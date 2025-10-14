Subscribe
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
51.4 F
Roseville
Folsom Powerhouse State Park
Folsom
Less than 1 min.Read

Folsom Powerhouse Lights Up with Free Family Electricity Fair

Staff
By Staff
SourceSMUD

SMUD hosts free, family-focused event

Sacramento, Calif. – SMUD is partnering with California State Parks to present the 12th annual Electricity Fair at the Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park on Saturday, Oct. 18, to educate the community about renewable power and SMUD’s vision for a clean energy future.

The fair will feature interactive science and solar art projects, interactive museum exhibits, tours of the powerhouse, an electric vehicle exhibit, prizes, and much more. Visitors can enjoy the 12th anniversary of the fair with snacks from a variety of food trucks and a live DJ.

Free Admission and Transportation

Admission is free and free transportation will be available through Regional Transit.

Learn more at smud.org/ElectricityFair.

Event Info

12th Annual Electricity Fair
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park
9980 Greenback Lane
Folsom, Calif.

Map & Directions

Printable Flyer

flyerDownload

