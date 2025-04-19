Subscribe
Sunday, April 20, 2025
79.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Joshua Cohen
Rocklin NewsRoseville News
2 min.Read

Sierra College Foundation to establish Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund

Staff
By Staff
SourceSierra College Foundation

Thanks to generous $400,00 gift from Joshua’s cousin, Noah Youngs

Rocklin, Calif. – Sierra College Foundation (SCF) is humbled to announce it has received a $400,000 gift to establish the Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund to support Sierra College students pursuing degrees in computer science and related fields, as well as faculty in the specified areas of study.

Cohen, a former Sierra College student, passed away in a plane crash 20 years ago, Feb. 22, 2005, at the age of 27. The gift was received from Cohen’s cousin, Noah Youngs.

“Josh was the closest thing I had to an older brother.”

Noah Youngs

Influence

“I was always astounded by his intelligence, in particular, his intuitive understanding of computer systems, programming, and what we now know today as cybersecurity. He influenced me in so many ways, including the field I ended up in for my career. Josh’s time at Sierra College was meaningful to him, and I hope this gift will help students pursue their educational dreams in the field of computer science, and help teachers stay current on the latest trends and breakthroughs” – Noah Youngs

Student recipients must have a strong academic record in computer science or related fields, be involved in relevant clubs such as the Computer Science Club, the Sierra College Artificial Intelligence Club, or the Robotics Club, participate in relevant competitions, such as hack-a-thons and programming contests, and demonstrate leadership within the community.

Faculty in the areas of computer science and related fields are encouraged to apply for financial assistance to help alleviate costs for attending conferences, trainings, and seminars that will positively impact their teaching.

“I’m overwhelmed with my nephew’s remembrance of his cousin, and knowing Joshua will continue to inspire and help students and faculty 20 years later,” said Joshua’s father, Ned Cohen, a long-time member of the SCF Board.

About Sierra College Foundation

Sierra College Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sierra College. More than 60 percent of Sierra College students are eligible for financial assistance. In academic year 2023-24, SCF raised nearly $3 million for students through individual donations, corporate funding, grants and events such as the Taste of Excellence. SCF was founded in 1973 and raises money to support students, college programs, and facilities.

SCF is independently audited and governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, most of whom live and work in the communities served by the Sierra Joint Community College District of Placer, Nevada, and parts of Sacramento and El Dorado Counties. For more information about Sierra College Foundation and how to give or volunteer, visit: www.sierracollege.edu/give

Coming Up!

Coming Up!

Trending

Local Business and Community

West Coast Sourdough in Roseville on Blue Oaks

West Coast Sourdough located in Roseville, CA offers the freshest sourdough bread and ingredients in each sandwich we create! We also have bread bowls, salads and freshly baked cookies each day! Come try the best sandwich shop in Roseville, CA today
Auburn

New Colfax Water Treatment Plant: PCWA approves construction contract

Auburn, Calif. - At a special meeting on Friday, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved a construction contract for the new Colfax Water Treatment Plant
Auburn

Placer County Youth Commission accepting applications for 2025-26 term

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Youth Commission is now accepting applications from local youth who wish to serve as one of 21 formally appointed members for the 2025-26 term.
Natural Wellness

Can I still be healthy on Spring Break? 6 travel tips from a nutritionist

Sacramento, Calif.- After many weeks of rain and cold in the Sacramento area, it's finally time to start thinking about spring break travel!
Natural Wellness

Human Genome Project: Personalize your health

Incredibly, years ago, the entire human genome was mapped! You might be thinking, "What is that, and how does it affect me?"

Topics

Local Business and Community

West Coast Sourdough in Roseville on Blue Oaks

West Coast Sourdough located in Roseville, CA offers the freshest sourdough bread and ingredients in each sandwich we create! We also have bread bowls, salads and freshly baked cookies each day! Come try the best sandwich shop in Roseville, CA today
Auburn

New Colfax Water Treatment Plant: PCWA approves construction contract

Auburn, Calif. - At a special meeting on Friday, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved a construction contract for the new Colfax Water Treatment Plant
Auburn

Placer County Youth Commission accepting applications for 2025-26 term

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Youth Commission is now accepting applications from local youth who wish to serve as one of 21 formally appointed members for the 2025-26 term.
Natural Wellness

Can I still be healthy on Spring Break? 6 travel tips from a nutritionist

Sacramento, Calif.- After many weeks of rain and cold in the Sacramento area, it's finally time to start thinking about spring break travel!
Natural Wellness

Human Genome Project: Personalize your health

Incredibly, years ago, the entire human genome was mapped! You might be thinking, "What is that, and how does it affect me?"
Local Business and Community

California Window Fashions by Skyline in Roseville

Transform the natural light in your Roseville home with window treatments. Discover Hunter Douglas shades and blinds, shutters and drapery.
Car Reviews

2025 Genesis GV80 Coup arrives with dubious name

The new 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe. The luxury division of Hyundai, Genesis officially categorizes the vehicle as a mid-size luxury SUV. Yet there's no denying the sloping roofline is reminiscent of a coupe
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – In Folsom, gas prices have begun rising along with tariff induced recession fears. Finding the lowest gas prices in Folsom is more important than ever for many local residents.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!