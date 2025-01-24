Subscribe
Thursday, May 1, 2025
85.3 F
Roseville
Grateful Dead
Rocklin News
Less than 1 min.Read

Grateful Dead headline Rocklin concert at 1969 Sierra College Pop Festival

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield
All-American musical legacy continues to resonate in Placer County

Rocklin, Calif. – Once upon a time when Rocklin’s population hovered at just around 3,000 inhabitants and it was little more than a small, mostly unknown California community, the Grateful Dead came to town. The Dead performed at the Sierra College Pop Festival on May 3, 1969.

Fast forward to 2025 and the Grateful Dead’s music reverberates louder than ever throughout Placer County. Generations of bands continue to help fans tune in and turn on to a musical legacy that spans hundreds of songs from iconic covers to an original All-American songbook infused with bluegrass, country, psychedelia, jazz, calypso, rock and more.

The soundboard recording below features Pigpen on vocals as the band tears through a 26 minute version of Lovelight. Thanks to ClassicTBone!

Turn on Your Lovelight

05-03-1969 / Sierra College Setlist

  • Morning Dew
  • Turn On Your Lovelight
  • It’s All Over Now Baby Blue
  • Beat It On Down The Line

2nd show later that day at Winterland

