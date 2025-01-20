Subscribe
Sunday, April 27, 2025
57 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville battery disposal and free pickup service

Staff
By Staff

Convenient disposal options keep batteries from landfill

Roseville, Calif.- Wondering what’s the best option for dead battery disposal and handling? Don’t chuck them in your garbage, let the City of Roseville help you keep them out of landfill. Outside of Roseville? Visit Call2Recycle for safety tips and locations in and closest to your location.

Batteries can contain a variety of chemicals including mercury, lead, cadmium, nickel and lithium. Once the protective casing corrodes in a landfill, these batteries leach into the ground finding their way into the water supply.

Drop-off or Pickup

The City of Roseville offers several drop off locations around town as well as a free pickup service for batteries and a variety of e-waste. Simply call (916) 774-5780 to get scheduled. Even some local businesses accept different type of battery drop-offs. Check Call2recycle.

Remember: Avoid causing a spark by taping the ends of old batteries with clear tape before disposing of them at one of our locations or calling for free curbside pickup.

Roseville battery disposal drop off locations

  • City Main Library, 225 Taylor Street
  • Civic Center, 311 Vernon Street
  • Mike Shellito Pool, 10210 Fairway Drive
  • Maidu Library, 1530 Maidu Drive
  • Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive
  • Riley Library, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd
  • 1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd
  • 116 S Grant Street

Roseville cardboard recycling locations offered throughout the city

Support local sports!

Wine, Food, & Fun!

May 9 & 10 in Rocklin!

Trending

Local Business and Community

StarBread in Roseville

Filipino Bakery specializing in Filipino Bread like Doughnut, Malasada, Dinner Rolls, Lumpia, Pork Bun, Bread with Fillings, Stuffed Bread, Pandesal, Pan de Coco, Pan de ube, Ham and Cheese, and more.
Local Business and Community

Edgewood Apartment Homes in Rocklin

Edgewood Apartments in Rocklin, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Sierra Rock Landscape Materials in Roseville

Sierra Rock Landscape Materials Bulk landscaping materials in Roseville. Over...
Car Reviews

The iconic 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq brand continues to expand. Obviously, it's a major focus for Hyundai, which is developing quite the reputation for building quality electric vehicles.
Roseville News

Roseville medication and drug take back

Roseville, Calif. - A free medication take-back event returns to locations in Roseville and around Placer County on Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Topics

Local Business and Community

StarBread in Roseville

Filipino Bakery specializing in Filipino Bread like Doughnut, Malasada, Dinner Rolls, Lumpia, Pork Bun, Bread with Fillings, Stuffed Bread, Pandesal, Pan de Coco, Pan de ube, Ham and Cheese, and more.
Local Business and Community

Edgewood Apartment Homes in Rocklin

Edgewood Apartments in Rocklin, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Sierra Rock Landscape Materials in Roseville

Sierra Rock Landscape Materials Bulk landscaping materials in Roseville. Over...
Car Reviews

The iconic 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq brand continues to expand. Obviously, it's a major focus for Hyundai, which is developing quite the reputation for building quality electric vehicles.
Roseville News

Roseville medication and drug take back

Roseville, Calif. - A free medication take-back event returns to locations in Roseville and around Placer County on Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Roseville News

Placer SPCA: No-appointment adoption event in Roseville this Saturday

Placer SPCA invites the community to a special no-appointment-needed adoption event on Saturday, April 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center in Roseville.
Auburn

Homelessness: Annual results for Placer and Nevada Counties

Auburn, Calif. - The annual Point-in-Time survey of people experiencing homelessness in Placer and Nevada counties was conducted on Jan. 29 to determine where people experiencing homelessness
Folsom

Folsom Pedal Quest returns May 3 in Historic Folsom

Folsom, Calif.- Folsom Pedal Quest returns Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Historic Folsom. This free community event invites riders of all ages and abilities to explore Folsom's trail network

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!