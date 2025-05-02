Sphere Las Vegas: Surreal concert experience unlike any other

- Sponsor Event -

Dead & Company take users on wild trip

Las Vegas, Calif. – Expectations were running high during a recent desert trip from Palm Springs to Sin City. Dead and Company (setlist) had settled in to another residency at the Sphere and the time to check out all the hype was almost at hand.

Bypassing major freeways in favor of roads less traveled, we forged ahead through the heart of the Mojave for a quieter and scenic experience before arriving at the famed blitz and glitz of the Las Vegas strip.

Offering a 4-dimensional experience, the Sphere was the perfect match for the band celebrated for it’s psychedelic escapades, detailed tapestry of artwork & iconography, extensive jams and a 60-year following of colorful characters from every corner of America.

The Palazzo @ The Venetian

For concertgoers, consider booking a room on the upper floors of the Palazzo with a view of the Sphere. Although we spent little time in our room, the extra spacious rooms offer an ideal spot for some pregame fun or to relax and unwind for a few as the every-changing Sphere dazzles before your eyes.

Another benefit of being at the Palazzo is indoor walking access to the Sphere. The resorts have lighted signs throughout that direct users to the Sphere prior to showtime. It’s a real no-brainer that removes the typical hassles of logistics often encountered when traveling and seeing a show.

Merchandise space at the Venetian for artists

Concert Experience

Like many other facets of life experiences, words and videos are tools that are unable to convey the experience adequately. You simply have to experience it…to experience it.

The technology at the Sphere has the ability to alter your perception of your reality in both time and space. The lines of discernment are blurred in a spatial, optical, and tactile sense. Is it day or night? Are you inside or outside? What is actually moving? Where is the breeze coming from? While the Sphere is truly a feast for the senses at every second, it does so without overwhelming you. An amazing experience where all were left smiling.

10 minutes before showtime

Drawback?

Perhaps the only drawback we could note, was the contrast of a typical concert where the focus is on the community organism that revolves around the back and forth between band and crowd. The Sphere to a degree minimizes the band and the crowd interaction from the equation in favor of enthralling fans with technological marvels.

Conclusion

Sphere is a bucket list destination worth an epic road trip. It will leave you smiling in awe.

For those not interested in the concert scene, Postcard from Earth is a 2023 film by Darren Aronofsky, shot in 18K resolution and screened at Sphere in Las Vegas. It tells the story of two astronauts who bring life to a new planet after Earth’s ecological collapse.

Ever-changing sphere

related