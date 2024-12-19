Subscribe
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
99.3 F
Roseville
Rocklin News
1 min.Read

Sierra College Foundation closes fall semester with impactful contributions

Staff
By Staff
Sierra College Foundation

Grateful for Community’s Generosity

Rocklin, Calif.- Sierra College Foundation (SCF) closes the fall semester as the recipient of several large contributions from the U.S. Department of Commerce and leading Placer County companies and non-profits such as Bosch, Sutter Health, U.S. Bank, Tri Counties Bank, and Rotary Club of South Placer.

“The unwavering generosity of our community continues to inspire us,” said Sonbol Aliabadi, Executive Director of the Sierra College Foundation. “By coming together to support Sierra College students, we’re investing in the future of our region. Countless students go on to make significant contributions to our local economy, demonstrating the powerful impact of education.”

Major contributions received this fall semester have included:

  • $198,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology designed to increase opportunities for local students to break into the field of cybersecurity
  • $100,000 from the Bosch Community Fund to the Career and Technical Education Support Fund
  • $50,000 from Sutter Health for the Basic Needs Center
  • $30,000 from U.S. Bank to support Work Force Development Construction Boot Camp and the Basic Needs Center
  • $15,000 from the Sacramento Chapter of the American Public Works Association for a GPS Surveying System
  • Tri-Counties Bank and South Placer Rotary gave diapers, formula, and other goods for the Basic Needs Center

“People assume Sierra College students don’t need assistance because community college is nearly free,” said Ed Bonner, SCF President. “That couldn’t be further from the truth. While registration fees might be affordable, cost of living as we know is not. Students need help with supplies, program fees, food, housing, transportation – the basic needs.”

“The Foundation is even able to help get money to create new programs to meet our region’s workforce needs. The work the Foundation does is nothing short of remarkable.”

Ed Bonner, SCF President

Additionally, the Sierra College Foundation held its annual Golf Tournament to raise money for Wolverine Athletics. The 2024 Golf Tournament raised more than $70,000 for the Sierra College Athletics Program.

There is still time before the end of the year to help Sierra College students by giving to SCF. There are several ways to support our students. If you are interested in donating to SCF, please visit: www.sierracollege.edu/give.

Trending

Local Business and Community

Smashburger in Roseville

Get deliciously crafted burgers, milkshakes, & more. Available for delivery, dine-in, and carryout.
Local Business and Community

Forgen in Rocklin

Forgen, Ecosystem Restoration Contractors office in Rocklin. We’re leading the way in geotechnical and specialty civil construction across North America. Experts in slurry wall construction.
Local Business and Community

Porottas South Indian Cuisine in Roseville

Family owned restaurant chain with a goal to provide authentic and delicious south Indian food at an affordable price
Car Reviews

New Subaru WRX includes a sporty version

Roseville, Calif.- Nicknamed the "pocket rocket" when first introduced in 1992, the Subaru WRX has not lived up to that reputation over the years, although it's still regarded as a spirited small sedan.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Where the ocean meets intention: Inside Mendocino’s Stanford Inn

Mendocino, Calif. - Tucked along the scenic and rugged Northern California coast, the Stanford Inn by the Sea in Mendocino is more than just an inn-it’s a soulful retreat where nature, nourishment, and tranquility converge. A quiet and remarkable place designed of travelers of intention.

Disabilities

Instant voice from thought: AI and brain implants enable real-time speech

Sacramento, Calif. - Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have developed an investigational brain-computer interface that holds promise for restoring the ability to hold real-time conversations to people who have lost the ability to speak due to neurological conditions.
Roseville News

Sunday schedule at the Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif. - Take advantage of all the fun happening during the final day of the Placer County Fair today! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers. Bring your smiles, bring your friends for one more adventure at the 2025 Placer County Fair.
Roseville News

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens

Roseville, Calif. - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.

