Annual Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner Dance in Roseville @Grounds April 5th

Evening raises funds for Roseville students

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund (TAF) is hosting their Annual Dinner Dance Celebration, an event that focuses on fundraising to support their mission of furnishing weather-appropriate clothing, shoes, and other essentials items to deserving Roseville students. The goal of outfitting the students with these essentials is to encourage higher self-esteem, hope for a bright future, and educational success.

TAF’s mission and services would not be possible without the generous support from local businesses and the community. The organization’s primary fundraiser is an annual dinner dance. This year’s celebration will take place on April 5th at The Grounds in Roseville.

The event, which kicks-off at 6:00 p.m. with a no host cocktail hour, will feature a catered dinner, live entertainment and a chance to win amazing prizes. Proceeds from the event will support the organization’s efforts to provide for students throughout the school year and at TAF’s Annual Kid’s Shopping Day. Tickets are $45 per individual, or $80 per couple and can be purchased on the organization’s website

Those unable to attend can support Tommy Apostolos by sponsoring a child. “Just $150 can outfit a child with warm clothes, pajamas and sturdy shoes,” explained Romero.

Tommy Apostolos Annual Dinner Dance Celebration

Saturday, April 5, 2025

6:00- 10:00 p.m.

The Grounds

700 Event Center Drive

Roseville, CA 95678

Tickets: $50 per person or $87 for couples

About Tommy Apostolos Fund

With over 30 years of service, Tommy Apostolos Fund is a nonprofit organization committed to providing clothing, school supplies and other necessities to children in Roseville. The organization is supported by civic leaders and regularly recognized throughout Placer County for hosting fundraising events, school supply drives and its Annual Kid’s Shopping Day.

