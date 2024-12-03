Happy December! A message from the RJUHSD Superintendent

Celebrating achievements, setting the tone for bright year ahead

Roseville, Calif.- The holidays are a time for reflection and gratitude, and looking back on our semester, it’s clear that RJUHSD students, staff, and families have had a truly remarkable fall. As we transition into winter break, let’s celebrate the achievements that have made this season one to remember, from thriving programs to inspiring accomplishments that set the tone for a bright year ahead.

Throughout the district, our Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs are preparing students for bright futures with hands-on, real-world experience!

How CTE is paving the way for students at Roseville High School

Culinary

Roseville High School teachers and industry pros Michael Zandonella and Meredith Tate cooking up new ideas, our Culinary program is popular with our students Last year, Fox 40 featured our students and teachers in two delicious segments, showcasing their talents and dedication.

Engineering

Partnering with Bosch, our all-dual-enrolled Engineering program is building big things! Under the guidance of Roseville High School teacher John Fuller, students are designing and manufacturing bicycle parts that are sold in local bike shops-and we even have a Robotics Club that competes!

CTE Programs

From kitchen creations to engineering innovations, our CTE programs are empowering students with skills for life! Learn more about CTE programs.

We are also thrilled to announce that Antelope High School (AnHS) has been awarded the prestigious National Banner recognition for their Unified Sports program, making AnHS the only school in Northern California and 1 of only 5 schools in California to achieve this honor! Even more amazing? We’re 1 of just 33 schools across North America selected for the ESPN Honor Roll!

The AnHS Unified Sports program has met the 10 standards of excellence set by the Special Olympics, proving their dedication to inclusion and sustainability. They were even featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter!

A heartfelt thank you to our RJUHSD staff! Your dedication has been the driving force behind an incredibly dynamic fall semester. Your commitment to our students reflects the true essence of the season-generosity, care, and community. You are the heart of our district, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Let’s recharge, reflect, and return with renewed energy.

Wishing you a holiday season filled with joy, peace, and time well spent with loved ones. Here’s to a restful and happy break for all!

John Becker

Superintendent RJUHSD