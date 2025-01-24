Folsom 2025 State of the City address from Mayor Sarah Aquino

Address comes amid city’s growing financial shortfall



Folsom, Calif.- Mayor Sarah Aquino delivered the 2025 State of the City address on Thursday, January 23, at Lakeside, 745 Oak Avenue Parkway, Folsom.

2025 State of the City Speech

Mayor Sarah Aquino

January 23, 2025

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon.

It is my honor and pleasure to once again serve as Folsom’s mayor and to report on the state of our city.

Today’s format will look slightly different than years past as we publicly noticed this portion of the luncheon as a special meeting of the Folsom City Council.

I’m officially calling the meeting to order, and the record will reflect that Councilmembers Aquino, Leary, Raithel, and Rohrbough are present.

If you’ll indulge me for just a minute, I’d like to introduce a few family members here today.

A couple of weeks ago, Julie from the city’s HR department came into my office and said, “Sarah, I saw your Christmas card on Allison’s desk. Are you married to The Rock?!”

Well, he isn’t the Rock, but he’s my rock . . . my husband, John Aquino, is here along with our daughter, Ellie, who performed the National Anthem, and my mom, Maggie Cox. I’d also like to introduce Vice Mayor Raithel’s mom, Judy, who is visiting today from Goodyear, Arizona. Welcome!

We have just one item on today’s agenda, and that’s the state of our city.

My goal is to give you a clear, candid summary of the events of the past year, our priorities for the next 11 months, and the challenges and opportunities that will shape our future.

Last Friday, at Scott’s Seafood, Folsom’s past and present converged when all five current members of the city council had lunch with 11 former members. The gentleman standing second from the left in this photo, tucked between Jeff Starsky and Anna, is Fred Scheidegger, who was first elected to the council in 1974 . . . fifty years ago!

My colleagues and I spent the afternoon laughing, learning, and listening. Jeff Starsky told about the intense federal lobbying effort that resulted in the building of Folsom Lake Crossing following the closure of the dam road after 9/11. Steve Miklos shared stories about regional board meetings back when Sacramento and the FIG cities – Folsom, Isleton, and Galt – were the only incorporated cities in the county. And Glenn Fait gave us a mini history lesson as he remembered some of the city’s earliest council members. Bob Holderness and Andy Morin shared advice about the importance of working with our colleagues and keeping our sense of humor.

It was a fantastic reunion and one we hope to do again soon. It was also a very good reminder that there have always been, and will always be, budget challenges, infrastructure needs, and unexpected setbacks that require innovative solutions and a can-do spirit. And I want to assure you that this council and our fabulous city staff are up to the task.

Last month, we welcomed Barbara Leary and Justin Raithel to the dais. They are, in my opinion, two of the most qualified and prepared candidates ever to be elected to the city council.

Councilmember Leary is a 32-year resident of Folsom and spent 16 years serving on various city commissions, including Planning, Parks and Recreation, and Arts and Culture. She co-founded the Natoma Station Community Organization and helped restore and maintain her neighborhood’s 21 pieces of public art.

Vice Mayor Raithel opened a business here in 2009 and moved to the city in 2014. He has served as Chair of the Library Commission, the Planning Commission, the Sacramento County Planning Commission, and the Community Service Day Steering Committee. He is a Past President of the Rotary Club of Folsom and was the Chamber’s Volunteer of the Year in 2020.

I’m proud and excited to serve with them and with Councilmembers Rohrbough and Kozlowski. This is a council committed to good governance, to good policy, and to being a leader in the region . . . and we’re off to a great start.

On Tuesday, we held the first of two workshops with the council and executive management team. Topics included our respective roles, getting the most out of a public meeting, and constituent relations. The second workshop will include a refresher on municipal finance and land use planning.

We recently introduced a council travel policy to ensure Folsom’s legislative interests are well-represented at the state and federal levels while ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently and effectively.

And, we just rebalanced our committee assignments so that all Councilmembers have the opportunity to serve on a regional board and to develop those regional relationships that are so important.

