.- Spend a day of fun and golf with friends for a terrific cause at Woodcreek Oaks for the 2025 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament on April 25th.

The tournament has regularly included on-course beverage stations, tee prizes, games, raffle, lunch, commemorative apparel and awards reception.

- Advertisement - 2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

90s-themed event

Save the date for a birthday celebration. The Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament returns Friday, April 25, and we’re teeing up a special 90s-themed event to celebrate Woodcreek Golf Club’s 30th anniversary. Break out your best retro golf gear and join us for a day of fun on the course!

Tournament Proceeds Benefit Roseville Kids

The City of Roseville is committed to offering affordable programs for all city residents. Proceeds from the Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament helps provide scholarships and fee waiver assistance for qualifying families to participate in parks and recreation activities, such as swimming lessons, sports and playground programs.

2025 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament

April 25, 2025

Woodcreek Oaks Golf

Roseville, Calif.

related