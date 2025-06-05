Placer County OKs $7M shelter contracts with The Gathering Inn

Continued operation of congregate shelter and mobile temporary shelter

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved two agreements with The Gathering Inn (a Roseville based nonprofit) to continue operating temporary shelter services for the county’s unsheltered residents.

The contracts (read below), totaling more than $7 million, will ensure the continued operation of both a congregate shelter and a mobile temporary shelter, along with critical supportive services.

Key elements of the approved contracts include:

Congregate Shelter Services : TGI will continue operating the shelter at 11442 E Avenue in Auburn from July 1, 2025, through May 9, 2027. The agreement is valued at up to $3,635,950, with an option to extend for an additional two years.

: TGI will continue operating the shelter at 11442 E Avenue in Auburn from July 1, 2025, through May 9, 2027. The agreement is valued at up to $3,635,950, with an option to extend for an additional two years. Mobile Temporary Shelter: TGI will also continue operating the mobile temporary shelter (“MTS”) through June 30, 2027, under a separate agreement valued at up to $3,390,509, also with an optional two-year extension. The MTS is currently located in the Placer County Government Center in North Auburn.

The agreements incorporate board-directed revisions to enhance residency requirements to ensure Placer County residents are provided shelter services. Clients must prove they have been a resident of Placer County for at least one year by showing either a state ID or having a member of the Homeless Liaison Team vouch for their residency. The agreements also restrict the length-of-stay per resident to 180 days.

Performance goal

Each contract also includes an annual performance goal of at least 30% of the shelter’s residents transitioning into alternative housing.

“Homelessness is a deeply human issue. We must offer help, but we must also have clear goals and expectations,” said Board Chair and District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore. “These contracts are an important part of that, and I’m proud of the direction we’re heading.”

Management of the contracts will transition to the Health and Human Services Department, which works closely with the Homeless Liaison Team made up of representatives from HHS, the Sheriff’s Office and the Probation Department.

In response to rising operational costs, the agreements reflect an 11% increase over the two-year contract period. However, the county has identified and offset $1.25 million in costs by using opioid settlement funds to support key staffing roles focused on substance use and mental health services.

“Takes a village..”

“We are pleased to see the continued success of The Gathering Inn as our unsheltered residents progress towards employment and permanent housing,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “The journey out of homelessness is quite difficult and it truly takes a village to make a difference. I am proud of how Placer County is managing its homeless programs.”

The Gathering Inn has provided shelter and support services for Placer County’s unhoused population for over two decades. Their comprehensive approach has helped hundreds of individuals transition from homelessness toward stable housing and self-sufficiency.

