Tuesday, May 27, 2025
62.1 F
Roseville
Curling
Roseville News
2 min.Read

Barrel Bonspiel in Roseville this March at Skatetown Ice

Staff
By Staff
SourceWine Country Curling Club

2025 Barrel Bonspiel in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – Wine Country Curling Club is excited to once again host our annual Barrel bonspiel at Skatetown Ice in Roseville from March 14th to March 16th.

This year, 20 teams from Placer Valley, Sacramento, Bay Area, Nevada, and Oregon are coming to Skatetown Ice to curl in pool-play-to-bracket tournament with the winning team getting their name added to the legacy trophy.

Each team will play 2 games on Friday (11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:30pm, and 8:30pm) and 2 games on Saturday (8:00am, 11:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:30pm). We’ll also have a HOT SHOTS contest on Saturday at 8:30pm. Finals on Sunday will be at 7:30am and 10:30am.

Banner-unveiling ceremony

This year’s tournament will also include a banner-unveiling ceremony for the current USA Curling Arena Nationals Champions: Team Spangler! Team Spangler [Camren Spangler (Meadow Vista) , Chris Hillman (El Dorado Hills), Junior Feldman (Sacramento), and Brian Feldman Sacramento)] won GOLD at the 2024 Arena National Championships held last fall in Wausau, Wisconsin. The Arena National Championship was created for curlers who curl on ice that is shared with hockey players and ice skaters.

Curling

Bonspiel

Curling is an ice sport that requires players to slide 42-pound stones over an ice sheet to a target at the other end. Clubs around the country and the world host tournaments (called bonspiels) which brings players together in friendly competition. Wine Country Curling Club hosts 2 tournaments a year, The Barrel Bonspiel in March and the Crush Bonspiel on Labor Day weekend.

Considered to be one of the most captivating sports, curling is popularly known as chess on ice and a hybrid of bowling and shuffleboard. Americans flocked to the sport with intrigue and fascination when the Winter Olympics were televised from Torino in 2006, Vancouver in 2010, Sochi in 2014, South Korea in 2018, and Beijing 2022.

You might also remember that Team Shuster from the United States brought home GOLD in the 2018 Olympics from South Korea. Shuster’s win catapulted curling to the front page of every newspaper and the lead story in every newscast!

Did you know that:

  • CURLING is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States?
  • CURLING is one of the few sports that all ages and all abilities can do?
  • CURLING is the only sport that is shown DAILY during the Winter Olympics?

Wine Country Curling Club

Wine Country Curling Club is the local curling club here in Roseville. They are dedicated to promoting the sport of curling in Northern California and curl out of Skatetown Ice in Roseville.

Wine Country Curling offers leagues, learn-to-curl programs, corporate events, tournaments, and adaptive curling (wheelchair curling, blind curling, deaf curling, stick curling, and Special Olympics curling). WCCC curls on Sunday mornings (7:45am-11:45am) and Tuesday nights at 6:00pm but also offers the occasional Saturday night event. (View curling schedule)

Support local sports!

Roseville News

Stand Up Placer names Gary McDonald as Executive Director

Roseville, Calif. - The Board of Directors of Stand Up Placer is proud to announce the appointment of Gary McDonald as Executive Director, effective May 19, 2025.

