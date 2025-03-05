AfterShock 2025 in Sacramento lucky 13 lineup announced

West Coast’s Largest Rock, Punk & Metal Festival
Sacramento, Calif.- It’s lucky year 13 for Aftershock as producer Danny Wimmer Presents announces the highly anticipated lineup for The West Coast’s Largest Rock, Punk & Metal Festival, coming back to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California October 2 – 5, 2025.
The four-day destination event will feature 115+ bands on 4 stages, with a lineup of icons and emerging stars, topped by:
Headliners
- Thursday: Blink-182, Good Charlotte, All Time Low
- Friday: Deftones, A Perfect Circle, TURNSTILE
- Saturday: Korn, Bad Omens, Gojira
- Sunday: Bring Me The Horizon, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson
“Aftershock is the biggest rock, punk, and metal festival on the West Coast, and this year, it lined up perfectly for California fans. We’ve got legendary reunions, rare performances, and more California bands on this lineup than any Aftershock before,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Year after year, we’ve broken attendance records, and this one is set to be the biggest yet. Trust me, you don’t want to miss it. I hope to see you there.”
“We can’t wait to welcome Aftershock back to Sacramento this fall,” said Visit Sacramento President & CEO Mike Testa. “What began as a one-day event has become a totally immersive hard rock experience for some of the best fans in the world, and we’re excited that our city can be a part of it all.”
Lineup
|Blink-182
Deftones
Korn
Bring Me The Horizon
A Perfect Circle
Bad Omens
Rob Zombie
Good Charlotte
TURNSTILE
Gojira
Marilyn Manson
Knocked Loose
Three Days Grace (with Adam Gontier)
Lamb of God
Mudvayne
All Time Low
The All-American Rejects
Motionless in White
Acid Bath
Bruce Dickinson
Chevelle
Slaughter To Prevail
Dream Theater
The Dillinger Escape Plan
Taking Back Sunday
Trivium
Hollywood Undead
In This Moment
Chiodos
Black Veil Brides
Kerry King
Mom Jeans
Powerwolf
Alkaline Trio
Dayseeker
Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm
Cavalera
Machine Head
Power Trip
Basement
Chimaira
|Testament
Story of the Year
Sunami
State Champs
Bowling For Soup
Hoobastank
Hinder
Crossfade
Static-X
August Burns Red
Hatebreed
Imminence
Exodus
GWAR
Bilmuri
Carcass
Alestorm
DragonForce
Death Angel
All Shall Perish
Get Scared
Kittie
Pop Evil
Rev Theory
Of Mice & Men
Failure
A Tribute to S.O.D. with Scott Ian
Dan Lilker
Jamey Jasta
and Revel Ian
DevilDriver
3 Inches of Blood
Yngwie Malmsteen
Memphis May Fire
Dying Fetus
Northlane
The Plot In You
Glare
Fear Factory
Spineshank
DOPE
|Hot Milk
High On Fire
Demon Hunter
Seven Hours After Violet
Nails
Speed
Trash Talk
Scowl
Violent Vira
Snot
Cattle Decapitation
Lacuna Coil
Gloryhammer
LANDMVRKS
Saliva
Sleep Theory
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Sick Puppies
Winds of Plague
Spite
Thrown
Xibalba
Six Feet Under
Prong
12 Stones
Dying Wish
Quannnic
The Ataris
Nonpoint
Born of Osiris
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Dry Kill Logic
Forbidden
SPY
Left To Suffer
Thornhill
Five Headed Cobra
Return To Dust
Snuffed On Sight
Special appearances and reunions @ Aftershock 2025
- 3 Inches of Blood (Rare reunion show)
- 12 Stones (Reunion)
- A Tribute to S.O.D. with Scott Ian, Dan Lilker, Jamey Jasta, and Revel Ian
- Acid Bath (Reunion)
- All Shall Perish (Rare show / home area)
- Cattle Decapitation (Home state)
- Cavalera (Playing the brothers’ iconic Sepultura record, Chaos A.D., in full in a very rare, special performance)
- Chimaira (First West Coast show in 11 Years)
- Chiodos (Reunion)
- Crossfade (Reunion)
- Death Angel (Home area)
- Deftones (Hometown show)
- Demon Hunter (Rare show)
- DevilDriver (Home state)
- Dream Theater (40th anniversary)
- Exodus (“40 Years of Blood” celebrating 40th anniversary of their Bonded By Blood album / home area)
- Fear Factory (Celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Demanufacture / home state)
- Forbidden (Reunion / hometown area)
- Get Scared (Reunion)
- Good Charlotte (West Coast Festival Exclusive)
- GWAR (40th anniversary)
- High On Fire (Home area)
- In This Moment (Home state)
- Machine Head (Home area)
- Mom Jeans (Hometown)
- Nails (Home state)
- Power Trip (First reunion show in the Bay Area)
- Rev Theory (A DWP exclusive: The original lineup reunites for one of the band’s first shows since 2014 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Truth Is Currency)
- Snot (Reunion / home state)
- Snuffed On Sight (Home area)
- Spineshank (Reunion / home state)
- Spite (Home area)
- Spy (Home area)
- Static-X (Home state)
- Sunami (Home area)
- The Dillinger Escape Plan (West Coast Reunion Show)
- Trash Talk (20th anniversary)
- Trivium (Celebrating 20th anniversary of Ascendency with full album play)
- Winds of Plague (Reunion / home state)
- Xibalba (Rare show / home state)
4-Day and Single-Day General Admission and VIP passes, as well as the brand-new 4-Day Capital Club SVIP are on sale now at https://aftershockfestival.com/passes/ for $1 down via layaway.
DWP has partnered with GOVX to offer exclusively priced 4-Day and Single-Day GA Aftershock passes for military, nurse, firefighter, and police personnel. Visit GovX.com for eligibility details.
Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.
Danny Wimmer Presents
Aftershock is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.
In 2024, Aftershock welcomed 160,000 music fans from all 50 states and 30 countries around the world, bringing an estimated $30 million economic impact to California’s capital city.
Aftershock is proud to partner with Visit Sacramento.
Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, where the American and Sacramento Rivers meet.