Saturday, September 20, 2025
88.1 F
Roseville
downtown
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Happy December! A message from the RJUHSD Superintendent

Staff
By Staff

Celebrating achievements, setting the tone for bright year ahead

Roseville, Calif.- The holidays are a time for reflection and gratitude, and looking back on our semester, it’s clear that RJUHSD students, staff, and families have had a truly remarkable fall. As we transition into winter break, let’s celebrate the achievements that have made this season one to remember, from thriving programs to inspiring accomplishments that set the tone for a bright year ahead.

Throughout the district, our Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs are preparing students for bright futures with hands-on, real-world experience!

How CTE is paving the way for students at Roseville High School

Culinary

culinary students prepping

Roseville High School teachers and industry pros Michael Zandonella and Meredith Tate cooking up new ideas, our Culinary program is popular with our students Last year, Fox 40 featured our students and teachers in two delicious segments, showcasing their talents and dedication.

culinary students showcase their skills

Engineering

Partnering with Bosch, our all-dual-enrolled Engineering program is building big things! Under the guidance of Roseville High School teacher John Fuller, students are designing and manufacturing bicycle parts that are sold in local bike shops-and we even have a Robotics Club that competes!

engineering students take on challenging tasks

CTE Programs

From kitchen creations to engineering innovations, our CTE programs are empowering students with skills for life! Learn more about CTE programs.

We are also thrilled to announce that Antelope High School (AnHS) has been awarded the prestigious National Banner recognition for their Unified Sports program, making AnHS the only school in Northern California and 1 of only 5 schools in California to achieve this honor! Even more amazing? We’re 1 of just 33 schools across North America selected for the ESPN Honor Roll!

The AnHS Unified Sports program has met the 10 standards of excellence set by the Special Olympics, proving their dedication to inclusion and sustainability. They were even featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter!

A heartfelt thank you to our RJUHSD staff! Your dedication has been the driving force behind an incredibly dynamic fall semester. Your commitment to our students reflects the true essence of the season-generosity, care, and community. You are the heart of our district, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Let’s recharge, reflect, and return with renewed energy.

Wishing you a holiday season filled with joy, peace, and time well spent with loved ones. Here’s to a restful and happy break for all!

John Becker
Superintendent RJUHSD

Trending

Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.
Local Business and Community

Goose Port Public House in Roseville

We have sports on, twenty-three beer taps with classics and crafts, a full bar with creative craft mixed drinks, live music, and most importantly, great, fresh food. Something for everybody

Roseville News

Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Roseville, Calif. - The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Rocklin, Calif. - Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

