Where the ocean meets intention: Inside Mendocino’s Stanford Inn

Mendocino, Calif. – Tucked along the scenic and rugged Northern California coast, the Stanford Inn by the Sea in Mendocino is more than just an inn-it’s a soulful retreat where nature, nourishment, and tranquility converge. A quiet and remarkable place designed of travelers of intention.

Perched on a hillside overlooking Mendocino Bay, the inn was once a simple farmhouse, lovingly restored by Joan and Jeff Stanford in the early 1980s. Today, it’s a lush, eco-conscious resort surrounded by blooming gardens, redwoods, and the gentle rhythm of the Pacific. With its wood-paneled rooms, cozy fireplaces, and sweeping ocean views, the inn blends rustic charm with quiet elegance.

Ravens Restaurant

But the Stanford Inn isn’t just known for its scenery. It’s a pioneer in plant-based hospitality. Its award-winning restaurant, Ravens, serves up gourmet vegan fare sourced almost entirely from the inn’s own certified organic gardens. Guests indulge in artful creations like the kale stack and cashew cheese ravioli, all crafted to nourish both body and planet.

Wellness is woven into every aspect of the experience. Daily yoga classes, massage therapy, and guided meditation sessions invite guests to slow down and reconnect. The on-site wellness center also offers nutrition consultations, cooking classes, and even eco-adventure programs like kayaking on the nearby Big River.

Animals roam freely here, too—rescue dogs, cats, and donkeys, all cared for by the innkeepers, who see every life as sacred. This ethos of compassion extends to their environmental practices. From solar energy to organic gardening and composting, the Stanford Inn leads with intention and heart.

Guests leave not only rested but transformed. Whether sipping tea by the fire, walking through misty trails, or journaling by the ocean, something about the Stanford Inn encourages reflection and renewal.

In a world that rarely pauses, the Stanford Inn offers a different rhythm—one of kindness, quiet, and deep connection to the earth. It’s not just a place to stay. It’s a place to truly arrive.

Outdoor Recreation

The Stanford Inn is immersed in nature and sitting astride the Big River, it offers easy access and ample opportunities for recreation. Catch-A-Canoe & Bicycles Too! provides convenient access to both miles of trails and river. For couples, an outrigger canoe is ideal for both first timers and experienced water navigators. Super stable with rudders steered by foot, it’s the perfect entry point for those looking to up their adventure level with ease!

For those sticking to land, explore local Redwood trails or head over to Big River Beach for a nice stroll or catching the sights as the river meets the sea in dramatic fashion.

