Saturday, October 11, 2025
1 min.Read

Historic Harvest: Placer County Agricultural Value Soars to Record $111 Million

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Livestock Surge, Nut Rebound

Placer County’s total gross value of agricultural crops and livestock soared to a record-breaking $111 million in 2024, representing a 23.8% increase from the previous year’s total.

Surging livestock prices and a rebound in almond and walnut prices contributed to the historic high, according to the county’s 2024 Agricultural Crop Production Report presented Tuesday to the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

2024 a banner year

free range cattle in Placer County
Cattle still roam freely in parts of Placer County.

This year’s crop report marks the highest value ever recorded in Placer County, eclipsing the previous record set in 2021. The report reflects the gross value of agricultural crops and products, not producers’ net income or profit.

Cattle rose to the number one spot in 2024 with a value of $27.6 million, driven by climbing livestock prices. Rice, last year’s top crop, dropped to fifth place ($12 million) as growers planted 35% fewer acres amid lagging prices and water delivery issues.

Going nuts!

Nut tree crops rebounded: Almonds took second place at $13.7 million, while walnuts climbed to third with $13.1 million thanks to favorable weather and improved pricing. Poultry ranked fourth at $12.8 million, buoyed by high prices due to avian influenza outbreaks elsewhere.

Improved weather conditions allowed mandarin yields to rebound from the previous year’s low.
“This year’s numbers reflect both the strength and adaptability of Placer County agriculture,” said Josh Huntsinger, agricultural commissioner and director of the Department of Agriculture, Parks and Natural Resources. “Despite significant weather challenges and market fluctuations, our farmers and ranchers achieved a historic milestone.”

The annual crop report also includes information on farmers’ markets, organic products, pest exclusion efforts, noxious weed eradication and more.

Crop-Report-2024Download

