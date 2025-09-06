Rocklin Hot Chili & Cool Cars 2025 returns for 32nd annual installment

Chili, Head-Turning Classic Cars And Family-Friendly Fun

Rocklin, Calif. – The Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Hot Chili & Cool Cars today, for September 20, 2025. This year marks the 32nd annual installment of tasty chili recipes and eye-catching classic cars!

Hot Chili & Cool Cars takes place each September, at Rocklin Road and Quarry Park in the heart of downtown Rocklin. The free event has recently expanded to the recently reopened Quarry Park Adventures, where the chili cook-off takes place.

Free Event

The family and pet-friendly event also includes live entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s area and business expo. Thousands of area residents are expected to attend this year.

Community celebration

“Hot Chili & Cool Cars” is a community celebration, where people can enjoy great food, head-turning cars and live entertainment while also helping a local nonprofit,” said Tiffany Neilson, Rocklin Chamber of Commerce.

“As a signature, regional event, it attracts a lot of people from outside of Rocklin who may not be aware what the community has to offer, including Quarry Park Adventures.”

Quick Go Guide

Hot Chili & Cool Cars

Sept 20, 2025

Rocklin Road in Rocklin, Calif.

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Admission: FREE

