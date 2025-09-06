Subscribe
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Rocklin Hot Chili Cool Cars
Rocklin News
1 min.Read

Rocklin Hot Chili & Cool Cars 2025 returns for 32nd annual installment

Staff
By Staff

Chili, Head-Turning Classic Cars And Family-Friendly Fun

Rocklin, Calif. – The Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Hot Chili & Cool Cars today, for September 20, 2025. This year marks the 32nd annual installment of tasty chili recipes and eye-catching classic cars!

Hot Chili & Cool Cars takes place each September, at Rocklin Road and Quarry Park in the heart of downtown Rocklin. The free event has recently expanded to the recently reopened Quarry Park Adventures, where the chili cook-off takes place.

Free Event

The family and pet-friendly event also includes live entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s area and business expo. Thousands of area residents are expected to attend this year.

Rocklin Hot Chili Cool Cars

Community celebration

Hot Chili & Cool Cars” is a community celebration, where people can enjoy great food, head-turning cars and live entertainment while also helping a local nonprofit,” said Tiffany Neilson, Rocklin Chamber of Commerce.

“As a signature, regional event, it attracts a lot of people from outside of Rocklin who may not be aware what the community has to offer, including Quarry Park Adventures.”

Quick Go Guide

Hot Chili & Cool Cars
Sept 20, 2025
Rocklin Road in Rocklin, Calif.
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Admission: FREE

Roseville News

Senior Resource Fair comes to Roseville this Thursday

Roseville, Calif.- Seniors are invited to a special Resource Fair on Thursday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive.
Car Reviews

Lots in question regarding new Volvo EX30 electric SUV

Roseville, Calif. - If you're a car owner who loves a minimalist approach, the new 2025 Volvo EX30 will suit those needs.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race to expand in 2026

RENO, Nev. - The Great Reno Balloon Race (GRBR), the world's largest, free hot air balloon event, announced Sunday prior to its Mass Ascension ceremonies that, starting in 2026, the beloved event will officially expand from three days to four.
Roseville News

Making Waves: TEDxWoodcreek HS in Roseville 2nd Annual Event

Roseville, Calif. - TEDxWoodcreekHS is excited to announce its 2nd Annual event, Making Waves, taking place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Woodcreek High School Theater
Auburn

Hunger Action Month: How We Bridge the SNAP Gap Together

Roseville, Calif. - Forty years ago I walked into a small warehouse in Roseville and started helping sort donated food alongside my mom, who founded what would one day become Feeding the Foothills.

