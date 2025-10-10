Subscribe
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Telefèric Barcelona Roseville opens October 18th
Roseville News
3 min.Read

Telefèric Barcelona in Roseville opens October 18 at The Fountains

Staff
By Staff

Authentic beloved Barcelona-born tapas restaurant makes its Sacramento-area debut

Roseville, Calif. – Telefèric Barcelona, the family-owned restaurant group born in Spain and beloved across California, officially opens to the public on October 18 at The Fountains at Roseville, marking its Sacramento-area debut following current locations in Walnut Creek, Palo Alto, Los Gatos, Brentwood, and Long Beach.

Founded by Spanish siblings Maria and Xavi Padrosa, Telefèric Barcelona is celebrated for its vibrant tapas, authentic pintxos, and signature paellas, along with a 100+ bottle Spanish wine collection. With its lively, Barcelona-inspired atmosphere, the restaurant brings the flavors, energy, and hospitality of Spain to one of the region’s most dynamic destinations. The Roseville opening continues Telefèric Barcelona’s expansion, bringing the distinctive taste and festive spirit of Spain to The Fountains at Roseville, a vibrant shopping and entertainment hub.

interior rendering

“Since opening our first U.S. restaurant in Walnut Creek a decade ago, Telefèric Barcelona has grown beyond anything we could have imagined,” says Xavier Padrosa, co-founder of Telefèric Barcelona. “What started as a dream to share the flavors and spirit of our home in Barcelona has become a movement across California. Bringing Telefèric Barcelona to Roseville is a milestone that fills us with pride, and another opportunity to invite a new community to gather, connect, and experience the joy of Spanish dining the way it’s meant to be: full of life, laughter and FIESTA.”

ESCAPE TO BARCELONA-NO PASSPORT REQUIRED

Rooted in Spanish culinary tradition, Telefèric Barcelona’s menu spotlights tapas and paellas designed for sharing. Favorites include patatas bravas, jamón ibérico de bellota, gambas al ajillo, pulpo Telefèric with truffle and pimentón purée, and creamy croquetas filled with jamón or king crab. Signature paellas-from the classic Mixta to squid-ink Paella Negra, plus seafood and vegetarian options -reflect the diversity of Spain’s coastal and regional cuisines. Seasonal specials and chef-driven dishes rotate throughout the year, with location-specific offerings inspired by both Spain and California’s local ingredients. To maintain authenticity, Telefèric Barcelona brings in Spanish chefs and imports key ingredients directly from Spain.
The beverage program features Spanish-inspired craft cocktails (including a dedicated gin & tonic section) and several styles of sangría, alongside a curated list of 100+ Spanish wines from Rioja, Ribera del Duero, Priorat, Rías Baixas, and beyond.

Interior space with wine, olive oil, and more

MEDITERRANEAN WARMTH, SPANISH SOUL

Designed by co-founder Maria Padrosa, Telefèric Barcelona Roseville reflects the warmth and vibrancy of Mediterranean architecture, with traditional materials such as whitewashed walls, latticework, and hand-glazed tiles paired with contemporary touches. The restaurant offers stylish indoor-outdoor seating and picturesque views within The Fountains at Roseville. The 6,000-square-foot restaurant accommodates approximately 180 guests, featuring a full bar, vibrant open kitchen, and expansive outdoor patio ideal for group gatherings. At the heart of the dining room, Telefèric’s paella station offers guests a front-row view as chefs prepare its celebrated rice dishes over open flame-an immersive centerpiece that reflects the lively spirit of Barcelona dining. To fully evoke a trip to Spain, the space features authentic Spanish wood, and all furniture and most materials are imported directly from Spain.

33 YEARS OF TAPAS, PAELLAS & HOSPITALITY

Founded in 1992 by siblings Maria and Xavi Padrosa, Telefèric Barcelona has become a California favorite for authentic Spanish dining. Since debuting in the U.S. with Walnut Creek in 2015, the group has expanded steadily; with Roseville, it now operates eight restaurants worldwide-six in California and two in Barcelona-with additional openings planned in Scottsdale, AZ; La Jolla, CA; and Newport Beach, CA.

BRING SPAIN HOME

Keep the experience going at home with their in-restaurant Spanish market, featuring authentic Spanish products imported directly from Spain-extra-virgin olive oils, tinned seafood, specialty rices, spices, chocolates, and more-so you can recreate your favorite Telefèric Barcelona flavors in your own kitchen. In addition, if you’re planning a celebration, Telefèric Barcelona Catering brings Spain to you with live paella cooking on-site, tapas, and classic porrón. Hosting a big party at your venue? Let them handle the food while you enjoy the fiesta.

Location & Hours

Telefèric Barcelona at Fountains at Roseville is located at 1190 Roseville Parkway. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily, with the following hours of operation:

  • Monday-Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.
  • Thursday-Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 10:15 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10:15 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.

For more information, visit www.telefericbarcelona.com.

Map & Directions

Local Business and Community

Village General Store & Refillery in Roseville

Village General Store & Refillery | Roseville CA is a one-stop shop for premium pantry staples, home cleaning products, lifestyle goods, vintage, and personal care products - all with people and the planet in mind. Local retailer specializing in eco friendly products.
Lincoln

Placer Parkway: Placer County Board Approves Plans for $106 Million Project

The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved plans and specifications for the long-anticipated Placer Parkway project, a new regional expressway in West Placer designed to reduce congestion and improve connections to key destinations
Roseville News

Strike Averted at Sutter Roseville and several facilities across Northern California

Roseville, Calif. - Frontline healthcare workers at eight Sutter Health facilities across Northern California have reached a tentative contract agreement with Sutter executives, averting the strike workers had overwhelmingly authorized.
Rocklin News

Placer SPCA Presents Wag & Walk: A Free Festival for Dogs and Their Humans

Rocklin, Calif. - Get ready for a tail-wagging good time! Placer SPCA is thrilled to host Wag & Walk, a free, dog-friendly community celebration at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Noah’s Bagels in Roseville on Thrive Drive

Visit Noah's NY Bagels Freedom Pointe Plaza for fresh-baked bagels, signature breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and delicious drinks

Local Business and Community

Old Spaghetti Factory in Roseville

Serving Meals & Memories Since 1969. Bring the whole family together for The Old Spaghetti Factory's famous, affordable 3 course meals.
Auburn

Historic Harvest: Placer County Agricultural Value Soars to Record $111 Million

Placer County's total gross value of agricultural crops and livestock soared to a record-breaking $111 million in 2024, representing a 23.8% increase from the previous year's total.
Auburn

Building Tomorrow: Placer County’s 2050 Vision Charts a Path for Growth and Balance

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors today adopted the Placer 2050 Vision Statement and Guiding Principles, marking another milestone in the comprehensive update of the county's General Plan.

