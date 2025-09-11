Subscribe
Friday, September 12, 2025
83 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society was awarded a $10,000 donation from Bender Insurance Solutions through the Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® 2025 Make More Happen™ Awards program.
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Bender Insurance Solutions and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society awarded $10,000

Staff
By Staff

Through Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance 2025 Make More Happen Awards


Roseville, Calif. – Bender Insurance Solutions has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), a nonprofit dedicated to curing blood cancers and improving the quality of life for patients and their families. The funds will support groundbreaking research and provide essential support services to those affected by leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma.

Initially, Bender Insurance Solutions received a $5,000 donation through the Liberty Mutual(r) and Safeco Insurance(r) 2025 Make More Happen(tm) Awards program for its partnership with LLS. After their story was featured on the Make More Happen microsite at https://www.agentgiving.com/bender-insurance-solution, the community rallied with over 500 votes and comments-triggering a matching donation and bringing the total to $10,000.

Bender Insurance Solutions’ support for LLS extends far beyond financial donations. The agency has raised over $400,000 for LLS since the early 2000s through a variety of efforts including “Bunco for a Cause,” “Ladies’ Night for LLS,” charity golf tournaments, and endurance events with Team In Training. This November, the agency will once again unite for LLS’s Light the Night walk, an emotional, illuminated event that brings hope to patients and remembrance for those lost. Many staff members also donate their time by serving on LLS boards and leadership committees. Recently, the agency was honored with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s prestigious Decades of Impact Award, recognizing its legacy of commitment and status as a top corporate fundraiser.

“Recognizing independent agents’ dedication to their communities and nonprofit partners is what the Make More Happen Awards are all about,” said Elizabeth Hess, Senior Territory Manager, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance.

“Bender Insurance Solutions exemplifies what it means to lead with purpose, and we hope sharing their story inspires others to give back as well.”

Elizabeth Hess

Throughout 2025, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 36 independent agencies nationwide for a Make More Happen Award, donating up to $360,000 to nonprofits they support. Agencies become eligible for the award by submitting applications showcasing their commitment to a specific cause.

Bender Insurance Solutions
516 Gibson Dr STE 240
Roseville, CA 95678
(916) 380-5300

Supporting community!

💀⚡🌹 9.13.25

Destination Windsor!

From Rocklin to the World »»

Mendocino 2025

Trending

Mendocino - North-Coast

Mendocino’s Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa Now Offers a Bespoke Epicurean Journey

Mendocino, Calif. - Affectionately referred to as "the world's most exquisite treehouse," Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa, a part of the Enthusiast Hotel Collection, is now offering a private, one-of-a-kind dining experience
Folsom

Free Concerts in Folsom return for Fall Series at the Palladio

Folsom, Calif. – As the sun sets earlier and autumn leaves begin to turn, a new season of free music drops into the Palladio at Broadstone. The fall series kicks off in Folsom on September 19t
Rocklin News

Rocklin water main upgrade: PCWA completes Phase 1

At its recent September meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved the Notice of Completion for Phase 1 of the Rocklin Main Replacements project.
Loomis

Loomis Soroptimist Education Award Applications deadline

Loomis, Calif. - High school and college students as well as elementary school teachers are invited to apply by November 15 for Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin grants. Applications are available
Auburn

Saturday: Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.

Topics

Mendocino - North-Coast

Mendocino’s Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa Now Offers a Bespoke Epicurean Journey

Mendocino, Calif. - Affectionately referred to as "the world's most exquisite treehouse," Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa, a part of the Enthusiast Hotel Collection, is now offering a private, one-of-a-kind dining experience
Folsom

Free Concerts in Folsom return for Fall Series at the Palladio

Folsom, Calif. – As the sun sets earlier and autumn leaves begin to turn, a new season of free music drops into the Palladio at Broadstone. The fall series kicks off in Folsom on September 19t
Rocklin News

Rocklin water main upgrade: PCWA completes Phase 1

At its recent September meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved the Notice of Completion for Phase 1 of the Rocklin Main Replacements project.
Loomis

Loomis Soroptimist Education Award Applications deadline

Loomis, Calif. - High school and college students as well as elementary school teachers are invited to apply by November 15 for Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin grants. Applications are available
Auburn

Saturday: Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Roseville News

Senior Resource Fair comes to Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- Seniors are invited to a special Resource Fair on Thursday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive.
Car Reviews

Lots in question regarding new Volvo EX30 electric SUV

Roseville, Calif. - If you're a car owner who loves a minimalist approach, the new 2025 Volvo EX30 will suit those needs.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race to expand in 2026

RENO, Nev. - The Great Reno Balloon Race (GRBR), the world's largest, free hot air balloon event, announced Sunday prior to its Mass Ascension ceremonies that, starting in 2026, the beloved event will officially expand from three days to four.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!