Subscribe
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
55.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
AuburnRoseville NewsLincoln
1 min.Read

Roseville & Placer County Farmers’ Market Schedule

Staff
By Staff

Farmers Market Schedules from Roseville to Tahoe

Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville & Auburn are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more. Personal faves include Mahany Park and Old Town Auburn.

More and more farmers’ markets stay open year-round, but as the winter air gives way to warmer weather and spring blooms, additional markets join the fun. The greater Placer County region offers many wonderful opportunities to support California farmers while enjoying healthier foods in a convenient atmosphere.

Each farmers’ market offers a little something unique and it’s always fun checking out what’s new!

Farmers’ Market Schedule

Year Round

Roseville: Mahany Park (Roseville Today’s Top Pick!)
Open All Year – Rain or Shine
1545 Pleasant Grove, Roseville
Sundays: 9:00- 1:00 pm
Why we love it?
Ethnic foods, music, & variety amid the terrific amenities of Mahany that include a park, library, walking trails and more!

Roseville: Whole Foods Market at the Fountains
Galleria Boulevard & East Roseville Parkway
Open All Year
Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Large market in busy shopping center packs a crowd!

Farmers’ Market at Fowler Ranch
3111 Lincoln Newcastle Hwy
Lincoln CA
Sundays, Year-Round
9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Auburn: Old Town Courthouse Parking Lot (A Roseville Today Top Pick!)
Auburn Folsom Road at Lincoln Way
Open All Year
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12 noon
Why we love it?
Fun place to grab some good vibes and a tasty pastry!

What’s New!

NEW! Kaiser Eureka Market
1600 Eureka Rd
Roseville, Calif.
Thursdays, Year-Round
9:30 am – 2:00 pm

NEW! Kaiser Riverside Market
1011 Riverside Ave
Roseville, Calif.
Wednesdays, Year-Round
9:30 am – 2:00 pm

Seasonal

Rocklin: RC Willey at Blue Oaks Center
6636 Lonetree Blvd
June – October
Saturdays
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Meager selection at this tiny market left little to be desired during each of our visits.

Granite Bay: Quarry Ponds Town Center
5550 Douglas Blvd
June – October
Sundays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Hills
Sierra Fresh Markets
965 Orchard Creek Ln, Lincoln, CA
June- November
Wednesdays
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.


Brighter Side

Trending

Local Business and Community

Twin Creek Commons in Roseville

Twin Creek Commons in Roseville apartments,
California News Updates

April 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Heavy rains and snow has arrived along with colder temps. During wet season our attention turns to the annual process of reservoir replenishment. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.
Local Business and Community

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.
Local Business and Community

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.
Sacramento

Tapa the World in Sacramento: Experience Spain on J Street

Experience Spain in Downtown/Midtown, Sacramento. Spanish Tapas, Paella, Happy Hour and more. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free options

Topics

Local Business and Community

Twin Creek Commons in Roseville

Twin Creek Commons in Roseville apartments,
California News Updates

April 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Heavy rains and snow has arrived along with colder temps. During wet season our attention turns to the annual process of reservoir replenishment. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.
Local Business and Community

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.
Local Business and Community

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.
Sacramento

Tapa the World in Sacramento: Experience Spain on J Street

Experience Spain in Downtown/Midtown, Sacramento. Spanish Tapas, Paella, Happy Hour and more. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free options
California News Updates

California snowpack levels updated April 2025

The 2024-25 snow season has arrived and early snow brought optimism for a good year. Thanks to a strong start and spring storms, California is currently at 96 percent of average to date.
Folsom

Explore Folsom: Trails and Bikeways Map

Folsom, Calif. - The City of Folsom has an extensive system of Class I bike/pedestrian trails, with more than 50 miles developed and ready to enjoy. Grant funding totaling more than $20 million has covered
Disabilities

Sacramento launches Local Age & Disability-Friendly Action Plan

Sacramento, Calif. -More than 300 community members gathered to celebrate the launch of Sacramento County's Local Age & Disability-Friendly Action Plan (LADAP). During the launch event

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!