Subscribe
Saturday, October 18, 2025
67.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Ribbon cutting Teleferic Barcelona
Roseville News
3 min.Read

Telefèric Barcelona in Roseville opens at The Fountains

Staff
By Staff

Authentic beloved Barcelona-born tapas restaurant makes its Sacramento-area debut

Roseville, Calif. – Telefèric Barcelona, the family-owned restaurant group born in Spain and beloved across California, officially opens to the public on October 18 at The Fountains at Roseville, marking its Sacramento-area debut following current locations in Walnut Creek, Palo Alto, Los Gatos, Brentwood, and Long Beach.

Founded by Spanish siblings Maria and Xavi Padrosa, Telefèric Barcelona is celebrated for its vibrant tapas, authentic pintxos, and signature paellas, along with a 100+ bottle Spanish wine collection. With its lively, Barcelona-inspired atmosphere, the restaurant brings the flavors, energy, and hospitality of Spain to one of the region’s most dynamic destinations. The Roseville opening continues Telefèric Barcelona’s expansion, bringing the distinctive taste and festive spirit of Spain to The Fountains at Roseville, a vibrant shopping and entertainment hub.

grand opening in Roseville

“Since opening our first U.S. restaurant in Walnut Creek a decade ago, Telefèric Barcelona has grown beyond anything we could have imagined,” says Xavier Padrosa, co-founder of Telefèric Barcelona. “What started as a dream to share the flavors and spirit of our home in Barcelona has become a movement across California. Bringing Telefèric Barcelona to Roseville is a milestone that fills us with pride, and another opportunity to invite a new community to gather, connect, and experience the joy of Spanish dining the way it’s meant to be: full of life, laughter and FIESTA.”

Flamenco dancer and musicians

ESCAPE TO BARCELONA-NO PASSPORT REQUIRED

Rooted in Spanish culinary tradition, Telefèric Barcelona’s menu spotlights tapas and paellas designed for sharing. Favorites include patatas bravas, jamón ibérico de bellota, gambas al ajillo, pulpo Telefèric with truffle and pimentón purée, and creamy croquetas filled with jamón or king crab. Signature paellas-from the classic Mixta to squid-ink Paella Negra, plus seafood and vegetarian options -reflect the diversity of Spain’s coastal and regional cuisines. Seasonal specials and chef-driven dishes rotate throughout the year, with location-specific offerings inspired by both Spain and California’s local ingredients. To maintain authenticity, Telefèric Barcelona brings in Spanish chefs and imports key ingredients directly from Spain.

The beverage program features Spanish-inspired craft cocktails (including a dedicated gin & tonic section) and several styles of sangría, alongside a curated list of 100+ Spanish wines from Rioja, Ribera del Duero, Priorat, Rías Baixas, and beyond.

Telefèric Barcelona Roseville opens

MEDITERRANEAN WARMTH, SPANISH SOUL

Designed by co-founder Maria Padrosa, Telefèric Barcelona Roseville reflects the warmth and vibrancy of Mediterranean architecture, with traditional materials such as whitewashed walls, latticework, and hand-glazed tiles paired with contemporary touches. The restaurant offers stylish indoor-outdoor seating and picturesque views within The Fountains at Roseville. The 6,000-square-foot restaurant accommodates approximately 180 guests, featuring a full bar, vibrant open kitchen, and expansive outdoor patio ideal for group gatherings. At the heart of the dining room, Telefèric’s paella station offers guests a front-row view as chefs prepare its celebrated rice dishes over open flame-an immersive centerpiece that reflects the lively spirit of Barcelona dining. To fully evoke a trip to Spain, the space features authentic Spanish wood, and all furniture and most materials are imported directly from Spain.

interior rendering

33 YEARS OF TAPAS, PAELLAS & HOSPITALITY

Founded in 1992 by siblings Maria and Xavi Padrosa, Telefèric Barcelona has become a California favorite for authentic Spanish dining. Since debuting in the U.S. with Walnut Creek in 2015, the group has expanded steadily; with Roseville, it now operates eight restaurants worldwide-six in California and two in Barcelona-with additional openings planned in Scottsdale, AZ; La Jolla, CA; and Newport Beach, CA.

Interior space with wine, olive oil, and more

BRING SPAIN HOME

Keep the experience going at home with their in-restaurant Spanish market, featuring authentic Spanish products imported directly from Spain-extra-virgin olive oils, tinned seafood, specialty rices, spices, chocolates, and more-so you can recreate your favorite Telefèric Barcelona flavors in your own kitchen. In addition, if you’re planning a celebration, Telefèric Barcelona Catering brings Spain to you with live paella cooking on-site, tapas, and classic porrón. Hosting a big party at your venue? Let them handle the food while you enjoy the fiesta.

Location & Hours

Telefèric Barcelona at Fountains at Roseville is located at 1190 Roseville Parkway. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily, with the following hours of operation:

  • Monday-Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.
  • Thursday-Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 10:15 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10:15 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.

For more information, visit www.telefericbarcelona.com.

Map & Directions

Open Oct 18 in Roseville!

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Roseville Book Sale!

Trending

Folsom

Folsom Powerhouse Lights Up with Free Family Electricity Fair

Sacramento, Calif. - SMUD is partnering with California State Parks to present the 12th annual Electricity Fair at the Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park on Saturday, Oct. 18, to
Local Business and Community

MarketSharePR in Roseville

Writing, creating and sharing key communications can be a heavy lift for any brand. Leave it to MarketSharePR.
Local Business and Community

Ethan Wade Graphics in Granite Bay

When it comes to screen printed shirts, you won’t find a better source than Ethan Wade Graphics. Our expert staff will make sure your job is done right!
Local Business and Community

Porter’s House of Draft in Roseville

Porter's House of Draft in Roseville. Comfort Food & Microbrews.
Local Business and Community

Tomatina Fresh Italian in Roseville

Tomatina offers fresh Italian food made by hand with only the finest seasonal ingredients. Enjoy pasta, pizza, and our signature piadine with your family and friends in Roseville.

Topics

Folsom

Folsom Powerhouse Lights Up with Free Family Electricity Fair

Sacramento, Calif. - SMUD is partnering with California State Parks to present the 12th annual Electricity Fair at the Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park on Saturday, Oct. 18, to
Local Business and Community

MarketSharePR in Roseville

Writing, creating and sharing key communications can be a heavy lift for any brand. Leave it to MarketSharePR.
Local Business and Community

Ethan Wade Graphics in Granite Bay

When it comes to screen printed shirts, you won’t find a better source than Ethan Wade Graphics. Our expert staff will make sure your job is done right!
Local Business and Community

Porter’s House of Draft in Roseville

Porter's House of Draft in Roseville. Comfort Food & Microbrews.
Local Business and Community

Tomatina Fresh Italian in Roseville

Tomatina offers fresh Italian food made by hand with only the finest seasonal ingredients. Enjoy pasta, pizza, and our signature piadine with your family and friends in Roseville.
Local Business and Community

Boudin SF in Roseville

Boudin SF in Roseville. Enjoy a meal in our restaurant, then a fun-filled day of shopping amongst a collection of unique stores at this open-air plaza. Kids play area and train ride available.
Local Business and Community

Banfield Pet Hospital in Roseville

Banfield Pet Hospital veterinarians provide the best preventive healthcare for your pets. We are open late and on weekends, and conveniently located.
Natural Wellness

The Hidden Link: How Metabolic Syndrome Connects Diabetes and Heart Disease

Sacramento, Calif. - Dr. S.M. Grundy, MD, PhD, at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, believes that "approximately one-third of an apparently healthy population is sufficiently insulin-resistant to be at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!