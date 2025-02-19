Subscribe
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
87.4 F
Roseville
Roseville
Roseville News
Roseville Permit Center temporarily relocating during renovations

Staff
By Staff
Source: City of Roseville

Closing at noon on Friday, February 28

Roseville, Calif.- The Permit Center at the Civic Center will be undergoing renovations starting Monday, March 3. During this time, Permit Center services will be temporarily relocated to Civic Center Meeting Rooms 1 and 2 at at 311 Vernon Street.

To prepare for this transition, the Permit Center will be closing at noon on Friday, February 28, for the temporary relocation of its services.

To ensure we provide the best service possible during this transition, the Permit Center will operate by appointment only beginning Monday, March 3, through the duration of the renovation.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve our facilities to better serve you.

For appointments, please visit roseville.ca.us/DS-Appointment. For additional information or questions, please contact us at (916) 774-5285.

