Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Auburn Oaks apartment building in Citrus Heights
Sacramento
1 min.Read

Sacramento board approves $2.5 million for permanent housing in Citrus Heights

Staff
By Staff
SourceSacramento County

88 housing units for older adults who are at risk of homelessness

Sacramento, Calif.- Sacramento County recently took additional steps to address homelessness. The Board of Supervisors approved allocating $2.5 million in Mental Health Services Act funds, through its partnership with Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA), and project sponsor Hope Cooperative, for a permanent supportive housing project at Auburn Oaks.

This project will create 88 housing units for older adults who are at risk of homelessness. By early spring, 50 people are expected to live at Auburn Oaks.

Transforming Auburn Oaks

Auburn Oaks is located on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights. Once an 81-room assisted living facility and a 48-unit apartment complex, the site has fallen into disrepair. Most recently, it was used by Sacramento County’s Roomkey program to provide temporary housing for individuals at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Approximately 20 Roomkey residents remain and will continue receiving shelter and support during rehabilitation.

With funding secured, including a $24.8 million grant from the California Department of Social Services, the Auburn Oaks site will be transformed into 88 permanent supportive housing units. These units will include 40 studios converted from shared assisted living rooms, 44 additional studios, and four one-bedroom apartments. Rehabilitation will also enhance the lobby, kitchen and shared spaces while integrating energy-efficient designs.

Supporting the Community

HOPE Cooperative, a nonprofit organization with more than four decades of experience providing services for unhoused and at-risk individuals, owns and operates the Auburn Oaks project. The nonprofit will work closely with Sacramento County’s Department of Child, Family, and Adult Services (DCFAS) and Behavioral Health Services to ensure residents receive support.

Key services will include:

  • Intensive case management for 30 residents at risk of homelessness, funded by DCFAS
  • Mental health-focused support
  • Residents will benefit from 24-hour support and a robust security system to ensure a safe and stable environment.

Funding and Continued Support

Other funding for Auburn Oaks comes from grants from the California Department of Social Services, Sacramento County Behavioral Health Bridge Housing and the City of Citrus Heights. Additional funding for rental subsidies will be pursued as the project progresses.

The collaboration between Sacramento County, SHRA and Hope Cooperative makes it possible to serve residents at Auburn Oaks with dignity, respect and compassion.

Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Local Business and Community

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

