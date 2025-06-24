Big Batteries, Clean Future: SMUD and DESRI Unveil Dry Creek Storage Deal

SMUD and DESRI announce 640 MWh clean energy storage project

Sacramento, Calif. – DESRI and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District recently announced that they have executed a long-term power purchase agreement for the Dry Creek Energy Storage project. Dry Creek is a 160 megawatt/640 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) located in Sacramento County.

“Our DESRI team is proud to bring this reliable, cost-effective clean energy storage project to the California energy system, an exciting new addition to our partnership with SMUD over many years,” said DESRI Chief Development Officer Hy Martin. “This project will play a critical role in helping SMUD to maintain and enhance grid reliability, optimize performance of their renewable energy assets and contribute to their decarbonization goals.”

Enhancing grid reliability

SMUD and DESRI have worked on the project jointly over several years. Given the significant transmission infrastructure at the decommissioned Rancho Seco generating station, the BESS is optimally located to leverage the existing infrastructure and limit costly upgrades on the system. The energy storage system will be charged using renewable energy and other clean sources available on SMUD’s grid, supporting the integration of sustainable power and enhancing grid reliability.

“This battery storage project represents another significant milestone in SMUD’s Zero Carbon Plan as we work toward carbon-free electricity by 2030,” said SMUD Chief Zero Carbon Officer Lora Anguay. “By enhancing our existing renewable infrastructure at Rancho Seco with battery technology, we’re building a more flexible and reliable grid while enabling a more efficient integration of renewable energy.”

