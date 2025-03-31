Child Abuse Prevention Month activities from Auburn to Roseville

Supporting and educating Placer families

Auburn, Calif. – Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Placer County, kicking off a month-long series of activities and events that will culminate with the county’s annual Child and Family Resource Fair on April 23 in Roseville – with food, free items including diapers and bike locks, resources and more.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. In Placer, anyone can call the county’s child welfare team toll-free at 866-293-1940 to make a report if they suspect a child is being abused or neglected.

“Child Abuse Prevention Month is a reminder that we all have a role in creating a safer, more supportive environment for kids-through awareness, partnership and action.” Jessica Waterford, MDIC Coordinator

Activities

The activities throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month are designed to help residents better recognize abuse and neglect; support victims; and strengthen families:

Wednesday, April 2, 10:30 a.m. Pinwheel Planting Day Roseville

Friday, April 4, all day Wear Blue Day Anywhere

Wednesday, April 9, 10:30 a.m. CSOC – Pinwheel Planting Rocklin

Thursday, April 10, 11 a.m. CSOC – Pinwheel Planting Auburn

Wednesday, April 23, 1-6 p.m. Child & Family Resource Fair Roseville

Special workshops at the April 23 event include

1 p.m.: Easy, Affordable Hacks to Increase Healthy Habits for Your Entire Family

2 p.m.: Bike and Badge Ride Along

3 p.m.: Internet Safety for Caregivers: Strategies for Keeping Kids Safe Online

5 p.m.: Never a Bother to Check In (Suicide Prevention)



Online registration

Participants should register for workshops online in advance.

All month, residents are encouraged to post #PassThePinwheel videos on social media to spread awareness. Local organizations can also send their videos to [email protected].

These events are organized by the county’s Child Abuse Prevention Council, a collaborative group of organizations including child welfare, justice, law enforcement, schools and early childhood advocates, nonprofit and other representatives invested in the well-being of Placer’s youth – from KidsFirst to Placer’s Multi-Disciplinary Interview Center (MDIC). Learn more about the CAPC and get involved.

“Placer County continues to lead with compassion and collaboration when it comes to protecting children,” said MDIC Coordinator Jessica Waterford.

“We all want kids to grow up feeling safe, supported, and connected,” said Children’s System of Care Director Twylla Abrahamson. “This month is a good time to talk about how simple things-like being present, listening, and showing you care-can help prevent abuse and build stronger communities for our kids.”