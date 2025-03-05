AfterShock 2025 in Sacramento lucky 13 lineup announced

West Coast’s Largest Rock, Punk & Metal Festival



Sacramento, Calif.- It’s lucky year 13 for Aftershock as producer Danny Wimmer Presents announces the highly anticipated lineup for The West Coast’s Largest Rock, Punk & Metal Festival, coming back to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California October 2 – 5, 2025.

The four-day destination event will feature 115+ bands on 4 stages, with a lineup of icons and emerging stars, topped by:

Headliners

Thursday: Blink-182, Good Charlotte, All Time Low

Friday: Deftones, A Perfect Circle, TURNSTILE

Saturday: Korn, Bad Omens, Gojira

Sunday: Bring Me The Horizon, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson

West Coast’s biggest rock, punk, and metal festival

“Aftershock is the biggest rock, punk, and metal festival on the West Coast, and this year, it lined up perfectly for California fans. We’ve got legendary reunions, rare performances, and more California bands on this lineup than any Aftershock before,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Year after year, we’ve broken attendance records, and this one is set to be the biggest yet. Trust me, you don’t want to miss it. I hope to see you there.”

“We can’t wait to welcome Aftershock back to Sacramento this fall,” said Visit Sacramento President & CEO Mike Testa. “What began as a one-day event has become a totally immersive hard rock experience for some of the best fans in the world, and we’re excited that our city can be a part of it all.”

Lineup

Blink-182

Deftones

Korn

Bring Me The Horizon

A Perfect Circle

Bad Omens

Rob Zombie

Good Charlotte

TURNSTILE

Gojira

Marilyn Manson

Knocked Loose

Three Days Grace (with Adam Gontier)

Lamb of God

Mudvayne

All Time Low

The All-American Rejects

Motionless in White

Acid Bath

Bruce Dickinson

Chevelle

Slaughter To Prevail

Dream Theater

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Taking Back Sunday

Trivium

Hollywood Undead

In This Moment

Chiodos

Black Veil Brides

Kerry King

Mom Jeans

Powerwolf

Alkaline Trio

Dayseeker

Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm

Cavalera

Machine Head

Power Trip

Basement

Chimaira Testament

Story of the Year

Sunami

State Champs

Bowling For Soup

Hoobastank

Hinder

Crossfade

Static-X

August Burns Red

Hatebreed

Imminence

Exodus

GWAR

Bilmuri

Carcass

Alestorm

DragonForce

Death Angel

All Shall Perish

Get Scared

Kittie

Pop Evil

Rev Theory

Of Mice & Men

Failure

A Tribute to S.O.D. with Scott Ian

Dan Lilker

Jamey Jasta

and Revel Ian

DevilDriver

3 Inches of Blood

Yngwie Malmsteen

Memphis May Fire

Dying Fetus

Northlane

The Plot In You

Glare

Fear Factory

Spineshank

DOPE Hot Milk

High On Fire

Demon Hunter

Seven Hours After Violet

Nails

Speed

Trash Talk

Scowl

Violent Vira

Snot

Cattle Decapitation

Lacuna Coil

Gloryhammer

LANDMVRKS

Saliva

Sleep Theory

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Sick Puppies

Winds of Plague

Spite

Thrown

Xibalba

Six Feet Under

Prong

12 Stones

Dying Wish

Quannnic

The Ataris

Nonpoint

Born of Osiris

Scary Kids Scaring Kids

Dry Kill Logic

Forbidden

SPY

Left To Suffer

Thornhill

Five Headed Cobra

Return To Dust

Snuffed On Sight

Special appearances and reunions @ Aftershock 2025

3 Inches of Blood (Rare reunion show)

12 Stones (Reunion)

A Tribute to S.O.D. with Scott Ian, Dan Lilker, Jamey Jasta, and Revel Ian

Acid Bath (Reunion)

All Shall Perish (Rare show / home area)

Cattle Decapitation (Home state)

Cavalera (Playing the brothers’ iconic Sepultura record, Chaos A.D., in full in a very rare, special performance)

Chimaira (First West Coast show in 11 Years)

Chiodos (Reunion)

Crossfade (Reunion)

Death Angel (Home area)

Deftones (Hometown show)

Demon Hunter (Rare show)

DevilDriver (Home state)

Dream Theater (40th anniversary)

Exodus (“40 Years of Blood” celebrating 40th anniversary of their Bonded By Blood album / home area)

Fear Factory (Celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Demanufacture / home state)

Forbidden (Reunion / hometown area)

Get Scared (Reunion)

Good Charlotte (West Coast Festival Exclusive)

GWAR (40th anniversary)

High On Fire (Home area)

In This Moment (Home state)

Machine Head (Home area)

Mom Jeans (Hometown)

Nails (Home state)

Power Trip (First reunion show in the Bay Area)

Rev Theory (A DWP exclusive: The original lineup reunites for one of the band’s first shows since 2014 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Truth Is Currency)

Snot (Reunion / home state)

Snuffed On Sight (Home area)

Spineshank (Reunion / home state)

Spite (Home area)

Spy (Home area)

Static-X (Home state)

Sunami (Home area)

The Dillinger Escape Plan (West Coast Reunion Show)

Trash Talk (20th anniversary)

Trivium (Celebrating 20th anniversary of Ascendency with full album play)

Winds of Plague (Reunion / home state)

Xibalba (Rare show / home state)

4-Day and Single-Day General Admission and VIP passes, as well as the brand-new 4-Day Capital Club SVIP are on sale now at https://aftershockfestival.com/passes/ for $1 down via layaway.

DWP has partnered with GOVX to offer exclusively priced 4-Day and Single-Day GA Aftershock passes for military, nurse, firefighter, and police personnel. Visit GovX.com for eligibility details.

Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

Danny Wimmer Presents

Aftershock is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.

In 2024, Aftershock welcomed 160,000 music fans from all 50 states and 30 countries around the world, bringing an estimated $30 million economic impact to California’s capital city.

Aftershock is proud to partner with Visit Sacramento.

Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, where the American and Sacramento Rivers meet.

