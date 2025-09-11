Bender Insurance Solutions and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society awarded $10,000

Through Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance 2025 Make More Happen Awards



Roseville, Calif. – Bender Insurance Solutions has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), a nonprofit dedicated to curing blood cancers and improving the quality of life for patients and their families. The funds will support groundbreaking research and provide essential support services to those affected by leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma.

Initially, Bender Insurance Solutions received a $5,000 donation through the Liberty Mutual(r) and Safeco Insurance(r) 2025 Make More Happen(tm) Awards program for its partnership with LLS. After their story was featured on the Make More Happen microsite at https://www.agentgiving.com/bender-insurance-solution, the community rallied with over 500 votes and comments-triggering a matching donation and bringing the total to $10,000.

Bender Insurance Solutions’ support for LLS extends far beyond financial donations. The agency has raised over $400,000 for LLS since the early 2000s through a variety of efforts including “Bunco for a Cause,” “Ladies’ Night for LLS,” charity golf tournaments, and endurance events with Team In Training. This November, the agency will once again unite for LLS’s Light the Night walk, an emotional, illuminated event that brings hope to patients and remembrance for those lost. Many staff members also donate their time by serving on LLS boards and leadership committees. Recently, the agency was honored with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s prestigious Decades of Impact Award, recognizing its legacy of commitment and status as a top corporate fundraiser.

“Recognizing independent agents’ dedication to their communities and nonprofit partners is what the Make More Happen Awards are all about,” said Elizabeth Hess, Senior Territory Manager, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance.

“Bender Insurance Solutions exemplifies what it means to lead with purpose, and we hope sharing their story inspires others to give back as well.” Elizabeth Hess

Throughout 2025, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 36 independent agencies nationwide for a Make More Happen Award, donating up to $360,000 to nonprofits they support. Agencies become eligible for the award by submitting applications showcasing their commitment to a specific cause.

Bender Insurance Solutions

516 Gibson Dr STE 240

Roseville, CA 95678

(916) 380-5300