Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Roseville News
1 min.Read

West Roseville Summer Kickoff Community Festival at St. John’s this Saturday

Staff
By Staff
SourceSt. John's Episcopal Church

Admission is free. All are welcome.

Roseville, Calif – St. John’s Episcopal Church of West Roseville is excited to announce its Summer Kickoff Community Festival, a free, family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 2351 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA.

This high-energy celebration marks the start of summer with engaging activities for all ages and a chance to meet and support local heroes. The festival will feature interactive displays and vehicles from Roseville Police Department, Placer County Sheriff’s Department (including Off-Road and Mounted Patrol), and Placer County Probation, as well as displays and representatives from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

With emergency services will also be on hand, including Roseville Fire Department, Placer Fire/Cal Fire, and AMR, giving families a unique opportunity to learn more about public safety in a fun and informal setting.

Map & Directions

Festival highlights include:

  • Live science show by Mad Science
  • Bounce houses for kids
  • Delicious offerings from local food trucks
  • Community vendors
  • Resource booths

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together in celebration, partnership, and fun,” said Rev. Cliff Haggenjos, Rector of St. John’s. “This is a chance to connect, thank our local service members, and enjoy the beginning of summer as neighbors.”. Bring the whole family and enjoy a day of fun, education, and community spirit at this special West Roseville event.

Admission is free. All are welcome.

For more information, please contact St. John’s Church at (916)781-6911 or visit stjohnsroseville.org.

flyer
