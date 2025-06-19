Subscribe
Thursday, September 25, 2025
68.1 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Auburn
1 min.Read

Placer Supervisors vote to expand affordable housing with 2025-29 Plan

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Placer looks to accelerate 1,300 achievable housing units

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors took action Tuesday to approve the 2025-29 Housing Action Plan on a 4-0 vote (Board Chair Bonnie Gore was absent).

The plan calls for accelerated housing production in Placer County’s unincorporated area over the next four years with a mix of permanent affordable housing, local worker deed-restricted housing and moderate-income housing.

Housing Action Plan

The Housing Action Plan is designed to align with the 2021-29 Housing Element and state housing mandates. It also works in partnership with the county’s Planning Division and the long-range work plan, which allows staff to prioritize state-mandated and high-priority projects. Staff initially introduced a draft of the action plan to the board in March and the plan builds on the county’s first housing work program in 2017.

“We incorporated a lot of great feedback from the board into our updated plan to consider potential community impacts and outcomes across Placer’s unique regions,” said Housing Manager Nikki Streegan.

“This plan advances broad priorities like economic development, infrastructure and strategic collaboration with our partners from the state and throughout the region. We’re excited to put it into action.”

Nikki Streegan, Housing Manager

On Tuesday, staff outlined their plan to accelerate housing production, preserve affordability and ensure a mix of housing types across income levels and communities.

The action plan is centered on four goals:

  1. Increase the supply of achievable housing, which the county considers to be all deed restricted housing, including lower and moderate incomes, local worker designations and naturally affordable housing types
  2. Preserve housing stability
  3. Strengthen partnerships, collaboration and community engagement
  4. Build county capacity to secure sustainable funding

1,300 units over 5 years

Each goal includes unique strategies and tactics to help the county facilitate the development of 1,300 achievable units by mid-2029.

Through this plan, the county will provide a framework of programs, projects and regulatory incentives to attract diverse housing developments in the region. This includes new and preserved deed-restricted units, including deed restrictions for lower to moderate-income households and local workforce, as well as new, non-deed restricted multifamily units, manufactured homes and accessory dwelling units.

Staff will return to the board annually to share progress of the action plan.

Learn more about the county’s housing programs.

Affordable Housing

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

Trending

Sacramento

Greater Sacramento Area Walk for Apraxia October 4 at McKinley Park

Sacramento, Calif. - The 2025 Greater Sacramento Area Walk for Apraxia will be held on October 4 at McKinley Park to benefit children with apraxia of speech (CAS). The event begins at 10:00AM with a ceremony starting at 11:00AM
Car Reviews

Hyundai Santa Cruz: A small truck with big upside

Roseville, Calif. - This is small truck that's worth considering. And not just because it happens to be the name of a Northern California beach town that we've enjoyed on multiple occasions. The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.

Topics

Sacramento

Greater Sacramento Area Walk for Apraxia October 4 at McKinley Park

Sacramento, Calif. - The 2025 Greater Sacramento Area Walk for Apraxia will be held on October 4 at McKinley Park to benefit children with apraxia of speech (CAS). The event begins at 10:00AM with a ceremony starting at 11:00AM
Car Reviews

Hyundai Santa Cruz: A small truck with big upside

Roseville, Calif. - This is small truck that's worth considering. And not just because it happens to be the name of a Northern California beach town that we've enjoyed on multiple occasions. The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.
Local Business and Community

Goose Port Public House in Roseville

We have sports on, twenty-three beer taps with classics and crafts, a full bar with creative craft mixed drinks, live music, and most importantly, great, fresh food. Something for everybody

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!