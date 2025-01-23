Placer County moves forward with $20 million Homekey+ grant application to tackle homelessness

- Sponsor Event -

Initiative could expand permanent supportive housing

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County is partnering with local nonprofit AMI Housing to apply for a competitive Homekey+ Program grant from the state. The initiative, if awarded, would bring up to $20 million in funding to expand permanent supportive housing through the purchase and renovation of a motel building in unincorporated Auburn.

The Board of Supervisors greenlighted submission of an application to the state and acquisition of the property at two recent meetings. The county expects to submit its grant application in the next several weeks.

Roseville & Kings Beach success

The project would build on the county’s earlier success with Homekey projects in Kings Beach and Roseville, which pair permanent housing with ongoing case management and onsite support for formerly homeless individuals with complex needs. Permanent supportive housing solutions, coupled with intensive services for homeless individuals with serious mental illness, have helped reduce homeless rates in Placer County to one of the lowest rates statewide.

An informational sheet about the proposed new project is attached, with more detailed FAQs available online here.

Collaboration

In collaboration with AMI Housing, Placer County proposes to use the funds to acquire, renovate and operate the 52-unit supportive housing site. Tenants of permanent supportive housing pay 30 to 40% of their income and must abide by rental terms. Veterans will be a high priority for housing.

“AMI Housing would be honored to continue our partnership with Placer County to create lasting housing solutions. Supporting our tenants with respect and empowering them to succeed is at the heart of our mission,” said Jennifer Price, CEO of AMI Housing. “We also value being a collaborative, accountable and considerate presence in the community.”

AMI Housing employs a ‘good neighbor’ policy that is collaboratively developed with local jurisdictions and law enforcement, among others. The property was also selected based on siting criteria developed through regional coordination with other jurisdictions.

“I hear great reviews from neighbors about the improvements we’ve done to the Homekey property in Kings Beach: the look, the feel and the interactions with the community,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “These are testimonials to the effectiveness of permanent supportive housing with 24/7 on-site management and accountability. We make sure when we site these facilities we’re thinking through the implications.”

‘Durable solutions’

“Placer County is deeply committed to working alongside trusted partners to develop strategic and durable solutions that address homelessness in our community,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, director of Health and Human Services. “Through transparency and collaboration, we aim to create housing that not only meets immediate needs but also fosters long-term stability and trust with our residents and stakeholders.”

Placer County’s application must be submitted swiftly due to a competitive allocation process, with funding distributed by the state on a rolling basis until resources are exhausted. If successful, the project would create a lasting impact through a 55-year deed restriction, ensuring the property serves eligible residents for decades.