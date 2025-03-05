North Auburn Wastewater Pipeline construction project begins March 10

Expect impacts with construction noise and traffic lane shifts

Auburn, Calif. – Work is set to begin on the North Auburn Wastewater Pipeline Project. The new wastewater trunkline, which is designed to relieve capacity restraints, will be constructed along Joeger Road, Richardson Drive, Park Drive and Quartz Drive. (See map below)

Initial work, beginning March 10, is focused on confirming the location of underground utilities, followed by pipeline construction, which is scheduled to start at the corner of Park Drive and Quartz Drive and move southeast toward state Route 49.

Construction activities will progress through the project area in segments, with expected completion in late 2025.

Typical work hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, with possible Saturday work.

Some impacts include construction noise, traffic lane shifts to accommodate construction and limited street parking. Environmental protection measures are in place to ensure a clean and safe working and living environment.

Project milestones, traffic impact, and other important project information will be regularly updated on the project’s website, https://NorthAuburnSewer.org.

Additional information, questions and concerns may be addressed to 530-392-8019 or [email protected].

*Schedule and specific activities are subject to change.