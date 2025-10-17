Telefèric Barcelona in Roseville opens at The Fountains

Authentic beloved Barcelona-born tapas restaurant makes its Sacramento-area debut

Roseville, Calif. – Telefèric Barcelona, the family-owned restaurant group born in Spain and beloved across California, officially opens to the public on October 18 at The Fountains at Roseville, marking its Sacramento-area debut following current locations in Walnut Creek, Palo Alto, Los Gatos, Brentwood, and Long Beach.

Founded by Spanish siblings Maria and Xavi Padrosa, Telefèric Barcelona is celebrated for its vibrant tapas, authentic pintxos, and signature paellas, along with a 100+ bottle Spanish wine collection. With its lively, Barcelona-inspired atmosphere, the restaurant brings the flavors, energy, and hospitality of Spain to one of the region’s most dynamic destinations. The Roseville opening continues Telefèric Barcelona’s expansion, bringing the distinctive taste and festive spirit of Spain to The Fountains at Roseville, a vibrant shopping and entertainment hub.

“Since opening our first U.S. restaurant in Walnut Creek a decade ago, Telefèric Barcelona has grown beyond anything we could have imagined,” says Xavier Padrosa, co-founder of Telefèric Barcelona. “What started as a dream to share the flavors and spirit of our home in Barcelona has become a movement across California. Bringing Telefèric Barcelona to Roseville is a milestone that fills us with pride, and another opportunity to invite a new community to gather, connect, and experience the joy of Spanish dining the way it’s meant to be: full of life, laughter and FIESTA.”

ESCAPE TO BARCELONA-NO PASSPORT REQUIRED

Rooted in Spanish culinary tradition, Telefèric Barcelona’s menu spotlights tapas and paellas designed for sharing. Favorites include patatas bravas, jamón ibérico de bellota, gambas al ajillo, pulpo Telefèric with truffle and pimentón purée, and creamy croquetas filled with jamón or king crab. Signature paellas-from the classic Mixta to squid-ink Paella Negra, plus seafood and vegetarian options -reflect the diversity of Spain’s coastal and regional cuisines. Seasonal specials and chef-driven dishes rotate throughout the year, with location-specific offerings inspired by both Spain and California’s local ingredients. To maintain authenticity, Telefèric Barcelona brings in Spanish chefs and imports key ingredients directly from Spain.

The beverage program features Spanish-inspired craft cocktails (including a dedicated gin & tonic section) and several styles of sangría, alongside a curated list of 100+ Spanish wines from Rioja, Ribera del Duero, Priorat, Rías Baixas, and beyond.

MEDITERRANEAN WARMTH, SPANISH SOUL

Designed by co-founder Maria Padrosa, Telefèric Barcelona Roseville reflects the warmth and vibrancy of Mediterranean architecture, with traditional materials such as whitewashed walls, latticework, and hand-glazed tiles paired with contemporary touches. The restaurant offers stylish indoor-outdoor seating and picturesque views within The Fountains at Roseville. The 6,000-square-foot restaurant accommodates approximately 180 guests, featuring a full bar, vibrant open kitchen, and expansive outdoor patio ideal for group gatherings. At the heart of the dining room, Telefèric’s paella station offers guests a front-row view as chefs prepare its celebrated rice dishes over open flame-an immersive centerpiece that reflects the lively spirit of Barcelona dining. To fully evoke a trip to Spain, the space features authentic Spanish wood, and all furniture and most materials are imported directly from Spain.

33 YEARS OF TAPAS, PAELLAS & HOSPITALITY

Founded in 1992 by siblings Maria and Xavi Padrosa, Telefèric Barcelona has become a California favorite for authentic Spanish dining. Since debuting in the U.S. with Walnut Creek in 2015, the group has expanded steadily; with Roseville, it now operates eight restaurants worldwide-six in California and two in Barcelona-with additional openings planned in Scottsdale, AZ; La Jolla, CA; and Newport Beach, CA.

BRING SPAIN HOME

Keep the experience going at home with their in-restaurant Spanish market, featuring authentic Spanish products imported directly from Spain-extra-virgin olive oils, tinned seafood, specialty rices, spices, chocolates, and more-so you can recreate your favorite Telefèric Barcelona flavors in your own kitchen. In addition, if you’re planning a celebration, Telefèric Barcelona Catering brings Spain to you with live paella cooking on-site, tapas, and classic porrón. Hosting a big party at your venue? Let them handle the food while you enjoy the fiesta.

Location & Hours

Telefèric Barcelona at Fountains at Roseville is located at 1190 Roseville Parkway. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily, with the following hours of operation:

Monday-Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 10:15 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10:15 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.

For more information, visit www.telefericbarcelona.com.

Map & Directions