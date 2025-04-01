Tapa the World in Sacramento: Experience Spain on J Street

Tapa the World
Experience Spain in Downtown/Midtown, Sacramento. Spanish Tapas, Paella, Happy Hour and more. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free options
2115 J St
Sacramento, Calif. 95816
(916) 442-4353
Spanish Restaurant
www.tapatheworld.com
Experience Spain in Downtown/Midtown, Sacramento. Spanish Tapas, Paella, Happy Hour and more. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free options
2115 J St
Sacramento, Calif. 95816
(916) 442-4353
Spanish Restaurant
www.tapatheworld.com
Trending
NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.
Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.
Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.