Next Friday, I’ll be back at Scott’s Seafood to host all of the mayors in Sacramento County and the Chair of the Board of Supervisors.

Upstairs at city hall, we’re moving from past to present to future at warp speed.

Elaine Andersen retired last month after serving the city for almost 20 years, including the last six years as city manager. Her professionalism and dedication were a model for all, and we wish her a long, healthy, and happy retirement.

We were fortunate to bring back retired Folsom Fire Chief Dan Haverty to serve as our interim city manager. There isn’t a better person on the planet to lead our city during this time of transition than this wise, gentle man with a servant’s heart.

And, today, I’m thrilled to introduce the man who will help lead Folsom into the future. Bryan Whitemyer beat out 54 other applicants to be the council’s unanimous choice to serve as our next city manager. He is currently the city manager of Oakdale, a position he’s held since 2013. During Bryan’s tenure, he helped increase the city’s reserves to 40% of general fund expenditures, led the effort to renegotiate a property tax sharing agreement with Stanislaus County, delivered critical infrastructure improvements, and enhanced public safety. He has a Bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a Master’s in Public Administration from CSU Stanislaus. Bryan’s first day on the job will be Monday, March 10, and we can’t wait to welcome him and his family to Folsom!

Dan and Bryan, please stand up and be recognized.

As I hope you can tell, I’m very optimistic about this leadership team and Folsom’s future, but we’re not without our challenges. A constrained budget, staffing shortages, and millions of dollars in needed infrastructure improvements are issues we can’t ignore. Solving them will require creativity, collaboration, and sacrifice. And we need your help.

Our General Fund budget is approximately $115,000,000 with about 60% of that revenue coming from property and sales tax. Property tax growth, represented by the blue line on the slide, remains strong at about 7% per year. But, changing consumer behavior and online shopping have contributed to the flattening of sales tax growth from 7% per year to about 2%.

Unfortunately, our expenses continue to increase, so we have to make up for that revenue shortfall somewhere. We’re looking at both short-term and long-term solutions, including the sale of surplus property and the activation of underutilized properties.

We’re compiling a list of vacant commercial sites, such as the old “Bed, Bath & Beyond” space, and plan to do targeted outreach to commercial real estate brokers.

We’re also conducting outreach visits to the city’s major employers and Top 25 sales tax producers.

On the bright side, sales at the Folsom Auto Mall are the best they’ve been in years, construction has begun on an AC Marriott Hotel at the Palladio, and all four major health systems in the region are either building, or have plans to build here in the near future.

In our newest neighborhoods south of Highway 50, the Shops at Folsom Ranch are thriving, and the Alder Creek Marketplace should be shovel-ready by the end of summer. Market conditions will determine when they start building, but I know our friends and neighbors can’t wait for that grocery store.

Yesterday, Councilmember Leary and I, along with staff from the city and Choose Folsom, met with representatives from Intel regarding the sale of their campus. They assured us they still intend to have a strong presence in Folsom. They are pursuing a buyer who would allow for a long term lease-back of a significant portion of their campus. Intel has been an incredible city partner and we’ll do everything we can to assist with this transition.

We’re hoping that our efforts to recruit, retain, and expand businesses will result in increased revenue to the city. But there’s also something you can do to help and that is . . . shop local!

If you buy a jacket for $100 at a brick-and-mortar store in Folsom, you’ll pay $7.75 in sales tax. The city will receive $1.

If you buy that very same jacket online for $100, you’ll still pay $7.75 in sales tax. But the city will receive about 30 cents. Shopping local helps ensure we have the resources needed to fund essential services like police and fire which, together, make up 50% of our General Fund budget.

Our public safety personnel continue to provide exceptional service and deliver extraordinary results despite budget challenges and staffing shortages. Since 2023, our Special Investigations Unit has led the regional fight against fentanyl. Working with the District Attorney, our detectives have helped file murder charges against five drug dealers who sold fentanyl that resulted in fatal overdoses.

In November, our detectives led a multi-agency operation called Folsom Blues that focused on drug dealers who use online marketplaces to sell their poison. The two-day operation resulted in the arrest of 19 dealers, the seizure of thousands of dollars in suspected drug money, and the removal of 170,000 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl from our streets.

