Affordable apartment community in Roseville begins construction

The Crawford in West Roseville, slated for 2027 completion

Roseville, Calif. – USA Properties Fund has started construction on The Crawford, an affordable apartment community in west Roseville that will provide much-needed housing for residents at a wide range of income levels, from early-in-their career professionals and hardworking families saving for their first home to retirees living on a fixed income.

The Crawford – located at Fiddyment Road and Harvey Way, just behind the Raley’s O-N-E grocery store – will be close to highly rated public schools and dozens of neighborhood parks, including the Placer Valley Soccer Complex that opens in early 2026.

265-apartment community

The 265-apartment community is near several major shopping centers – including the Westfield Galleria at Roseville, the largest mall in the Sacramento region – and leading health care providers, such as Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health. Numerous stores and restaurants are scheduled to open in the coming months in west Roseville, including a Safeway store, and a Costco warehouse is in the works.

“West Roseville is a fast-growing, ever-changing neighborhood, with excellent schools, new businesses and numerous parks with a large network of walking trails,” said Geoff Brown, President of USA Properties Fund. “The Crawford will help provide more affordable, quality housing and allow more residents to enjoy the community.”

The Crawford will offer one- to three-bedroom apartments, with some units available as early as fall 2026. The apartment community should be completed in spring 2027.

‘Creating a stronger community’

Roseville-based USA Properties Fund – one of the nation’s fastest-growing and largest affordable development-manager-owners in the West – has about 35 apartment communities in the Sacramento region, but The Crawford will be only the third in its hometown. Vintage Square at Westpark, an affordable apartment community for 55-and-older residents, and Terracina at Winding Creek, an affordable apartment community for all ages under construction, are less than 2 miles from The Crawford.

“Roseville takes pride in its leadership in affordable housing and is committed to partnering with developers like USA Properties Fund to provide housing for residents at all income levels,” said Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi. “With over 4,100 affordable units built through our Affordable Housing Program, we’re creating a stronger community where more people can live close to where they work.”

The City of Roseville Housing Authority provided eight project-based vouchers, basically securing apartments for very low-income residents. Bank of America is the tax credit investor and construction lender, while Citi Community Capital is the permanent lender on the $112 million project.

“As the country’s leading lender of affordable housing, we are committed to providing capital for projects like the Crawford in Roseville and support USA Properties Fund in creating new quality affordable housing,” said Mike Hemmens, Managing Director of City Community Capital.

Safehold is the leaseholder of the property, helping make the project possible.

“Roseville is a high-growth market with strong demographics and a real need for affordable housing,” said Ethan Torbati, Vice President of Safehold. “We’re excited to be a part of this project.”

The “real need” for more affordable housing has never been greater. Almost three of every five renters (57%) in the Sacramento region spend at least 30% of their income on housing, the third-highest percentage of cost-burdened households in California, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. Renters in the Bay Area and Southern California have higher rents but so are their wages.

The Crawford will offer significantly lower rents compared to market-rate properties in the region, giving moderate-income residents the chance to pay off debt and save some money – and hopefully worry a lot less about housing costs.

Income requirements

Crawford residents must meet income requirements, earning 30% to 70% of the median income for Placer County, about $35,370 to $82,530 per year for a four-person household.

Rents will range from $607 for a one-bedroom apartment at the 30% income level and increase to $2,078 for a three-bedroom unit at the 70% income level. However, the range in rents will likely change slightly before the first apartments become available in fall 2026.

“Many of our residents share how much paying less rent affects their lives in so many ways,” said Brown of USA Properties Fund. “They pay off credit cards, save more money, and some even return to college and complete degrees.”

Long list of amenities, Including social services

Crawford residents will be paying less rent but enjoy many amenities, including a community room, a fitness room, a swimming pool and a dog park.

The apartments will feature energy-efficient appliances and light fixtures, ceiling fans and low-flow faucets, showers and toilets.

The Crawford will also provide residents access to LifeSTEPS, a social-services provider that offers numerous services for residents.

“As more people call Placer County home, there is a tremendous need for high-quality affordable housing for new families and the local workforce alike, especially in Roseville,” said CP Parmar, Bank of America Sacramento region president. “That is why Bank of America continues to work with longtime local developer USA Properties to provide the construction financing and tax credits to help build service-rich communities like this one, which will offer on-site adult educational classes and health and wellness programs for residents.”

The apartment community, able to accommodate one-person households to growing families with a wide range of income levels, will have a far-reaching effect.

“Affordable housing is a very worthwhile investment in the future of our residents, their families and our communities,” Brown said. “Every new home opens the door to new opportunities.”

Affordable Housing