Sierra College Foundation closes fall semester with impactful contributions

Grateful for Community’s Generosity

Rocklin, Calif.- Sierra College Foundation (SCF) closes the fall semester as the recipient of several large contributions from the U.S. Department of Commerce and leading Placer County companies and non-profits such as Bosch, Sutter Health, U.S. Bank, Tri Counties Bank, and Rotary Club of South Placer.

“The unwavering generosity of our community continues to inspire us,” said Sonbol Aliabadi, Executive Director of the Sierra College Foundation. “By coming together to support Sierra College students, we’re investing in the future of our region. Countless students go on to make significant contributions to our local economy, demonstrating the powerful impact of education.”

Major contributions received this fall semester have included:

$198,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology designed to increase opportunities for local students to break into the field of cybersecurity

$100,000 from the Bosch Community Fund to the Career and Technical Education Support Fund

$50,000 from Sutter Health for the Basic Needs Center

$30,000 from U.S. Bank to support Work Force Development Construction Boot Camp and the Basic Needs Center

$15,000 from the Sacramento Chapter of the American Public Works Association for a GPS Surveying System

Tri-Counties Bank and South Placer Rotary gave diapers, formula, and other goods for the Basic Needs Center

“People assume Sierra College students don’t need assistance because community college is nearly free,” said Ed Bonner, SCF President. “That couldn’t be further from the truth. While registration fees might be affordable, cost of living as we know is not. Students need help with supplies, program fees, food, housing, transportation – the basic needs.”

“The Foundation is even able to help get money to create new programs to meet our region’s workforce needs. The work the Foundation does is nothing short of remarkable.” Ed Bonner, SCF President

Additionally, the Sierra College Foundation held its annual Golf Tournament to raise money for Wolverine Athletics. The 2024 Golf Tournament raised more than $70,000 for the Sierra College Athletics Program.

There is still time before the end of the year to help Sierra College students by giving to SCF. There are several ways to support our students. If you are interested in donating to SCF, please visit: www.sierracollege.edu/give.

