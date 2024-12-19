Roseville holiday celebrations: Avoid DUI with ride share or designated driver

Making smart decisions (prior) to alcohol impairing judgment

Roseville, Calif.- Are you making holiday party plans or New Year’s resolutions? Here’s one: resolve not to end the year or start the new year in jail–or worse, the morgue or emergency room. If your plans include alcohol, now is the time to plan your safe and sober ride home.

The Roseville Police Department and many other law enforcement agencies will have extra officers on the road New Year’s Eve, patrolling for impaired drivers.

How to avoid a costly DUI arrest, or worse

Your best plan is to designate a sober driver in advance, and give that person your keys BEFORE you start drinking. If you’re the designated driver, you shouldn’t drink alcohol at all.

If you’re hosting a party, be sure to offer a variety of non-alcoholic beverages for your designated drivers and other non-drinkers.

If you’re impaired, call a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft, taxi or a sober friend or family member for a safe ride home.

Remember, friends don’t let friends drive drunk. If you see impaired friends getting ready to drive, take their car keys and help arrange a safe ride home for them.

Finally, call 911 to report drunk drivers. You can help get a dangerous driver off the road.

Funding for Roseville’s special enforcement patrols is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

related