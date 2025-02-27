Subscribe
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
concert after dark
Napa ValleyRoseville News
2 min.Read

BottleRock AfterDark shows at select San Francisco and Bay Area venues

Staff
By Staff
SourceBottleRock Presents

Intimate performance produced by BottleRock Presents

Napa, Calif. – BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, is offering BottleRock AfterDark Powered by Marriott Bonvoy and American Express, a series of shows in Napa, San Francisco, Menlo Park and Novato featuring many of the 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley musical artists and other special guests.

These intimate performances, produced by BottleRock Presents, take place beginning May 21, extending through the festival weekend and beyond.

Tickets for the 2025 BottleRock AfterDark Powered by Marriott Bonvoy(r) and American Express shows go on sale on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10am PT at bottlerocknapavalley.com. New this year, Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card Members enjoy early access to purchase exclusive AfterDark tickets for the Napa shows* beginning Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 10:00am PT through Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10:00am PT, while supplies last.

2025 Lineup of Shows

Wednesday, May 21

Uptown Theatre

Thursday, May 22

  • E-40 at Jam Cellars Ballroom in Napa*
  • Jakob’s Castle & Ultra Q w/special guests Weekend Youth at The Garden in Napa*
  • Bad Nerves w/ special guests Spiritual Cramp and The Alive at August Hall in San Francisco
  • Miya Folick at Café du Nord in San Francisco

Friday, May 23

  • SOFI TUKKER (DJ Set) at Jam Cellars Ballroom in Napa*
  • Allen Stone w/special guest Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge at The Uptown Theatre in Napa*
  • G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter w/special guest Makua at The Garden in Napa*
  • Sharon Van Etten at August Hall in San Francisco
  • Goldie Boutilier at Café du Nord in San Francisco
  • Lauren Mayberry at The Fillmore in San Francisco
  • Anders Osborne at HopMonk Tavern in Novato

Saturday, May 24

  • The Coverups at Jam Cellars Ballroom in Napa*
  • Robby Krieger of The Doors w/special guest Moonalice at The Uptown Theatre in Napa*
  • The War and Treaty w/special guest Mama Said at The Garden in Napa
  • Vacations w/special guest Mallrat at August Hall in San Francisco

Sunday, May 25

  • Linda Perry & Friends w/special guest at The Uptown Theatre in Napa*
  • Chaparelle w/special guest at The Garden in Napa*
  • Two Feet at August Hall in San Francisco
  • Sasami at The Chapel in San Francisco
  • Husbands at Café du Nord in San Francisco
  • Bob Schneider at HopMonk Tavern in Novato

Monday, May 26

  • The War and Treaty at The Chapel in San Francisco

Tuesday, May 27

Wednesday, May 28

  • Goose at The Masonic in San Francisco

*The shows at the JaM Cellars Ballroom, The Garden and the Uptown Theatre, located in downtown Napa, are within walking distance from the BottleRock Napa Valley festival providing continued musical entertainment after the final notes of the festival each evening.

BottleRock Napa Valley, featuring headline artists Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Noah Kahan and more than 75 additional bands takes place at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa on May 23 – 25, 2025. Three-day and single-day general admission tickets are available at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

