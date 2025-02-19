City of Roseville adding new radio communication tower on vacant parcel

Yearslong process and $1.5 million cost

Roseville, Calif.- To better serve emergency and critical city operations, the City of Roseville is building a new radio communications tower in east Roseville on a City-owned vacant parcel at 2001 Strauch Drive.

Vertical construction is anticipated to begin this month. The site was identified to best provide public safety-grade radio coverage throughout eastern Roseville including both hospitals, enhanced emergency power capabilities, and future public safety needs.

The City’s radio system handles approximately 1.5 million transmissions per year.

Several public and private sites were analyzed for optimal conditions, and deemed infeasible, before the City selected the Strauch Drive site.

Currently, Roseville operates two 180-foot radio communications towers. One is in west Roseville near the Roseville Energy Park and the second is in central Roseville at the Police Department building on Junction Boulevard. The planned tower in east Roseville will be similar in style and size to these two towers.

The current radio facility serving east Roseville is located within a leased office building on Douglas Boulevard and does not meet the City’s growing needs due to site limitations and costs. The Strauch Drive site will replace the Douglas facility.

Environmental clearance was done in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act.

Construction will occur on the interior of the parcel and vegetation will be preserved to the greatest extent possible.

The new radio tower will operate in compliance with federal and state regulations.

Funding for this project is $1.5 million dollars and provided by designated capital improvement project funding.

Timeline

Winter 2025: Vertical construction of the radio communications tower

Fall 2025: Estimated project completion

Timeline is subject to change.

