Friday, June 27, 2025
Brown Bear Studios in Kings Beach Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe & RenoSierra Nevada
2 min.Read

Kings Beach supportive housing facility Brown Bear Studios opens

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Expanding housing resources for homeless in North Tahoe

Kings Beach, Calif. – A vision years in the making has become a reality with the opening of Brown Bear Studios, a 14-unit permanent supportive housing facility in Kings Beach. Originally the site of the 7 Pines Motel, the property has undergone significant transformation and marks a critical step forward in Placer County’s efforts to address homelessness in the North Tahoe region.

Residents moved into the facility over the last two weeks, quickly reaching capacity. The $1.45 million building purchase and subsequent multi-year renovations were made possible by a combination of grant programs, including the state’s Homekey initiative, which converts properties like hotels, motels and vacant apartment buildings into long-term housing for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

A Placer first…

The Tahoe property represents Placer’s first Homekey award, with the 82-bed Sun Rose Apartments complex in Roseville representing the second – and the largest addition to the county’s permanent supportive housing portfolio in recent history. Brown Bear Studios was approximately one-third of the cost, on a per-unit basis, compared to other similar projects in the region. The county will apply for another round of Homekey funding in 2025, pending Board approval.

“Placer has been proactive in securing funding to address the homeless crisis, as we strive to maintain the lowest rate of homelessness in Northern California,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “Our collaborative partnerships in Tahoe and countywide help homelessness become more rare and brief.”

Eastern Placer

Eastern Placer recorded 19 homeless individuals in the county’s 2024 Point-In-Time count – much lower than Mid and South Placer, though individuals in North Tahoe also face unique challenges including acute weather conditions.

The Brown Bear facility, like Sun Rose, is owned and managed by AMI Housing, a local nonprofit group that has deep experience working on permanent supportive housing projects for homeless clientele in the region. Homeless people with the most vulnerability receive priority screening and placement, and pay a fixed percentage of their income towards rent. Placements are filled using the waitlist from the homeless resource helpline, a telephone hotline accessed via calling 211 that helps assess homeless callers’ levels of need and connects them with housing and other resources. There will be a property manager and case management to support residents on-site.

“We look forward to supporting our tenants with both dignity and accountability,” said Jennifer Price, CEO of AMI Housing. “We also look forward to being good neighbors to the Kings Beach community.”

Pragmatism at work

The property is conveniently located next to social services and within walking distance for shopping, food and public transportation. Renovations have modernized the facility, improving energy efficiency and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for residents to rebuild their lives.

“Projects like Brown Bear Studios uplift not just the individuals and families who live here, but our entire community,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, director of Health and Human Services. “By integrating housing with supportive programs, we’re creating a stronger, more connected North Tahoe.”

Affordable Housing

