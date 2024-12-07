Subscribe
Monday, June 9, 2025
86.7 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Holiday Parade
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Roseville Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade in downtown

Staff
By Staff

Annual Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade in Downtown

Roseville, Calif. – The 63rd Annual Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade in Downtown Roseville is scheduled for December 7, 2024.

A family-friendly tradition for all ages in Roseville includes a colorful parade of dance teams, horses, floats, craft booths, food and much more!

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

Vendor booths open at 9:00 and the parade starts at 10:30am at the corner of Vernon/Douglas/Riverside. Arrive early to snag good parking!

Santa Claus n’ more!

Recently intercepted North Pole communications indicate Santa Claus may also be in Roseville at the same time as the parade.

Grab the kids and head to downtown Roseville to kick off the holiday season with what will certainly be a memorable experience.

  • Parade with dance teams, horses, floats and more
  • Family Friendly Fun
  • Craft Booths
  • Food

See ya there!

Hosted by the Downtown Roseville Partnership and City of Roseville.

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Local Business and Community

Taste of Izumi Sushi in Rocklin

Taste of Izumi Sushi in Rocklin
Local Business and Community

Ruhkala Monument Co in Rocklin

Ruhkala Monument Company in Rocklin, Calif. Contact us today at 916-441-2846 or 916-624-1176 in Sacramento, CA and Rocklin CA for more information about our monuments
Local Business and Community

Johnson Pool in Roseville to reopen

Johnson Pool in Roseville. Reopening with June 14, 2025 celebration following a year of major upgrades.
Car Reviews

Sporty Subaru BRZ an old-school sports car

Exciting ride and affordable Roseville, Calif.- Looking for an entry-level...
Concert Venues

Folsom Concerts at City Lions Park

Folsom, Calif.- FREE open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.

Topics

Local Business and Community

Taste of Izumi Sushi in Rocklin

Taste of Izumi Sushi in Rocklin
Local Business and Community

Ruhkala Monument Co in Rocklin

Ruhkala Monument Company in Rocklin, Calif. Contact us today at 916-441-2846 or 916-624-1176 in Sacramento, CA and Rocklin CA for more information about our monuments
Local Business and Community

Johnson Pool in Roseville to reopen

Johnson Pool in Roseville. Reopening with June 14, 2025 celebration following a year of major upgrades.
Car Reviews

Sporty Subaru BRZ an old-school sports car

Exciting ride and affordable Roseville, Calif.- Looking for an entry-level...
Concert Venues

Folsom Concerts at City Lions Park

Folsom, Calif.- FREE open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.
Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!