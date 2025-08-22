Subscribe
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Urgent Care Facility in Rocklin
Rocklin News
3 min.Read

Sutter Health opens new Urgent Care facility in Rocklin

Staff
By Staff
SourceSutter Health

Medical facility to provide community with fast, convenient access to high-quality care

Rocklin, Calif. – Sutter Health hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of Sutter Urgent Care, Rocklin, the newest addition to its expanding network of urgent care centers across Northern California. Located in the Rocklin Commons Shopping Center, the new state-of-the-art facility opened its doors to patients on Aug. 4 and is already meeting a vital need in the community.

The new facility at 5130 Commons Drive is bringing much-needed urgent care services to a growing community that previously had no dedicated Sutter Urgent Care or Sutter Walk-In Care options.

Same-day, walk-in care

“We know how important it is for patients to have fast, convenient access to care, when and where they need it,” said Rachael McKinney, president of Sutter Health’s Greater Sacramento Division. “This new urgent care fills a gap in services in Rocklin and represents our dedication to improving the patient experience through more efficient, accessible care.”

ribbon cutting

The Rocklin location is the first Sutter Urgent Care located within a shopping center, offering one-stop-shop convenience for residents of Placer County. The new, free-standing, 4,720-square-foot Sutter Urgent Care, Rocklin provides same-day, walk-in care and includes:

  • Six exam rooms
  • A treatment room
  • X-ray services
  • On-site diagnostic imaging and lab testing
  • “On My Way” check-in via the Sutter Health website or My Health Online

The new center is staffed by physicians and advanced practice clinicians from Sutter Medical Group, offering integrated, team-based care that ensures smooth transitions to primary and specialty care available throughout south Placer County. It also supports care coordination across the network, including the nearby Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Non-emergent needs

“This new urgent care location supports our mission of delivering the right care, in the right place, at the right time,” said said Sutter Medical Group President and CEO Dr. Michael Conroy. “It also eases pressure on emergency departments – especially at Sutter Roseville Medical Center – by providing a more appropriate setting for non-emergent needs.”

Sutter Health operates a growing network of urgent care centers throughout Northern California. These centers offer same-day care for non-life-threatening conditions, many with on-site imaging and labs, with digital check-in features that are designed to reduce wait times and streamline care.

Sutter Urgent Care, Rocklin represents another significant step in Sutter Health’s ongoing effort to bring care closer to home. As part of a broader plan to launch dozens of new care centers across Northern California, Sutter is opening 23 care sites in 2025 with at least another 23 next year. The health system is strategically expanding its footprint to make it easier for patients to connect with both primary and specialty care. These new locations are designed to reduce travel times, expand access to essential services and ensure more timely, convenient care for the communities it serves. In addition, Sutter Urgent Care, Rocklin, Sutter is expanding access to primary and specialty care in the Greater Sacramento communities of Roseville, Folsom, Elk Grove and the Arden-Arcade area.

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to advancing innovative patient care, healthy outcomes and community partnerships, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving more than 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 57,000 employees and clinicians, and 12,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter Health delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Sutter Health Urgent Care Rocklin

5130 Commons Drive ste #113
Rocklin, Calif. 95677
(916) 755- 7230
Urgent Care Facility

Location & Directions

Trending

Rocklin News

From Rocklin to the World: Volunteers to Pack 400,000 Meals for Starving Children

Rocklin, Calif. - Thousands of volunteers are expected to pack 400,000 meals for malnourished children around the world this October as part of the 15th annual Placer Feed My Starving Children MobilePack.
Auburn

Recovery Happens Sept. 6 in Auburn: Free community event

Auburn, Calif. - As Placer County and its partners continue working to address opioid and mental health crises locally, the county's annual Recovery Happens event will once again honor the strength and resilience of community members who have found their way
Car Reviews

Lexus TX 350 has a strong in-house rival

Roseville, Calif. -Introduced a year ago, the 2025 Lexus TX 350 delivers luxury, technology and practicality, making it a solid choice among the class of three-row midsize SUVs.
Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts

