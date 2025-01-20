Roseville battery disposal and free pickup service

Convenient disposal options keep batteries from landfill

Roseville, Calif.- Wondering what’s the best option for dead battery disposal and handling? Don’t chuck them in your garbage, let the City of Roseville help you keep them out of landfill. Outside of Roseville? Visit Call2Recycle for safety tips and locations in and closest to your location.

Batteries can contain a variety of chemicals including mercury, lead, cadmium, nickel and lithium. Once the protective casing corrodes in a landfill, these batteries leach into the ground finding their way into the water supply.

Drop-off or Pickup

The City of Roseville offers several drop off locations around town as well as a free pickup service for batteries and a variety of e-waste. Simply call (916) 774-5780 to get scheduled. Even some local businesses accept different type of battery drop-offs. Check Call2recycle.

Remember: Avoid causing a spark by taping the ends of old batteries with clear tape before disposing of them at one of our locations or calling for free curbside pickup.

Roseville battery disposal drop off locations

City Main Library, 225 Taylor Street

Civic Center, 311 Vernon Street

Mike Shellito Pool, 10210 Fairway Drive

Maidu Library, 1530 Maidu Drive

Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive

Riley Library, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd

116 S Grant Street

