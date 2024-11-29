12+ days of unconventional Christmas songs to jumpstart your next Roseville holiday party

Unique creations and inventive adaptations for the holidays

Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to Christmas and holiday music, we often lean into the classics from Bing and Dean to Tony and Frank along with many others of a bygone era. It simply wouldn’t be the holidays without these traditional favorites streaming day and night in our household.

However, there are always some unconventional Christmas songs or unique adaptations that are a fun and enjoyable listen perfect for bringing a few added smiles to our faces during the holidays. Here’s a list that includes some noteworthy favorites.

- Advertisement - 2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman – Jerry Garcia / David Grisman

There’s nothing quite like a Jerry Christmas with Davis Grisman!

Father Christmas: The Kinks

A catchy Christmas tune from the world’s most underrated rock band.

Back Door Santa: B.B. King

Definitely on the naughty list

Jingle Bells: Grateful Dead

Between epic jams, the GD would regularly bust out unexpected nuggets such as this 15 second jingle bells.

Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto: James Brown

The “Godfather of Soul”, Christmas style.

That Christmasy Feeling: Johnny Cash

Cash is king, especially at Christmas.

Little Saint Nick: The Beach Boys

Little Deuce Coupe in holiday disguise.

Mistress for Christmas: AC/DC

A great band that always knows how to brings their devilish twist of humor to a song.

Christmas All Over Again: Tom Petty

Vintage Tom Petty sound that delivers a Christmas classic.

Merry Xmas Everybody: Slade

From a band whose songs made Quiet Riot famous.

Sleigh Ride: The Ventures

Undeniably instrumental to Christmas 🙂

White Christmas: Bob Marley

Reggae for Christmas. Ya mon!

2000 Miles: The Pretenders

Back when they were just Learning to Crawl.

Peace On Earth / Little Drummer Boy: Bing Crosby & David Bowie

This 1977 duet is an homage to the classics from artists that overlapped vastly different generations and musical styles.

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!