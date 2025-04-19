Sierra College Foundation to establish Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund

Thanks to generous $400,00 gift from Joshua’s cousin, Noah Youngs

Rocklin, Calif. – Sierra College Foundation (SCF) is humbled to announce it has received a $400,000 gift to establish the Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund to support Sierra College students pursuing degrees in computer science and related fields, as well as faculty in the specified areas of study.

Cohen, a former Sierra College student, passed away in a plane crash 20 years ago, Feb. 22, 2005, at the age of 27. The gift was received from Cohen’s cousin, Noah Youngs.

“Josh was the closest thing I had to an older brother.” Noah Youngs

“I was always astounded by his intelligence, in particular, his intuitive understanding of computer systems, programming, and what we now know today as cybersecurity. He influenced me in so many ways, including the field I ended up in for my career. Josh’s time at Sierra College was meaningful to him, and I hope this gift will help students pursue their educational dreams in the field of computer science, and help teachers stay current on the latest trends and breakthroughs” – Noah Youngs

Student recipients must have a strong academic record in computer science or related fields, be involved in relevant clubs such as the Computer Science Club, the Sierra College Artificial Intelligence Club, or the Robotics Club, participate in relevant competitions, such as hack-a-thons and programming contests, and demonstrate leadership within the community.

Faculty in the areas of computer science and related fields are encouraged to apply for financial assistance to help alleviate costs for attending conferences, trainings, and seminars that will positively impact their teaching.

“I’m overwhelmed with my nephew’s remembrance of his cousin, and knowing Joshua will continue to inspire and help students and faculty 20 years later,” said Joshua’s father, Ned Cohen, a long-time member of the SCF Board.

About Sierra College Foundation

Sierra College Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sierra College. More than 60 percent of Sierra College students are eligible for financial assistance. In academic year 2023-24, SCF raised nearly $3 million for students through individual donations, corporate funding, grants and events such as the Taste of Excellence. SCF was founded in 1973 and raises money to support students, college programs, and facilities.

SCF is independently audited and governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, most of whom live and work in the communities served by the Sierra Joint Community College District of Placer, Nevada, and parts of Sacramento and El Dorado Counties. For more information about Sierra College Foundation and how to give or volunteer, visit: www.sierracollege.edu/give

