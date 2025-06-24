Subscribe
Thursday, June 26, 2025
SMUD clean energy project
Sacramento
1 min.Read

Big Batteries, Clean Future: SMUD and DESRI Unveil Dry Creek Storage Deal

Staff
By Staff
SourceSMUD

SMUD and DESRI announce 640 MWh clean energy storage project

Sacramento, Calif. – DESRI and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District recently announced that they have executed a long-term power purchase agreement for the Dry Creek Energy Storage project. Dry Creek is a 160 megawatt/640 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) located in Sacramento County.

“Our DESRI team is proud to bring this reliable, cost-effective clean energy storage project to the California energy system, an exciting new addition to our partnership with SMUD over many years,” said DESRI Chief Development Officer Hy Martin. “This project will play a critical role in helping SMUD to maintain and enhance grid reliability, optimize performance of their renewable energy assets and contribute to their decarbonization goals.”

