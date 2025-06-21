Flavor Unleashed: Eureka! in Roseville debuts vibrant summer dishes

Eureka! Launches New Summer Menu

Roseville, Calif. – Get ready to ignite your taste buds: Eureka! is kicking off the summer with an all-new seasonal menu that brings bold flavor, vibrant ingredients, and innovative comfort to the table. Launching today, guests are invited to be the first to experience a lineup of crave-worthy dishes designed to elevate every summer gathering.

The new menu offers something for every palate, from hearty handhelds and inventive shareables to light, veggie-forward bowls and fresh salads. Whether you’re diving into our Sticky Pork Belly Bites or sipping on a summer cocktail alongside a Goat Cheese Citrus Salad, this evolution of the Eureka! experience is crafted to surprise and satisfy.

Introducing Eureka!’s Newest Cravings

Starters

Sticky Pork Belly Bites: Orange chile glaze / sesame seeds / Fresno chiles

Pretzel Bites: Hawaiian black salt / beer mustard cheese sauce

Lettuce Wraps: Choice of chicken or tofu / red gem / Fresno chiles / cashews / sesame ginger dressing

Boneless Wings: Choice of up to two flavors: orange chile glaze / firecracker / beer barbecue sauce / Calabrian chile sauce / Eureka! Dry Rub

Salads + Bowl

Cobb Salad: Chicken / egg / bacon / avocado / tomato / pickle onion / blue cheese / ranch

Southwest Garden Salad: Roasted corn / black beans / roasted red peppers / cheese mix / avocado / cherry tomato / tortilla crumble / southwest dressing

Mediterranean Salad: Feta / tomato / cucumber / red onion / kalamata olives / pita crisps / oregano dust / herb dressing

Goat Cheese Citrus Salad: Goat cheese / orange / strawberry / candied pecans / ripped basil / herb vinaigrette

Protein Bowl: Tofu / forbidden rice / sweet potatoes / roasted veggies / almonds / pesto

Handhelds

Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak: Havarti / peppers / harissa aioli

Pastrami Reuben: Thousand Island / sauerkraut / Havarti / whole grain mustard

Seared Ahi Tuna Sandwich: Calabrian aioli / Havarti / arugula / tomato / caramelized whiskey onions

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup: Bone marrow butter / Havarti / cheddar / grilled tomatoes

Burger

Black and Blue Mushroom: Blue cheese / mushrooms / whiskey onions / arugula / Calabrian chili aioli

Knife & Fork

Steak Frites: 8 oz. / chimichurri / signature fries

Seared Salmon: beurre blanc / ripped fingerling potatoes / charred green beans

Sides

Charred Green Beans

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

Dessert

Cheesecake: Macerated berries / hot honey / WhistlePig Bourbon maple whipped cream



Summer Just Got a Major Upgrade

Eureka! remains the premier destination for elevated all-American fare, exceptional craft beer, and one of the most impressive whiskey selections around. This summer, that legacy gets a classic comfort with a signature, modern twist refresh with vibrant new dishes perfect for every appetite, whether guests are craving indulgent comfort or something light and seasonal. Planning a summer gathering? Bring the flavor home with Eureka!’s new menu available to-go, or explore our curated catering options designed to impress any group.

Eureka! Roseville

234 Gibson Dr. Suite 100

Roseville, Calif. 95678

(916) 864-9500

Map & Directions