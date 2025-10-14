Folsom Powerhouse Lights Up with Free Family Electricity Fair

SMUD hosts free, family-focused event

Sacramento, Calif. – SMUD is partnering with California State Parks to present the 12th annual Electricity Fair at the Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park on Saturday, Oct. 18, to educate the community about renewable power and SMUD’s vision for a clean energy future.

The fair will feature interactive science and solar art projects, interactive museum exhibits, tours of the powerhouse, an electric vehicle exhibit, prizes, and much more. Visitors can enjoy the 12th anniversary of the fair with snacks from a variety of food trucks and a live DJ.

Free Admission and Transportation

Admission is free and free transportation will be available through Regional Transit.

Event Info

12th Annual Electricity Fair

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park

9980 Greenback Lane

Folsom, Calif.

