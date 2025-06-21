Subscribe
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Summer sunset in Mendocino at the Little River Inn
Mendocino - North-CoastRoseville News
2 min.Read

Discover the charm of Little River Inn on the Mendocino Coast

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Historic Oceanfront Inn: Restorative Escape

Little River, Calif.- Nestled along the breathtaking Mendocino Coast, Little River Inn is a historic, family-owned resort that offers oceanfront elegance, coastal adventure, and heartfelt hospitality. Just two miles south of Mendocino Village, this iconic inn has welcomed guests since 1939, when it was converted from a Victorian home built in 1853.

Today, Little River Inn features over 65 guest rooms and cottages, many with panoramic ocean views, cozy fireplaces, and private decks. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, family vacation, or solo retreat, the inn offers a perfect blend of comfort and scenic beauty.

Golf, Dining, and Ole’s!

Ole's Whale Watch Bar
Ole’s is an essential stop along the Mendocino coast.

One of the standout features is the nine-hole golf course, the only one on the Mendocino Coast-dog-friendly and surrounded by redwoods and sea air. The property also includes tennis courts, a full-service day spa, and lush walking trails. Guests can easily explore nearby Van Damme State Park, Fern Canyon, and the charming shops and galleries of Mendocino Village.

Dining is a highlight, with the Little River Inn Restaurant serving fresh, seasonal cuisine using local ingredients. Guests can enjoy house specialties like wild mushroom risotto or Dungeness crab cakes while gazing at the Pacific.

Adjacent is Ole’s Whale Watch Bar, where signature cocktails are paired with unbeatable views of the surf-and often, whale sightings. Stop in during one of their very lively happy hours and you just might be fortunate to share engaging and informative conversation with longtime locals. Shoutout Rosemary Allen!

Family ownership

What truly sets Little River Inn apart is its five generations of family ownership and dedication to personal service. Many guests return year after year for the warm, welcoming atmosphere and stunning natural surroundings.

Whether you’re searching for pet-friendly lodging in Mendocino, a California coastal wedding venue, or simply a peaceful place to recharge, Little River Inn offers an unforgettable experience.

Don’t Miss! Van Damme State Park

Natural wonders abound in Mendocino County, and a short meandering trail directly from the Little River Inn property takes you to the exceptional Van Damme State Park.

Van Damme State Park offers a serene escape with lush redwood forests and fern-covered canyons. The park’s scenic trails wind through misty woodlands and lead to hidden waterfalls, creating an enchanting experience for hikers and nature lovers. Along the coastline, visitors can explore tide pools and sea caves by kayak, with dramatic ocean views completing the park’s diverse natural charm.

Upon entering, we stopped to chat with a park ranger who recently moved here from Los Angeles. His excitement and enthusiasm about his new home and park was contagious. On his suggestion, we embarked on the Fern Canyon Trail and were amply rewarded as we quickly became surrounded by immense natural beauty. Van Damme quickly became one of the highlights of our trip!

Following our outdoor adventures, we headed back to the Little River Inn for a scrumptious dinner before nestling into our perch to behold another magical Mendocino Coast sunset.

chairs overlooking ocean
Sit back and unwind as the tide rolls on.

Mendocino County Fun Facts

  • 3,878 square miles (about the size of Rhode Island & Delaware combined)
  • 91,601 population
  • 26 people per square mile
  • One of the few places on Earth where ancient redwood forests grow within sight of the Pacific Ocean
  • Classic TV series Murder, She Wrote was filmed in Mendocino
  • A scenic, less traveled wine country that is home to over 90 wineries!

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.
Local Business and Community

Goose Port Public House in Roseville

We have sports on, twenty-three beer taps with classics and crafts, a full bar with creative craft mixed drinks, live music, and most importantly, great, fresh food. Something for everybody