As a result of the department’s tireless efforts, our city experienced a 60% reduction in fentanyl deaths last year. Our officers do a remarkable job protecting people and property in spite of state laws and initiatives that, too often, harm rather than help. Fortunately, the tide may be turning.

Proposition 36, overwhelmingly approved by voters this past November and officially endorsed by the city council, imposes tougher penalties for fentanyl trafficking and serial retail theft. It went into effect on December 18.

On December 19, our officers arrested two individuals who stole merchandise from the Nike Outlet. Both perpetrators had multiple prior criminal convictions. Prior to the passage of Prop 36, they would have been issued misdemeanor citations and released. This time, they were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for felony violations.

One of the biggest champions of Prop 36 is a Folsom resident and here with us today. Please join me in thanking former Sheriff John McGinness for helping to bring some sanity back to the Golden State.

Last June, the council approved funding for six additional officers to address the growing challenges associated with homelessness. The Police Department promoted a sergeant and reassigned two officers to establish the Homeless Outreach Team or HOT. Since launching in July, HOT has received 774 calls for service, abated 33 illegal camps, made 97 arrests, issued 16 citations, and attended 15 community meetings.

Our officers work closely with various non-profit partners to connect individuals with services. Since July, they’ve successfully helped ten individuals secure housing including an Army veteran, and a man with a 7-year-old son. Our officers also assisted five individuals with job support, DMV licenses, and veterans benefits. Unfortunately, from July through December, they spoke with 87 individuals who refused the resources offered.

Let me be clear. As a community, we will do our best to connect you with services. But, if you refuse those services, we’re going to make it inconvenient for you to be homeless in our city.

Residents can help by giving to organizations that are assisting the homeless rather than giving to individuals. Jake’s Journey Home, HART of Folsom, Powerhouse Ministries, and Twin Lakes Food Bank are all doing great work and need our financial support.

Although we’re busy addressing our challenges here at home, we’re all also watching in disbelief as wildfires in Los Angeles have destroyed almost 14,000 structures and taken at least 27 lives. While things like wind and rain are out of our control, ensuring our first responders have the right personnel and adequate resources helps reduce the likelihood that a similar catastrophe could happen here.

In September, we celebrated the grand opening of Fire Station 34, the first of two stations planned for south of 50. This state-of-the-art facility is a much-needed addition to our emergency response infrastructure. It currently houses one fire engine but can accommodate a brush engine and ambulance. The station also includes a dedicated space for the police department where officers can write reports or conduct meetings.

Our fire department will soon take delivery of four new ambulances and a tiller truck, and a new engine is on order.

We funded a Division Chief of Training position in this budget cycle, and the department continues to co-sponsor a Fire Cadet Explorer Program that helps prepare high school students for a career in the fire service.

Prevention is key, and our fire department and parks and recreation department are working collaboratively on a three year effort to remove ladder fuel from parks and open spaces throughout the city. Ladder fuel consists of living or dead vegetation that can carry a fire from the ground to the tree canopy where it is much more difficult to contain. The city also uses four-legged weed eaters, otherwise known as goats, to help reduce the fuel load.

May 3rd is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. The city plans to launch an educational campaign focused on evacuation routes and what residents can do to help protect against the threat of wildfire.

The Folsom Fire Department’s goal is to provide unparalleled service, but they also look for efficiencies that may reduce costs. One strategy currently being explored is the use of single-role staffing on ambulances. This would allow ambulances to be staffed with paramedics rather than firefighter-paramedics. A single-role paramedic program would allow for broader recruitment and save the city about 15% per employee hired.

Public safety is, and always will be, the number one priority of the council. But we also have recreational amenities, roadways, water lines, sewer lines, and storm drains that require constant upkeep. And just as the needs and wants in my household far exceed the funds available, so do the city’s. We can’t afford to do it all, so we prioritize.

In the past year, we upgraded the pickleball courts at Lembi Park, replaced the HVAC unit at the Senior Center, bought new appliances and equipment for the Community Center, and repaired over 400 sections of the bike trail where the asphalt had lifted.

