Thursday, June 12, 2025
Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner Dance in Roseville
Roseville News
Annual Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner Dance in Roseville @Grounds April 5th

Staff
By Staff

Evening raises funds for Roseville students

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund (TAF) is hosting their Annual Dinner Dance Celebration, an event that focuses on fundraising to support their mission of furnishing weather-appropriate clothing, shoes, and other essentials items to deserving Roseville students. The goal of outfitting the students with these essentials is to encourage higher self-esteem, hope for a bright future, and educational success.

TAF’s mission and services would not be possible without the generous support from local businesses and the community. The organization’s primary fundraiser is an annual dinner dance. This year’s celebration will take place on April 5th at The Grounds in Roseville.

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

The event, which kicks-off at 6:00 p.m. with a no host cocktail hour, will feature a catered dinner, live entertainment and a chance to win amazing prizes. Proceeds from the event will support the organization’s efforts to provide for students throughout the school year and at TAF’s Annual Kid’s Shopping Day. Tickets are $45 per individual, or $80 per couple and can be purchased on the organization’s website

Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner Dance at the Grounds in Roseville, Calif.

Sponsor a child

Those unable to attend can support Tommy Apostolos by sponsoring a child. “Just $150 can outfit a child with warm clothes, pajamas and sturdy shoes,” explained Romero.

Tommy Apostolos Annual Dinner Dance Celebration

Saturday, April 5, 2025
6:00- 10:00 p.m.
The Grounds
700 Event Center Drive
Roseville, CA 95678
Tickets: $50 per person or $87 for couples

About Tommy Apostolos Fund

With over 30 years of service, Tommy Apostolos Fund is a nonprofit organization committed to providing clothing, school supplies and other necessities to children in Roseville. The organization is supported by civic leaders and regularly recognized throughout Placer County for hosting fundraising events, school supply drives and its Annual Kid’s Shopping Day.

Roseville News

Roseville Summer Youth Bus Pass: Just $10

Roseville, Calif. - This summer, kids in southern Placer County can zip all around town with the Summer Youth Bus Pass. The Summer Youth Bus Pass is the perfect way to get to summer jobs, the mall, movies, and other summer activities.
Local Business and Community

Blue House Korean BBQ in Roseville

Blue House Korean BBQ on Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

CycleLife in Rocklin

Elevate your indoor cycling experience at CycleLife in Rocklin. CycleLife is the newest premium group indoor cycling studio in the area. We offer spin classes & a variety of cycling group sessions. Indoor cycling class is a great way to get fit & enjoy a fun workout. Come visit CycleLife here in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Taqueria Roberto Mexican Food in Rocklin

Authentic Mexican Food where breakfast, ​lunch and dinner is served all day.
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 3

Roseville, Calif. – Today in part 3 of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville’s pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas highlights Roseville's recent tech achievements and awards.

