Thursday, June 12, 2025
Christmas music
Roseville News
1 min.Read

12+ days of unconventional Christmas songs to jumpstart your next Roseville holiday party

Staff
By Staff

Unique creations and inventive adaptations for the holidays

Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to Christmas and holiday music, we often lean into the classics from Bing and Dean to Tony and Frank along with many others of a bygone era. It simply wouldn’t be the holidays without these traditional favorites streaming day and night in our household.

However, there are always some unconventional Christmas songs or unique adaptations that are a fun and enjoyable listen perfect for bringing a few added smiles to our faces during the holidays. Here’s a list that includes some noteworthy favorites.

God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman – Jerry Garcia / David Grisman

There’s nothing quite like a Jerry Christmas with Davis Grisman!

Father Christmas: The Kinks

A catchy Christmas tune from the world’s most underrated rock band.

Back Door Santa: B.B. King

Definitely on the naughty list

Jingle Bells: Grateful Dead

Between epic jams, the GD would regularly bust out unexpected nuggets such as this 15 second jingle bells.

Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto: James Brown

The “Godfather of Soul”, Christmas style.

That Christmasy Feeling: Johnny Cash

Cash is king, especially at Christmas.

Little Saint Nick: The Beach Boys

Little Deuce Coupe in holiday disguise.

Mistress for Christmas: AC/DC

A great band that always knows how to brings their devilish twist of humor to a song.

Christmas All Over Again: Tom Petty

Vintage Tom Petty sound that delivers a Christmas classic.

Merry Xmas Everybody: Slade

From a band whose songs made Quiet Riot famous.

Sleigh Ride: The Ventures

Undeniably instrumental to Christmas 🙂

White Christmas: Bob Marley

Reggae for Christmas. Ya mon!

2000 Miles: The Pretenders

Back when they were just Learning to Crawl.

Peace On Earth / Little Drummer Boy: Bing Crosby & David Bowie

This 1977 duet is an homage to the classics from artists that overlapped vastly different generations and musical styles.

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Roseville News

Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Roseville, Calif. - The City of Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day
Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.
Lincoln

Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament at Catta Verdera in Lincoln June 16

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has moved its Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament to one of the most well-groomed, challenging, and beautiful golf courses in Northern California, Catta Verdera, a private club.
Roseville News

West Roseville Summer Kickoff Community Festival at St. John's this Saturday

Roseville, Calif - St. John's Episcopal Church of West Roseville is excited to announce its Summer Kickoff Community Festival, a free, family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Local Business and Community

Vitalant in Roseville

Vitalant When you donate blood at Vitalant, one of the...

