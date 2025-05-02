Placer appoints former Rocklin Police captain to Planning Commission

- Sponsor Event -

Follows 28 year career in law enforcement

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors has appointed Rocklin resident Trent Jewell to the Placer County Planning Commission, representing District 3.

Jewell served 28 years in law enforcement, including 20 years for the Rocklin Police Department where he retired at the rank of captain in 2023. He has a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from William Jessup University and was instrumental in the Rocklin Police Department’s development of administrative, budgeting and division goals along with supervising police and patrol operations.

Throughout his career in the police department, Jewell served in a variety of roles as liaison to local governments, the Rocklin City Council, and as a public information officer working with media and resident inquiries. He also has worked with the Coalition for Placer Youth and served as an executive board member for the Placer County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy.

“I’m really interested in getting involved with how our cities and county will grow and expand in the coming years,” Jewell said.

District 3 Supervisor Anthony DeMattei said Jewell has a wealth of knowledge about the district’s community.

“It will be beneficial to have a leader with Trent’s experience and knowledge on the Planning Commission; he brings a unique perspective coming from law enforcement,” DeMattei said.

Jewell replaces DeMattei, who completed a 4-year term on the commission and was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November.

