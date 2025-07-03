Subscribe
Thursday, July 3, 2025
63.9 F
Roseville
Folsom Pro Rodeo
Folsom
Less than 1 min.Read

Folsom Pro Rodeo begins tonight at Dan Russell Rodeo Arena

Staff
By Staff

The Best in the West 2025

Folsom, Calif. – Giddyup! cowboys and cowgirls, the 2025 Folsom Pro Rodeo is here. A three-day event at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena. Gates open an hour earlier this year at 5:00 pm with rodeo action starting later at 7:30 pm.

A patriotic and family fun event with non-stop action. Get ready to enjoy some mutton busting, motocross live music and keep an eye our for Flying Cowboys, Painted Ladies and the Saloon Under the Stars.

Tickets & Info

Tickets online @ https://www.folsomprorodeo.com/

No weapons. No Cash or ATM’s this year. Bring credit cards and debit cards.
Cameras are prohibited.

Folsom Rodeo

403 Stafford St
Folsom, CA 95630

Map & Directions

Mendocino 2025

Fleming's Roseville

New Summer Menu!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Roseville News

No One Should Have to Choose Between Food and Health Care

Roseville, Calif.- I remember meeting Carlos* at a PantryToGo distribution in Roseville. He's a veteran who served his country with honor-but on that day, he told me he'd skipped his own meals for a week
Auburn

Auburn Family 4th of July Parade & Festival

Auburn, Calif. - Auburn is getting ready to celebrate Independence Day in 2025 with its annual 4th of July Parade on High Street downtown. The parade begins at 10:00 AM!
Lincoln

Lincoln 4th of July parade, fireworks and family fun

Lincoln, Calif.- Residents of Lincoln take their Independence Day celebrations seriously and this year's 4th of July will be no exception. Parade, Fireworks and Family fun at McBean Park.
Roseville News

Roseville: What’s in Your Drinking Water?

Roseville, Calif- The City of Roseville has released its annual report on local water quality. According to the report, water quality in Roseville meets state and federal standards. The latest report concludes that, "our water continues to meet or exceed
Roseville News

Roseville 4th of July Parade, Fireworks and Local Events

Roseville, Calif.- Happy 4th of July! It's time for the Roseville 4th of July Parade. The parade begins it's annual procession at intersection of Riverside/Vernon/Douglas at at 9:00 am

