Homelessness: Annual results for Placer and Nevada Counties

Auburn, Calif. – The annual Point-in-Time survey of people experiencing homelessness in Placer and Nevada counties was conducted on Jan. 29 to determine where people experiencing homelessness stayed the night of Jan. 28 and continued by street outreach teams through Feb 6.

The survey count was conducted by local volunteers, nonprofits, and city and county staff. The 2025 count of sheltered and unsheltered individuals surveyed at least 711 individuals experiencing homelessness in Placer County and at least 466 individuals experiencing homelessness in Nevada County.

The count surveyed 415 unsheltered individuals in Placer County and 264 unsheltered individuals in Nevada County. By comparison, the 2024 count surveyed a minimum of 702 individuals experiencing homelessness in Placer County and 516 people experiencing homelessness in Nevada County.

This effort was led by the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras (HRCS), the lead organization in the region’s Continuum of Care for Homelessness. HRCS is a nonprofit collaborative comprised of members representing nonprofit and government agencies who coordinate resources and develop strategies to end homelessness in Placer and Nevada counties.

Point-in-Time

A Point-in-Time (PIT) count is a one-night estimate of both sheltered in emergency shelter or transitional housing; or unsheltered on the street, in a camp, in a tent, in a vehicle or in some other place unfit for human habitation, on the night of the count.

“The data collected each year during the PIT count helps assess the needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness as it drives the types of programs offered, steers funding allocations, and assists the community in better serving our unhoused neighbors. Each number in this count represents an individual or a family who is struggling to find and secure safe housing as well as other services so they can remain housed,” said JoLyn McMillan, Executive Director of the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras.

Unaccompanied youth

For example, surveyors connected with several “unaccompanied youth” (ranging in ages of 15-24) and learned many of them did not understand the potential services available to assist them. Unaccompanied Youth is defined as “a young person under 24 who is not in the physical custody of a parent or guardian and who is also experiencing homelessness”. Overall, in Placer and Nevada Counties there were at least 74 “unaccompanied youth” who were homeless the night of the count.

PIT counts do not include a broader McKinney-Vento definition used by K-12 education systems, which includes people and families who are doubling up’ with others.

Veterans

The 2025 PIT count in Placer County identified 41 veterans, 54 unaccompanied youth/young adults (ages 15-24 years), and 31 families who were experiencing homelessness. In Nevada County there were 13 veterans identified as homeless, 20 unaccompanied youth/young adults (ages 15-24 years), and 24 families.

Of adults who responded to survey questions in the 2025 PIT count, 296 individuals in Placer County and 198 individuals in Nevada County identified as chronically homeless. People experiencing chronic homelessness are living with mental illness, substance use disorders, physical disabilities, or other medical conditions; and have been unhoused for one year currently or repeatedly over the last three years.

“Even as we’ve made progress on permanent supportive housing this year, we’ve also seen losses, including of dozens of transitional beds that had served domestic violence victims. Our goal is always to have a variety of housing options that can meet the needs of different clients” , Ms. McMillan said.

Homeless individuals wishing to access the basic shelter and housing services in Placer and Nevada Counties should call 2-1-1 to be connected to services.

Continuum of Care

The Continuum of Care for Roseville/Rocklin/Placer County (CA-515) and the Continuum of Care for Nevada County (CA-531) are standing advisory committees to HRCS. HRCS brings people together in collaboration to develop, coordinate and support projects, services and resources that will enhance our partners’ ability to prevent and end homelessness in Placer and Nevada Counties. HRCS is the “collaborative applicant” to apply for funds on behalf of the Continuum of Care and administrative entity for the Placer and Nevada counties’ Continuums of Care.

