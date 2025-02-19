Subscribe
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Roseville Golf Course
Roseville News
Roseville Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament to return for 28th year this April

Staff
By Staff
City of Roseville

Annual golf tournament slated for April 25th

Roseville, Calif.- Spend a day of fun and golf with friends for a terrific cause at Woodcreek Oaks for the 2025 Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament on April 25th.

The tournament has regularly included on-course beverage stations, tee prizes, games, raffle, lunch, commemorative apparel and awards reception.

90s-themed event

Save the date for a birthday celebration. The Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament returns Friday, April 25, and we're teeing up a special 90s-themed event to celebrate Woodcreek Golf Club's 30th anniversary. Break out your best retro golf gear and join us for a day of fun on the course!

Tournament Proceeds Benefit Roseville Kids

The City of Roseville is committed to offering affordable programs for all city residents. Proceeds from the Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament helps provide scholarships and fee waiver assistance for qualifying families to participate in parks and recreation activities, such as swimming lessons, sports and playground programs.

2025 Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament

April 25, 2025
Woodcreek Oaks Golf
Roseville, Calif.

Car Reviews

Mercedes Cabriolet a convertible with class

Roseville, Calif. - Although many people would classify the 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet as a sports car, it's officially listed as a midsize luxury coupe.
Local Business and Community

Mercede-Benz of Rocklin

850 New Mercedes-Benz Cars, Electrics, and SUVs for sale at Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin serving Roseville, Citrus Heights, Auburn, CA.
Folsom

Folsom Police Chief Rick Hillman to retire in June

Folsom, Calif. - Folsom Police Chief Rick Hillman has announced his retirement following nearly four decades in law enforcement, including 30 years with the Folsom Police Department and the last seven serving as Police Chief.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Roseville News

Wanted: Placer County Fair vendors, sponsors, and volunteers

Roseville, Calif. - Artists, bakers and entrepreneurs get ready, the Placer County Fair is just a few months away and looking for you

Topics

Welcome to the brighter side!