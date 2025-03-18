City of Roseville offers adaptive programs for varying abilities

Inclusive accessibility a source of joy for families

Roseville, Calif. – How a community treats its marginalized, remains one of the true marks of what embodies a great community. A view shared by many local residents can often be found embodied in local schools, businesses, and community programs. Programs happen throughout the year while some are holiday/season based.

Today, we’re highlighting some of these programs offered through the City of Roseville which describes it in the following, “Adaptive programs are designed to accommodate individuals of varying cognitive, intellectual, and physical abilities. Under the supervision of a nationally certified Recreational Therapist, adaptive programs promote sensory exploration, physical activity, and social skills in a supportive and fun environment. Parent or caregiver participation is always welcome at no additional cost.”

Adaptive Programs and Events

Sensory Sensitive Bunnies & Baskets

All ages

This egg-citing event welcomes families with children facing cognitive, physical or developmental challenges to enjoy a calm environment to create crafts, enjoy games and visit with the bunny. All attendees must register.

Fee: $15/person

Location: Maidu Community Center

Sat • 4/12

Purchase tickets

11:00am

11:45am

No refunds for ticketed events

A Play & Support Meet-Up

Whether you’re looking to meet other parents on a similar journey or want to provide your child with a fun and friendly play experience, this event is for you. A welcoming space for parents to socialize, exchange ideas and build a community of support while children participate in fun, sensory-friendly activities designed to foster friendships.

Fee: $10/per meet up

Location: Maidu Community Center

Fri • 5/2, 6/6

Ages: 6 and under

1:00–3:00pm

Ages: 7–12

4:00–6:00pm

Register here

Library Programs

ASL Storytime

Do you have a deaf, hard of hearing or signing child? Experience stories in American Sign Language and speech play to promote bonding and encourage language development in two modalities. Free program, registration not required. Program presented by PCOE Infant Program and Sign2Me Daycare.

Location: Downtown Library

Wednesdays, 10:00-10:30 am

To learn more about these and other programs offered by the City of Roseville, click here.

