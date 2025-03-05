Subscribe
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Roseville
Auburn
North Auburn Wastewater Pipeline construction project begins March 10

Staff
By Staff
Placer County

Expect impacts with construction noise and traffic lane shifts

Auburn, Calif. – Work is set to begin on the North Auburn Wastewater Pipeline Project. The new wastewater trunkline, which is designed to relieve capacity restraints, will be constructed along Joeger Road, Richardson Drive, Park Drive and Quartz Drive. (See map below)

Initial work, beginning March 10, is focused on confirming the location of underground utilities, followed by pipeline construction, which is scheduled to start at the corner of Park Drive and Quartz Drive and move southeast toward state Route 49.

Construction activities will progress through the project area in segments, with expected completion in late 2025.

Typical work hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, with possible Saturday work.

Some impacts include construction noise, traffic lane shifts to accommodate construction and limited street parking. Environmental protection measures are in place to ensure a clean and safe working and living environment.

Project milestones, traffic impact, and other important project information will be regularly updated on the project’s website, https://NorthAuburnSewer.org.

Additional information, questions and concerns may be addressed to 530-392-8019 or [email protected].

*Schedule and specific activities are subject to change.

mapDownload
Roseville News

Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Roseville, Calif. - The City of Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day
Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.
Lincoln

Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament at Catta Verdera in Lincoln June 16

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has moved its Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament to one of the most well-groomed, challenging, and beautiful golf courses in Northern California, Catta Verdera, a private club.
Roseville News

West Roseville Summer Kickoff Community Festival at St. John’s this Saturday

Roseville, Calif - St. John's Episcopal Church of West Roseville is excited to announce its Summer Kickoff Community Festival, a free, family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Local Business and Community

Vitalant in Roseville

Vitalant When you donate blood at Vitalant, one of the...

Topics

Local Business and Community

MOD Pizza in Rocklin

Create your own masterpiece pizza! Unlimited toppings, one price. Our Rocklin Crossings location in Rocklin, CA is open daily for salad or pizza takeout and delivery.
Local Business and Community

Mod Pizza Roseville

Create your own masterpiece pizza! Unlimited toppings, one price. Our Campus Oaks location in Roseville, CA is open daily for salad or pizza takeout and delivery.
Natural Wellness

Obesogens: Hidden chemicals that trigger weight gain

How everyday toxins disrupt hormones - and simple ways...

