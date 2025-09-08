Subscribe
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
76.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Car ReviewsRoseville News
2 min.Read

Lots in question regarding new Volvo EX30 electric SUV

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

EX30 delivers speed, but falls short on usability

Roseville, Calif. – If you’re a car owner who loves a minimalist approach, the new 2025 Volvo EX30 will suit those needs.

Since we had no prior knowledge concerning the EX30, it was a frustrating initial introduction for just turning on the electric vehicle and a true mystery on how to turn it off. It required a YouTube video visit to figure out the most basic of information, something we had never needed in our previous 25-plus years of writing auto reviews.

Different approach

For the record, enter the EX30 with the key card in hand, touch the brake pedal and select a driving gear (drive, reverse), and the vehicle is ready to do. That’s right, there’s no start/stop button and certainly no old-school key for the ignition.

To turn off the EX30, one can do it manually on the tablet-like display or use the key card by touching the indented line on the door handle, then walking away. The SUV will automatically power down after a short delay.

Get used to utilizing the 12.3-inch display screen because virtually all the vehicle’s functions – even minor things like adjusting the outside mirrors and accessing the cargo area – require a visit to this centrally located tablet. Note there is nothing on the key fob that opens or closes anything.

We aren’t a fan of the EX30’s simplistic makeup and other areas bother us as well, like the tinted glass roof that doesn’t open or provide interior shade.

Range

With a maximum range of 253 miles, the Volvo is less than most rival electric SUVs. And because of its ability to rapidly accelerate – it travels 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds – chances are most drivers will go faster than necessary and get far less than 253 miles.

Of course, performance is an appealing area for most drivers. The rear-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is optional) EX30 has a 69-kWh battery and uses its twin motors to produce 422 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The fuel economy is a whopping 104-127 MPGe.

The EX30 is lauded for its quick acceleration and responsive handling. The EV has a low center of gravity and provides a stable and engaging driving experience. It’s equipped with regenerative braking – the one-pedal driving allows for a quick slow down and provides energy back to the battery during a complete stop.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 VOLVO EX30

  • Performance: twin motors, 422 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 104-127 MPGe
  • Price estimate: $44,900 to $46,700
  • Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; Drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000; Corrosion: 12 years/unlimited; Battery: 8 years/100,000

Safety & Interior

Among the driver safety features are blind spot information system with steering assist, lane keeping aid, run-off road mitigation, oncoming lane mitigation, road sign information, post-impact braking, and a unique door opening alert.

The interior has too much hard plastic and appears low grade. While there’s plenty of head and leg room up front, the rear seating offers sparse leg room. More bad news for back seat occupants – there are no air vents.

The cargo area is on the small side – 14.1 cubic feet that expands to 31.9 cubes with the back row folded down. Golfers won’t like that their drivers won’t fit because the EX30 is narrow. The solution is folding down at least one section of the back row.

Starting with the frustrating focus of relying on the touchscreen, the 2025 Volvo EX30 has lots of issues. It’s not a great choice among compact electric SUVs.

💀⚡🌹 9.13.25

Destination Windsor!

From Rocklin to the World »»

Mendocino 2025

Trending

Roseville News

Senior Resource Fair comes to Roseville this Thursday

Roseville, Calif.- Seniors are invited to a special Resource Fair on Thursday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race to expand in 2026

RENO, Nev. - The Great Reno Balloon Race (GRBR), the world's largest, free hot air balloon event, announced Sunday prior to its Mass Ascension ceremonies that, starting in 2026, the beloved event will officially expand from three days to four.
Rocklin News

Rocklin Hot Chili & Cool Cars 2025 returns for 32nd annual installment

Rocklin, Calif. - The Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Hot Chili & Cool Cars today, for September 20, 2025. This year marks the 32nd annual installment
Roseville News

Making Waves: TEDxWoodcreek HS in Roseville 2nd Annual Event

Roseville, Calif. - TEDxWoodcreekHS is excited to announce its 2nd Annual event, Making Waves, taking place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Woodcreek High School Theater
Auburn

Hunger Action Month: How We Bridge the SNAP Gap Together

Roseville, Calif. - Forty years ago I walked into a small warehouse in Roseville and started helping sort donated food alongside my mom, who founded what would one day become Feeding the Foothills.

Topics

Roseville News

Senior Resource Fair comes to Roseville this Thursday

Roseville, Calif.- Seniors are invited to a special Resource Fair on Thursday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race to expand in 2026

RENO, Nev. - The Great Reno Balloon Race (GRBR), the world's largest, free hot air balloon event, announced Sunday prior to its Mass Ascension ceremonies that, starting in 2026, the beloved event will officially expand from three days to four.
Rocklin News

Rocklin Hot Chili & Cool Cars 2025 returns for 32nd annual installment

Rocklin, Calif. - The Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Hot Chili & Cool Cars today, for September 20, 2025. This year marks the 32nd annual installment
Roseville News

Making Waves: TEDxWoodcreek HS in Roseville 2nd Annual Event

Roseville, Calif. - TEDxWoodcreekHS is excited to announce its 2nd Annual event, Making Waves, taking place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Woodcreek High School Theater
Auburn

Hunger Action Month: How We Bridge the SNAP Gap Together

Roseville, Calif. - Forty years ago I walked into a small warehouse in Roseville and started helping sort donated food alongside my mom, who founded what would one day become Feeding the Foothills.
Car Reviews

Mazda3 has lost its mojo

Roseville, Calif. - We've been fans of the Mazda3 for a long time. It's considered a very good car that's attractive, fun to drive, and delivers good handling, all factors that combine to make it a standout in the compact sedan class.
Auburn

Updated: Placer 2050 Vision Statement and Guiding Principles

Auburn, Calif. - Placer County has released an updated version of its draft Placer 2050 Vision Statement and Guiding Principles document to reflect recent feedback from the Board of Supervisors.
Auburn

Lincoln resident is first reported human case in Placer for West Nile Virus in 2025

Since the first 2025 detection of West Nile virus in Placer County in June, the District has detected the virus in 5 dead birds and in 129 mosquito samples. The county's first human case of West Nile virus in 2025 was reported in a Lincoln resident.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!