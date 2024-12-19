Subscribe
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
99.3 F
Roseville
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville holiday celebrations: Avoid DUI with ride share or designated driver

Staff
By Staff
SourcePress Release

Making smart decisions (prior) to alcohol impairing judgment

Roseville, Calif.- Are you making holiday party plans or New Year’s resolutions? Here’s one: resolve not to end the year or start the new year in jail–or worse, the morgue or emergency room. If your plans include alcohol, now is the time to plan your safe and sober ride home.

The Roseville Police Department and many other law enforcement agencies will have extra officers on the road New Year’s Eve, patrolling for impaired drivers.

How to avoid a costly DUI arrest, or worse

  • Your best plan is to designate a sober driver in advance, and give that person your keys BEFORE you start drinking. If you’re the designated driver, you shouldn’t drink alcohol at all.
  • If you’re hosting a party, be sure to offer a variety of non-alcoholic beverages for your designated drivers and other non-drinkers. 
  • If you’re impaired, call a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft, taxi or a sober friend or family member for a safe ride home.

Remember, friends don’t let friends drive drunk. If you see impaired friends getting ready to drive, take their car keys and help arrange a safe ride home for them.

Finally, call 911 to report drunk drivers. You can help get a dangerous driver off the road.

Funding for Roseville’s special enforcement patrols is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Roseville News

Sunday schedule at the Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif. - Take advantage of all the fun happening during the final day of the Placer County Fair today! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers. Bring your smiles, bring your friends for one more adventure at the 2025 Placer County Fair.
Roseville News

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens

Roseville, Calif. - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.

