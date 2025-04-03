Subscribe
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Local Business and CommunityRoseville News
1 min.Read

FREE: Happy’s Drive-Thru Car Wash in Roseville grand opening

Staff
By Staff
SourceHappy's Drive-Thru Car Wash

Free Car Wash event April 11-13th

Roseville, Calif. – Happy’s Drive-Thru Car Wash is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Roseville, CA, at 525 Cirby Way. This marks the fifth Happy’s location, continuing the company’s growth and commitment to delivering fast, friendly, and high-quality car wash experiences.

Happy’s Drive-Thru Car Wash combines the convenience of an express wash with an emphasis on guest experience, bringing the best retail experience you can remember to the car wash world. With a focus on efficiency, hospitality, and top-tier wash technology, Happy’s makes keeping your car clean simple and enjoyable.

To celebrate, Happy’s Drive-Thru Car Wash is hosting a Grand Opening Free Car Wash event April 11-13th.

Happy’s Drive-Thru Car Wash

525 Cirby Way
Roseville, Calif. 95661
916-740-4883
8:00 AM – 7:00 PM daily
Car Washes

Offering free car washes for three days, along with exclusive giveaways and promotions. For every car washed during the grand opening, Happy’s will donate $1 to Sacramento Loaves and Fishes, a local non-profit dedicated to providing warm meals, essential survival supplies and services for nearly 1,000 adults and children daily.

“We are thrilled to bring Happy’s to the Roseville community,” said Scott Hempy, CEO at Happy’s Car Wash. “Our mission is to provide excellent hospitality with a friendly car wash experience that leaves every guest happy. We can’t wait to welcome our new guests to Happy’s and for them to meet our amazing team!”

50% Off Oil Changes

Happy’s sister company Oilstop also has a location at 525 Cirby Way and will be participating in the celebration by giving 50% off oil changes the entire weekend. The Roseville community is invited to celebrate, enjoy a free car wash, and experience the Happy’s difference firsthand.

Roseville News

Roseville News

