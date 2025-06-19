Placer Supervisors vote to expand affordable housing with 2025-29 Plan

Placer looks to accelerate 1,300 achievable housing units

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors took action Tuesday to approve the 2025-29 Housing Action Plan on a 4-0 vote (Board Chair Bonnie Gore was absent).

The plan calls for accelerated housing production in Placer County’s unincorporated area over the next four years with a mix of permanent affordable housing, local worker deed-restricted housing and moderate-income housing.

Housing Action Plan

The Housing Action Plan is designed to align with the 2021-29 Housing Element and state housing mandates. It also works in partnership with the county’s Planning Division and the long-range work plan, which allows staff to prioritize state-mandated and high-priority projects. Staff initially introduced a draft of the action plan to the board in March and the plan builds on the county’s first housing work program in 2017.

“We incorporated a lot of great feedback from the board into our updated plan to consider potential community impacts and outcomes across Placer’s unique regions,” said Housing Manager Nikki Streegan.

“This plan advances broad priorities like economic development, infrastructure and strategic collaboration with our partners from the state and throughout the region. We’re excited to put it into action.” Nikki Streegan, Housing Manager

On Tuesday, staff outlined their plan to accelerate housing production, preserve affordability and ensure a mix of housing types across income levels and communities.

The action plan is centered on four goals:

Increase the supply of achievable housing, which the county considers to be all deed restricted housing, including lower and moderate incomes, local worker designations and naturally affordable housing types Preserve housing stability Strengthen partnerships, collaboration and community engagement Build county capacity to secure sustainable funding

1,300 units over 5 years

Each goal includes unique strategies and tactics to help the county facilitate the development of 1,300 achievable units by mid-2029.

Through this plan, the county will provide a framework of programs, projects and regulatory incentives to attract diverse housing developments in the region. This includes new and preserved deed-restricted units, including deed restrictions for lower to moderate-income households and local workforce, as well as new, non-deed restricted multifamily units, manufactured homes and accessory dwelling units.

Staff will return to the board annually to share progress of the action plan.

Learn more about the county’s housing programs.

