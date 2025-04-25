Subscribe
Friday, April 25, 2025
55.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
AuburnLoomisRocklin News
3 min.Read

Homelessness: Annual results for Placer and Nevada Counties

Staff
By Staff
SourceHomeless Resource Council of the Sierras

~711 individuals experiencing homelessness in Placer County, ~516 in Nevada County

Auburn, Calif. – The annual Point-in-Time survey of people experiencing homelessness in Placer and Nevada counties was conducted on Jan. 29 to determine where people experiencing homelessness stayed the night of Jan. 28 and continued by street outreach teams through Feb 6.

The survey count was conducted by local volunteers, nonprofits, and city and county staff. The 2025 count of sheltered and unsheltered individuals surveyed at least 711 individuals experiencing homelessness in Placer County and at least 466 individuals experiencing homelessness in Nevada County.

The count surveyed 415 unsheltered individuals in Placer County and 264 unsheltered individuals in Nevada County. By comparison, the 2024 count surveyed a minimum of 702 individuals experiencing homelessness in Placer County and 516 people experiencing homelessness in Nevada County.

This effort was led by the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras (HRCS), the lead organization in the region’s Continuum of Care for Homelessness. HRCS is a nonprofit collaborative comprised of members representing nonprofit and government agencies who coordinate resources and develop strategies to end homelessness in Placer and Nevada counties.

Point-in-Time

A Point-in-Time (PIT) count is a one-night estimate of both sheltered in emergency shelter or transitional housing; or unsheltered on the street, in a camp, in a tent, in a vehicle or in some other place unfit for human habitation, on the night of the count.

“The data collected each year during the PIT count helps assess the needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness as it drives the types of programs offered, steers funding allocations, and assists the community in better serving our unhoused neighbors. Each number in this count represents an individual or a family who is struggling to find and secure safe housing as well as other services so they can remain housed,” said JoLyn McMillan, Executive Director of the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras.

Unaccompanied youth

For example, surveyors connected with several “unaccompanied youth” (ranging in ages of 15-24) and learned many of them did not understand the potential services available to assist them. Unaccompanied Youth is defined as “a young person under 24 who is not in the physical custody of a parent or guardian and who is also experiencing homelessness”. Overall, in Placer and Nevada Counties there were at least 74 “unaccompanied youth” who were homeless the night of the count.

PIT counts do not include a broader McKinney-Vento definition used by K-12 education systems, which includes people and families who are doubling up’ with others.

Veterans

The 2025 PIT count in Placer County identified 41 veterans, 54 unaccompanied youth/young adults (ages 15-24 years), and 31 families who were experiencing homelessness. In Nevada County there were 13 veterans identified as homeless, 20 unaccompanied youth/young adults (ages 15-24 years), and 24 families.

Of adults who responded to survey questions in the 2025 PIT count, 296 individuals in Placer County and 198 individuals in Nevada County identified as chronically homeless. People experiencing chronic homelessness are living with mental illness, substance use disorders, physical disabilities, or other medical conditions; and have been unhoused for one year currently or repeatedly over the last three years.

“Even as we’ve made progress on permanent supportive housing this year, we’ve also seen losses, including of dozens of transitional beds that had served domestic violence victims. Our goal is always to have a variety of housing options that can meet the needs of different clients” , Ms. McMillan said.

Homeless individuals wishing to access the basic shelter and housing services in Placer and Nevada Counties should call 2-1-1 to be connected to services.

Continuum of Care

The Continuum of Care for Roseville/Rocklin/Placer County (CA-515) and the Continuum of Care for Nevada County (CA-531) are standing advisory committees to HRCS. HRCS brings people together in collaboration to develop, coordinate and support projects, services and resources that will enhance our partners’ ability to prevent and end homelessness in Placer and Nevada Counties. HRCS is the “collaborative applicant” to apply for funds on behalf of the Continuum of Care and administrative entity for the Placer and Nevada counties’ Continuums of Care.


Join the local fun!

Coming Up!

Coming Up!

Trending

Roseville News

Placer SPCA: No-appointment adoption event in Roseville this Saturday

Placer SPCA invites the community to a special no-appointment-needed adoption event on Saturday, April 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center in Roseville.
Folsom

Folsom Pedal Quest returns May 3 in Historic Folsom

Folsom, Calif.- Folsom Pedal Quest returns Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Historic Folsom. This free community event invites riders of all ages and abilities to explore Folsom's trail network
Folsom

Folsom trail closure due to construction for water improvement project

Folsom, Calif. - As part of the ongoing Folsom Water Improvement Project, a section of the trail corridor near Willow Creek Drive will be temporarily closed for approximately 10 to 12 weeks starting Tuesday, April 30.
Roseville News

Roseville DMV Office opening on Saturday, May 3, for REAL ID Appointments

Roseville, Calif. - The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the Roseville office at 7200 Galilee Road will offer appointments on Saturday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., to accommodate customers who want to get a REAL ID
Local Business and Community

Rocklin Florist

Order flowers online from your florist in Rocklin, Calif.. Rocklin Florist, Inc., offers fresh flowers and hand delivery right to your door in Rocklin.

Topics

Roseville News

Placer SPCA: No-appointment adoption event in Roseville this Saturday

Placer SPCA invites the community to a special no-appointment-needed adoption event on Saturday, April 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center in Roseville.
Folsom

Folsom Pedal Quest returns May 3 in Historic Folsom

Folsom, Calif.- Folsom Pedal Quest returns Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Historic Folsom. This free community event invites riders of all ages and abilities to explore Folsom's trail network
Folsom

Folsom trail closure due to construction for water improvement project

Folsom, Calif. - As part of the ongoing Folsom Water Improvement Project, a section of the trail corridor near Willow Creek Drive will be temporarily closed for approximately 10 to 12 weeks starting Tuesday, April 30.
Roseville News

Roseville DMV Office opening on Saturday, May 3, for REAL ID Appointments

Roseville, Calif. - The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the Roseville office at 7200 Galilee Road will offer appointments on Saturday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., to accommodate customers who want to get a REAL ID
Local Business and Community

Rocklin Florist

Order flowers online from your florist in Rocklin, Calif.. Rocklin Florist, Inc., offers fresh flowers and hand delivery right to your door in Rocklin.
Lincoln

Lincoln Chamber hosts heartwarming and creative fundraiser

Lincoln, Calif. -The Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a heartwarming and creative fundraiser, bringing together the spirit of community and local business support.
Auburn

Placer County community organizations receive grants from Athens Renewable Energy

Auburn, Calif. - Athens Renewable Energy is proud to recognize Placer Community Foundation, Roseville Urban Forest Foundation, and Gold Country Wildlife Rescue as the grant recipients for the first quarter
Roseville News

Roseville Iron Rose FC Soccer announces 2025 season schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Iron Rose FC kicks off its second season with both a women’s and men’s team competing in the WPSL and TLFC. After a successful women’s season last year the men join the club in 2025.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!