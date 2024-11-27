Subscribe
Monday, June 9, 2025
2 min.Read

Roseville PD offer tips on how to donate and avoid scams this holiday season

Staff
By Staff
Roseville Police Department

Ensuring your contributions make a real difference

Roseville, Calif.- As the holiday season approaches, many Americans feel inspired to give back by donating to charities. However, ensuring that your contributions make a real difference is important.

To protect yourself from scams and ensure your donations are used wisely. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) suggests the following.

Research charities before donating

Before you choose a charity, do some research online. Consider what causes are important to you, such as “hurricane relief” or “supporting homeless children.” You can also search for terms like “best charity” or “highly rated charity” to find reputable organizations. If you have a specific charity in mind, look it up along with keywords such as “complaint,” “review,” “rating,” or “scam.” This can help you discover any negative feedback about the charity and give you a clearer picture of its reputation.

Be careful how you pay

When it comes to payment, be cautious. Avoid donating in cash, via gift card, or by wiring money to anyone who requests it. These are common tactics used by scammers. Instead, choose safer payment methods like credit cards or checks. It’s also a good idea to record all your donations. Check your bank statements regularly to ensure you are only charged what you agreed to and are not signed up for recurring contributions without your consent.

Recognize common scams

Scammers often use tricks to pressure people into donating. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a decision. If someone thanks you for a donation you never made, be wary. This is a common scam tactic. Be aware that some scammers can change caller ID information to make calls appear local. Additionally, they may mimic the names of real charities, making it crucial to verify the charity before giving. Watch out for vague claims about how your donation will be used. Legitimate charities should provide clear information about their programs and how your money will help. Be cautious of organizations that claim your donation is tax-deductible when it’s not. Also, remember that it’s illegal for anyone to guarantee sweepstakes winnings in exchange for a donation.

If you have doubts, choose another charity

If you feel something doesn’t feel right or you’re unsure about a charity’s intentions, consider donating to a different organization. Many reputable charities will use your contributions responsibly.

Helpful resources for researching charities

Several organizations offer reports and ratings on charities to assist with your research. These organizations offer reports and ratings about how charitable organizations spend donations and how they conduct business:

If you encounter a scam, report it at reportfraud.ftc.gov. By following these steps, you can donate safely and ensure that your generosity truly makes a positive impact this holiday season.

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

