Lots in question regarding new Volvo EX30 electric SUV

EX30 delivers speed, but falls short on usability

Roseville, Calif. – If you’re a car owner who loves a minimalist approach, the new 2025 Volvo EX30 will suit those needs.

Since we had no prior knowledge concerning the EX30, it was a frustrating initial introduction for just turning on the electric vehicle and a true mystery on how to turn it off. It required a YouTube video visit to figure out the most basic of information, something we had never needed in our previous 25-plus years of writing auto reviews.

Different approach

For the record, enter the EX30 with the key card in hand, touch the brake pedal and select a driving gear (drive, reverse), and the vehicle is ready to do. That’s right, there’s no start/stop button and certainly no old-school key for the ignition.

To turn off the EX30, one can do it manually on the tablet-like display or use the key card by touching the indented line on the door handle, then walking away. The SUV will automatically power down after a short delay.

Get used to utilizing the 12.3-inch display screen because virtually all the vehicle’s functions – even minor things like adjusting the outside mirrors and accessing the cargo area – require a visit to this centrally located tablet. Note there is nothing on the key fob that opens or closes anything.

We aren’t a fan of the EX30’s simplistic makeup and other areas bother us as well, like the tinted glass roof that doesn’t open or provide interior shade.

Range

With a maximum range of 253 miles, the Volvo is less than most rival electric SUVs. And because of its ability to rapidly accelerate – it travels 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds – chances are most drivers will go faster than necessary and get far less than 253 miles.

Of course, performance is an appealing area for most drivers. The rear-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is optional) EX30 has a 69-kWh battery and uses its twin motors to produce 422 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The fuel economy is a whopping 104-127 MPGe.

The EX30 is lauded for its quick acceleration and responsive handling. The EV has a low center of gravity and provides a stable and engaging driving experience. It’s equipped with regenerative braking – the one-pedal driving allows for a quick slow down and provides energy back to the battery during a complete stop.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 VOLVO EX30

Performance: twin motors, 422 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 104-127 MPGe

Price estimate: $44,900 to $46,700

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; Drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000; Corrosion: 12 years/unlimited; Battery: 8 years/100,000

Safety & Interior

Among the driver safety features are blind spot information system with steering assist, lane keeping aid, run-off road mitigation, oncoming lane mitigation, road sign information, post-impact braking, and a unique door opening alert.

The interior has too much hard plastic and appears low grade. While there’s plenty of head and leg room up front, the rear seating offers sparse leg room. More bad news for back seat occupants – there are no air vents.

The cargo area is on the small side – 14.1 cubic feet that expands to 31.9 cubes with the back row folded down. Golfers won’t like that their drivers won’t fit because the EX30 is narrow. The solution is folding down at least one section of the back row.

Starting with the frustrating focus of relying on the touchscreen, the 2025 Volvo EX30 has lots of issues. It’s not a great choice among compact electric SUVs.

