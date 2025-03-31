Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
62.8 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Pinwheel
AuburnRoseville NewsRocklin News
2 min.Read

Child Abuse Prevention Month activities from Auburn to Roseville

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Supporting and educating Placer families

Auburn, Calif. – Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Placer County, kicking off a month-long series of activities and events that will culminate with the county’s annual Child and Family Resource Fair on April 23 in Roseville – with food, free items including diapers and bike locks, resources and more.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. In Placer, anyone can call the county’s child welfare team toll-free at 866-293-1940 to make a report if they suspect a child is being abused or neglected.

“Child Abuse Prevention Month is a reminder that we all have a role in creating a safer, more supportive environment for kids-through awareness, partnership and action.”

Jessica Waterford, MDIC Coordinator

Activities

The activities throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month are designed to help residents better recognize abuse and neglect; support victims; and strengthen families:

  • Wednesday, April 2, 10:30 a.m. Pinwheel Planting Day Roseville
  • Friday, April 4, all day Wear Blue Day Anywhere
  • Wednesday, April 9, 10:30 a.m. CSOC – Pinwheel Planting Rocklin
  • Thursday, April 10, 11 a.m. CSOC – Pinwheel Planting Auburn
  • Wednesday, April 23, 1-6 p.m. Child & Family Resource Fair Roseville

Special workshops at the April 23 event include

  • 1 p.m.: Easy, Affordable Hacks to Increase Healthy Habits for Your Entire Family
  • 2 p.m.: Bike and Badge Ride Along
  • 3 p.m.: Internet Safety for Caregivers: Strategies for Keeping Kids Safe Online
  • 5 p.m.: Never a Bother to Check In (Suicide Prevention)

Online registration

Participants should register for workshops online in advance.

All month, residents are encouraged to post #PassThePinwheel videos on social media to spread awareness. Local organizations can also send their videos to [email protected].

These events are organized by the county’s Child Abuse Prevention Council, a collaborative group of organizations including child welfare, justice, law enforcement, schools and early childhood advocates, nonprofit and other representatives invested in the well-being of Placer’s youth – from KidsFirst to Placer’s Multi-Disciplinary Interview Center (MDIC). Learn more about the CAPC and get involved.

“Placer County continues to lead with compassion and collaboration when it comes to protecting children,” said MDIC Coordinator Jessica Waterford.

“We all want kids to grow up feeling safe, supported, and connected,” said Children’s System of Care Director Twylla Abrahamson. “This month is a good time to talk about how simple things-like being present, listening, and showing you care-can help prevent abuse and build stronger communities for our kids.”

Brighter Side

Trending

Local Business and Community

Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Roseville

Tommy's Express Car Wash in Roseville. Get pricing, hours, and contact information for 2990 Foothills Blvd. in Roseville. Visit us for an exceptional car wash experience.
Local Business and Community

Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Roseville

Green Acres Nursery & Supply has seven Sacramento area garden centers, offering annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, pottery, lighting, irrigation & drainage parts, pond supplies and fountains.
Local Business and Community

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin, Calif. Filipino dishes and desserts, plus bubble tea.
California News Updates

Lakes Basin: California Outdoor Recreation Paradise

Plumas County, Calif. - Encompassing heavily forested terrain, sweeping valleys, soaring peaks and pristine alpine lakes, the Lakes Basin Recreation Area is an outdoor lover's paradise. If escaping the day-to-day grind is on your to-do list
Local Business and Community

BW Auto Dismantlers in Roseville

BW Auto Dismantlers auto parts in Roseville, Calif.

Topics

Local Business and Community

Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Roseville

Tommy's Express Car Wash in Roseville. Get pricing, hours, and contact information for 2990 Foothills Blvd. in Roseville. Visit us for an exceptional car wash experience.
Local Business and Community

Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Roseville

Green Acres Nursery & Supply has seven Sacramento area garden centers, offering annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, pottery, lighting, irrigation & drainage parts, pond supplies and fountains.
Local Business and Community

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin, Calif. Filipino dishes and desserts, plus bubble tea.
California News Updates

Lakes Basin: California Outdoor Recreation Paradise

Plumas County, Calif. - Encompassing heavily forested terrain, sweeping valleys, soaring peaks and pristine alpine lakes, the Lakes Basin Recreation Area is an outdoor lover's paradise. If escaping the day-to-day grind is on your to-do list
Local Business and Community

BW Auto Dismantlers in Roseville

BW Auto Dismantlers auto parts in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Pause Coffee House in Rocklin

Pause Coffee House in Rocklin, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Hayes Auto Sales in Roseville

Hayes Auto Sales in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Sushi Kuma in Roseville

Sushi Kuma in Roseville, Calif.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!