We repaved Blue Ravine Road, finished the triple left turn project at East Bidwell and Iron Point, completed Phase 1 of the median barrier on Folsom Lake Crossing, and secured funding for Phase 2.

And, because we can’t do it all, we make do with less, defer projects we can’t afford, and even resort to a little DIY.

Our parks and landscaped areas aren’t being mowed, edged, pruned, or fertilized as often as we’d like. We rely on volunteers and the Adopt-A-Trail program coordinated by Friends of Folsom Parkways to help beautify and maintain our treasured trail system. And a grassroots effort is about to get underway to help raise funds for the renovation of our beloved Kids Play Park.

Our General Fund budget is tight, and I want to be frank about that. But it isn’t all “doom and gloom”.

The Folsom Public Library once again had more visitors, checkouts, and program attendees than any library in the county. Our Storytime programs alone drew over 30,000 parents and kids. In addition to books, you can check out things like telescopes, 3D printers, gold panning kits, bocce balls, and free passes to California State Parks.

Last year, we hosted our 11th annual Community Service Day, our fourth annual Holiday Lights Contest, and launched the Spirit of Folsom Awards to honor residents who go above and beyond.

With the use of development impact fees and not the General Fund, we were able to add seven miles of trails and open our 49th park. Prospector Park is the first of 10 parks planned for south of 50 and includes lighted sports fields; tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts; a dog park; children’s play area; and dueling zip lines.

While we’re hyper-focused on serving the everyday needs of our residents, it’s vitally important that we continue to think big. The city we know and love today is the result of a strong vision and years of careful, deliberate planning by those who came before us. The future of the city is now in our hands, and it’s time for my generation to deliver for the next.

We’re eagerly awaiting a formal application for the proposed Folsom Ranch Sports and Entertainment Complex. This 250,000-square-foot facility would sit on 18 acres just east of Prairie City Road. Plans include three NHL-sized ice rinks, including a 3,000+ seat arena, and a covered, lighted outdoor turf field. The complex is expected to attract 1.3 million visitors per year and generate almost a million dollars of revenue for the city in the form of sales tax, property tax, and hotel tax. An estimated timeline has the groundbreaking in 2026, with the grand opening the following year.

The Empire Ranch Road Interchange is currently in the project approval and environmental documents phase. It’s expected to be approved by CalTrans this year. A two-year design phase will immediately follow. Construction is estimated to cost between 80 and 100 million dollars and is only partially funded. We’re going to give Bryan a few months to settle in, but I expect one of his first tasks will be to develop a funding plan to get this interchange built.

Our Environmental and Water Resources Department is in the middle of a 50 year water visioning initiative. The city currently relies on Folsom Lake for 100% of our water supply. And while the city’s historic water rights have provided a high degree of reliability, warmer winters, more intense droughts, and evolving environmental regulations are driving the city to evaluate our water supply and infrastructure.

The Community Development Department recently spearheaded year-long visioning efforts for the Central Business District and River District, and it’s time to turn those visions into reality.

Imagine a revitalized city core between East Bidwell and Riley, and Sutter Middle School to Blue Ravine. Mixed use development, eclectic shops and restaurants, funky public art, and increased walkability all contributing to a unique, vibrant district with its own identity.

And now, picture Folsom’s iconic six-mile waterfront transformed into a vibrant hub of recreation, culture, and community vitality. Today, the area is a diverse blend of public parks, historic landmarks, neighborhoods, and commercial spaces. But we’re envisioning a future where these spaces become thriving centers of activity for residents, businesses, and visitors alike. This transformation could redefine Folsom’s connection to its riverfront while honoring our rich history and “Distinctive by Nature” identity.

These are undoubtedly big, ambitious plans that will require hard work, teamwork, and a little bit of luck.

My hope is that 30 years from now, the Mayor will invite me and the colleagues I served with to lunch. And this time we’ll be the ones telling stories and giving advice, because we delivered.

Let’s roll-up our sleeves. We’ve got a lot of work to do.

related