Subscribe
Saturday, April 5, 2025
47 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville News
2 min.Read

Quick Guide to Roseville Golf Courses

Staff
By Staff

Where to Golf in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- The sun is shining and the spring-like weather is approaching. Looking to get a round or two of golf in with your friends? Roseville golf courses offer year-round fun with courses that vary in degree of difficulty. From public courses to private memberships, the greens await.

Roseville and South Placer County weather conditions make it one of California’s great destinations. For those who may not hit the links, many courses serve up plenty of fun at the 19th hole. We’ll see you there!

Diamond Oaks Golf

Par 72 / 6283 Yards / Slope Rating 118
Serving the golf community since 1963, Diamond Oaks Golf Course also includes a Golf Shop, Legends Sports Bar & Grill and practice facility. Located at 349 Diamond Oaks Road. Fees currently range online from $25- $45, tee times may be book in advance online. Schedule Diamond Oaks Tee Time

Sierra Pines Golf

Located at 7600 Whistlestop Way in Sun City, Sierra Pines is open to the public and offers a stand-alone 9-hole course. Includes 5 tees for men and 3 for women. Fees currently range from $23 – $29 Schedule Sierra Pines Tee Time

Timber Creek Golf

Located at 7050 Del Webb Blvd, Timber Creek’s 18-hole course is two distinctive nines that offers three men’s tees and two women’s tees. Fees currently range from $32 – $77. Schedule Timber Creek Tee Time

Roseville Golf Courses

Woodcreek Golf Club

Par 72 / 6518 Yards / Slope Rating 132
Serving the region since 1995, Woodcreek offers 18 championship holes among oak trees and native wetlands. Includes lighted driving range, golf shop, sports bar & grill in addition to banquet facilities. Located at 5880 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd, fees currently range from $30- $55, tee times may be booked in advance online. Schedule Woodcreek Golf Tee Time

Morgan Creek Golf & Country Club

Classic course architecture in an upscale community, Morgan Creek Golf also offers exceptional banquet and event facilities.
Located at 8791 Morgan Creek Lane, fees currently range from $36- $70, tee times may be booked in advance online. Schedule Morgan Creek Tee Time.

Memberships Required

Granite Bay Golf Club

Granite Bay Golf Club is open to anyone who is invited and sponsored by an established Member. Granite Bay Golf Club is located at 9600 Golf Club Drive Granite Bay, CA 95746.

Sierra View Country Club

More than 60 years as a private club. Sierra View Country Club is located at 105 Alta Vista Ave. They offer golf, year-round tennis as well as dining. Interested in learning more about a membership? Call 916-783-4600 Ext 21.

Brighter Side

Trending

Local Business and Community

Quick Quack Car Wash (Blue Oaks)

Quick Quack Car Wash in West Roseville, Calif..
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for April and May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Auburn

World’s best cowboys & cowgirls hit the trail for Gold Country Pro Rodeo

Auburn, Calif. - For the 94th year, the world's best cowboys and girls are converging on the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to compete and perform at the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, April 11 - 13, 2025.
Concert Venues

Folsom Palladio Free Summer Concert Series

Folsom, Calif. - Adding to the summer's growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes the first announcement for the 2025 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup.
Folsom

Exploring Folsom: Humbug-Willow Creek Trail a suburban treasure

Folsom, Calif. - Better late than never. The arrival of spring weather along with an adventure along the Humbug-Willow Creek Trail in Folsom offers a timely antidote for those averse to more dark clouds and cooler than average weather this time of year.

Topics

Local Business and Community

Quick Quack Car Wash (Blue Oaks)

Quick Quack Car Wash in West Roseville, Calif..
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for April and May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Auburn

World’s best cowboys & cowgirls hit the trail for Gold Country Pro Rodeo

Auburn, Calif. - For the 94th year, the world's best cowboys and girls are converging on the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to compete and perform at the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, April 11 - 13, 2025.
Concert Venues

Folsom Palladio Free Summer Concert Series

Folsom, Calif. - Adding to the summer's growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes the first announcement for the 2025 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup.
Folsom

Exploring Folsom: Humbug-Willow Creek Trail a suburban treasure

Folsom, Calif. - Better late than never. The arrival of spring weather along with an adventure along the Humbug-Willow Creek Trail in Folsom offers a timely antidote for those averse to more dark clouds and cooler than average weather this time of year.
Roseville News

▲ Rate Increase: Roseville water, sewer, and trash

Roseville, Calif.- Environmental Utilities is proposing a rate adjustment for water, wastewater (sewer), and waste services (trash and recycling), effective July 1, 2025.
Sacramento

Annual SMUD Trout derby at Rancho Seco Recreational Area this weekend

Sacramento, Calif.- SMUD's annual trout derby at Rancho Seco Recreational Area begins Saturday, April 5. Thousands of pounds of trout and prizes are up for grabs.
Roseville News

Science wizard David Hagerman in Roseville April 22 at Diamond Creek Elementary

Roseville, Calif. - Renowned science wizard David Hagerman will be returning to bring his unique blend of science and magic at Diamond Creek Elementary School, 3151 Hopscotch Way, Roseville, CA 95747 on April 22nd at 9:55 am.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!