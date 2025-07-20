Subscribe
Sunday, July 20, 2025
70.5 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Car ReviewsRoseville News
2 min.Read

Mazda CX-90 hailed as excellent midsize SUV

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Delivers Power, Precision, and Plug-In Versatility

Roseville, Calif. – In only its second year of production, the Mazda CX-90 is earning quite the reputation as a superior three-row SUV. Its arrival led to the farewell two years ago of the popular Mazda CX-9.

The new SUV is larger, faster, more comfortable and luxurious than the CX-9 and has a much larger third row of seating, transporting six to eight people. It’s not like there were major issues with the flagship CX-9, which successfully debuted in 2007 and had record sales of 34,580 in 2022. Yet the Japanese auto manufacturer was anxious to debut the newCX-90.

Turbocharged

interior

The midsize SUV provides ample room throughout the cabin and comes with a choice of a two- or three-seat bench in the third row. It has a standard turbocharged V6 engine and all versions of the CX-90 come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Among the options in the CX-90 lineup is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that has a range of 26 miles in electric-only mode. It comes with 17.8-kWh battery pack that takes roughly two hours and 20 minutes to go from zero to 100 percent via a 240-volt power source.

The CX-90 PHEV employs a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine and a single electric motor to generate a combined 323 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It’s faster than the standard CX-90 (3.3-liter, V6, 280 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque), going 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds.

The Turbo S adaptation driven here is a 3.3-liter, V6 that generates 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. All three versions of the CX-90 get around 24-28 mpg. The CX-90 can tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped.

The ease of driving the CX-90 is another plus. It’s quick and handles well, providing more stability than the CX-9. All CX-90s come standard with the following safety features: adaptive cruise, collision avoidance, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, driver awareness, automatic high beams, rain sensing wipers, and adaptive cruise.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 MAZDA CX-90

  • Performance: turbocharged 3.3-liter, V6, 280 horsepower; turbo 3.3-liter, V6, 340 horsepower; electric motor, 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 323 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 24-28 mpg; 56 MPGe
  • Price estimate: $38,100 to $57,900
  • Warranty:3ears/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited; battery

Interior

Mazda did a nice job designing the CX-90 cabin, giving it both style and functionality. It has a standard 7-inch digital instrument cluster display and a user-friendly 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. However, not everyone will like that it needs to be controlled with a rotary knob on the center console. Note that there are several physical buttons that control major functions, including the climate control system.

Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, tri-zone automatic climate control, synthetic leather upholstery, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, HD Radio, Bluetooth, four USB ports, voice recognition, and eight-speaker audio system.

The front seats are comfortable and offer plenty of head and leg room even for taller folks. The second row is either a bench or more stylish captain’s chairs. Even though the CX-90’s third row is more spacious than the CX-9, it’s not a place where adults will want to reside for too long.

The cargo area behind the third row measures either 14.9 cubic feet (three-seat third row) or 15.9 cubes (two-seat third row). It expands to 40.1 cubic feet with the third row down and the space grows to 75.2 cubes with the two rows folded to the floor.

The 2025 Mazda CX-90has quickly been embraced. It has many fine qualities and is already being hailed as one of the best midsize SUVs amongst some stiff competition.

Local families needed...

July 26! Petaluma Music Fest

Mendocino 2025

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Music Festivals

Petaluma Music Festival at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds July 26

Petaluma, Calif.- The Petaluma Music Festival returns July 26, 2025 for another full day of music and family fun. A 501c3 non-profit organization with all proceeds benefiting the music education programs
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Zephyr Cove Lake Tahoe: Soak up the summer sun

Zephyr Cove, Nevada - Summer just isn't summer without several solid beach days, Lake Tahoe style. Each summer, this gem of the Sierra Nevada welcomes overheated travelers with its sparkling clarity of cool, cobalt-blue waters.
Local Business and Community

Paul Martin’s American Grill in Roseville

Welcome to our first location! Located in Stone Point, an outdoor shopping plaza in the Sacramento metropolitan area, our restaurant offers classic American fare in a sophisticated and convivial setting.
Local Business and Community

University of Beer Roseville

Discover University of Beer, our family-owned and locally operated restaurant chain serving craft beer, quality food, kids & dogs friendly and easy catering in Davis, Folsom, Rocklin, Roseville, East Sacramento, and Vacaville
Local Business and Community

Joy House in Rocklin

Joy House Chinese restaurant in Rocklin, Calif.

Topics

Music Festivals

Petaluma Music Festival at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds July 26

Petaluma, Calif.- The Petaluma Music Festival returns July 26, 2025 for another full day of music and family fun. A 501c3 non-profit organization with all proceeds benefiting the music education programs
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Zephyr Cove Lake Tahoe: Soak up the summer sun

Zephyr Cove, Nevada - Summer just isn't summer without several solid beach days, Lake Tahoe style. Each summer, this gem of the Sierra Nevada welcomes overheated travelers with its sparkling clarity of cool, cobalt-blue waters.
Local Business and Community

Paul Martin’s American Grill in Roseville

Welcome to our first location! Located in Stone Point, an outdoor shopping plaza in the Sacramento metropolitan area, our restaurant offers classic American fare in a sophisticated and convivial setting.
Local Business and Community

University of Beer Roseville

Discover University of Beer, our family-owned and locally operated restaurant chain serving craft beer, quality food, kids & dogs friendly and easy catering in Davis, Folsom, Rocklin, Roseville, East Sacramento, and Vacaville
Local Business and Community

Joy House in Rocklin

Joy House Chinese restaurant in Rocklin, Calif.
Folsom

Folsom budget highlights financial pressures, reserve use

Folsom City Council Adopts FY 2025-26 Budget Folsom, Calif. -...
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Lake Tahoe Annual Checkup: 2024 State of the Lake Report

The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center today released its "Tahoe: State of the Lake Report," which presents data from 2024 in the context of the long-term record.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park August 2

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!