Roseville & Placer County Farmers’ Market Schedule

Farmers Market Schedules from Roseville to Tahoe

Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville & Auburn are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more. Personal faves include Mahany Park and Old Town Auburn.

More and more farmers’ markets stay open year-round, but as the winter air gives way to warmer weather and spring blooms, additional markets join the fun. The greater Placer County region offers many wonderful opportunities to support California farmers while enjoying healthier foods in a convenient atmosphere.

Each farmers’ market offers a little something unique and it’s always fun checking out what’s new!

Farmers’ Market Schedule

Year Round

Roseville: Mahany Park (Roseville Today’s Top Pick!)

Open All Year – Rain or Shine

1545 Pleasant Grove, Roseville

Sundays: 9:00- 1:00 pm

Why we love it?

Ethnic foods, music, & variety amid the terrific amenities of Mahany that include a park, library, walking trails and more!

Roseville: Whole Foods Market at the Fountains

Galleria Boulevard & East Roseville Parkway

Open All Year

Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Large market in busy shopping center packs a crowd!

Farmers’ Market at Fowler Ranch

3111 Lincoln Newcastle Hwy

Lincoln CA

Sundays, Year-Round

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Auburn: Old Town Courthouse Parking Lot (A Roseville Today Top Pick!)

Auburn Folsom Road at Lincoln Way

Open All Year

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12 noon

Why we love it?

Fun place to grab some good vibes and a tasty pastry!

What’s New!

NEW! Kaiser Eureka Market

1600 Eureka Rd

Roseville, Calif.

Thursdays, Year-Round

9:30 am – 2:00 pm

NEW! Kaiser Riverside Market

1011 Riverside Ave

Roseville, Calif.

Wednesdays, Year-Round

9:30 am – 2:00 pm

Seasonal

Rocklin: RC Willey at Blue Oaks Center

6636 Lonetree Blvd

June – October

Saturdays

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Meager selection at this tiny market left little to be desired during each of our visits.

Granite Bay: Quarry Ponds Town Center

5550 Douglas Blvd

June – October

Sundays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Hills

Sierra Fresh Markets

965 Orchard Creek Ln, Lincoln, CA

June- November

Wednesdays

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



