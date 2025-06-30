Subscribe
Sunday, June 29, 2025
84.1 F
Roseville
Mendocino - North-Coast
2 min.Read

Where the ocean meets intention: Inside Mendocino’s Stanford Inn

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Pioneer in plant-based hospitality

Mendocino, Calif. – Tucked along the scenic and rugged Northern California coast, the Stanford Inn by the Sea in Mendocino is more than just an inn-it’s a soulful retreat where nature, nourishment, and tranquility converge. A quiet and remarkable place designed of travelers of intention.

Perched on a hillside overlooking Mendocino Bay, the inn was once a simple farmhouse, lovingly restored by Joan and Jeff Stanford in the early 1980s. Today, it’s a lush, eco-conscious resort surrounded by blooming gardens, redwoods, and the gentle rhythm of the Pacific. With its wood-paneled rooms, cozy fireplaces, and sweeping ocean views, the inn blends rustic charm with quiet elegance.

Ravens Restaurant

But the Stanford Inn isn’t just known for its scenery. It’s a pioneer in plant-based hospitality. Its award-winning restaurant, Ravens, serves up gourmet vegan fare sourced almost entirely from the inn’s own certified organic gardens. Guests indulge in artful creations like the kale stack and cashew cheese ravioli, all crafted to nourish both body and planet.

Wellness is woven into every aspect of the experience. Daily yoga classes, massage therapy, and guided meditation sessions invite guests to slow down and reconnect. The on-site wellness center also offers nutrition consultations, cooking classes, and even eco-adventure programs like kayaking on the nearby Big River.

Animals roam freely here, too—rescue dogs, cats, and donkeys, all cared for by the innkeepers, who see every life as sacred. This ethos of compassion extends to their environmental practices. From solar energy to organic gardening and composting, the Stanford Inn leads with intention and heart.

pool spa

Guests leave not only rested but transformed. Whether sipping tea by the fire, walking through misty trails, or journaling by the ocean, something about the Stanford Inn encourages reflection and renewal.

In a world that rarely pauses, the Stanford Inn offers a different rhythm—one of kindness, quiet, and deep connection to the earth. It’s not just a place to stay. It’s a place to truly arrive.

Create your own adventure at https://stanfordinn.com/

Outdoor Recreation

The Stanford Inn is immersed in nature and sitting astride the Big River, it offers easy access and ample opportunities for recreation. Catch-A-Canoe & Bicycles Too! provides convenient access to both miles of trails and river. For couples, an outrigger canoe is ideal for both first timers and experienced water navigators. Super stable with rudders steered by foot, it’s the perfect entry point for those looking to up their adventure level with ease!

For those sticking to land, explore local Redwood trails or head over to Big River Beach for a nice stroll or catching the sights as the river meets the sea in dramatic fashion.

Disabilities

Instant voice from thought: AI and brain implants enable real-time speech

Sacramento, Calif. - Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have developed an investigational brain-computer interface that holds promise for restoring the ability to hold real-time conversations to people who have lost the ability to speak due to neurological conditions.
Roseville News

Sunday schedule at the Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif. - Take advantage of all the fun happening during the final day of the Placer County Fair today! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers. Bring your smiles, bring your friends for one more adventure at the 2025 Placer County Fair.
Roseville News

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens Monday

Roseville, Calif. - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.
Roseville News

Placer SPCA in Roseville celebrates a year of lifesaving progress in 2024

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting a year of extraordinary impact, community recognition, and major milestones for companion animals across Placer County.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance

