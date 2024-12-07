Roseville Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade in downtown

Annual Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade in Downtown

Roseville, Calif. – The 63rd Annual Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade in Downtown Roseville is scheduled for December 7, 2024.

A family-friendly tradition for all ages in Roseville includes a colorful parade of dance teams, horses, floats, craft booths, food and much more!

Vendor booths open at 9:00 and the parade starts at 10:30am at the corner of Vernon/Douglas/Riverside. Arrive early to snag good parking!

Santa Claus n’ more!

Recently intercepted North Pole communications indicate Santa Claus may also be in Roseville at the same time as the parade.

Grab the kids and head to downtown Roseville to kick off the holiday season with what will certainly be a memorable experience.

Parade with dance teams, horses, floats and more

Family Friendly Fun

Craft Booths

Food

See ya there!

Hosted by the Downtown Roseville Partnership and City of Roseville.

