Folsom Pro Rodeo begins tonight at Dan Russell Rodeo Arena

The Best in the West 2025

Folsom, Calif. – Giddyup! cowboys and cowgirls, the 2025 Folsom Pro Rodeo is here. A three-day event at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena. Gates open an hour earlier this year at 5:00 pm with rodeo action starting later at 7:30 pm.

A patriotic and family fun event with non-stop action. Get ready to enjoy some mutton busting, motocross live music and keep an eye our for Flying Cowboys, Painted Ladies and the Saloon Under the Stars.

Tickets & Info

Tickets online @ https://www.folsomprorodeo.com/

No weapons. No Cash or ATM’s this year. Bring credit cards and debit cards.

Cameras are prohibited.

Folsom Rodeo

403 Stafford St

Folsom, CA 95630

