Roseville locations highlighted for Placer County medication take back October 25

Medication take-back event approaching; year-round options also available
Auburn, Calif. – As Placer County prepares to host another free medication take-back event on Oct. 25, local agencies continue to encourage residents to take advantage of permanent drop boxes and mail-in options that offer a safe, free way to dispose of medication year-round.
Permanent drop boxes: There are dozens of free, permanent drop box sites across Placer County, many located at local pharmacies. Use this searchable database to find a location near you. Roseville locations provided below.
Roseville Locations
Safeway 1899
989 Sunrise Ave
Roseville, CA 95661
Kaiser Roseville Riverside Pharmacy 051
1021 Riverside Ave
Roseville, CA 95678
Bel Air Pharmacy #509
1039 Sunrise Ave
Roseville, CA 95661
Save Mart #617
5060 Foothills Blvd
Roseville, CA 95747
Kaiser Eureka Bldg 1, Fl 2 Pharmacy 596
1600 Eureka Rd Bldg D, Fl 2
Roseville, CA 95661
Kaiser Eureka MOB 2 Flr 1 Pharmacy 266
1600 Eureka Rd
Roseville, CA 95661
Safeway Pharmacy #1890
1080 Pleasant Grove Blvd
Roseville, CA 95678
Costco Pharmacy #29
6750 Stanford Ranch Rd
Roseville, CA 95678
Safeway 1617
8640 Sierra College Blvd
Roseville, CA 95661
Mail-in disposal
There are free mail-in options for both medication and sharps/lancets. For either, complete the online form or call (844) 4-TAKE-BACK to request a pre-paid, pre-addressed mail-back package. Instructions are provided with all mail-back services.
Keeping unused or expired medications around the house poses risks of accidental poisoning or addiction, and flushing or throwing away medication can harm the environment.
October 25th
As community partners across Placer promote these year-round, free services, they will continue to hold biannual take-back events. The next event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring medications in their original containers; cross-out or remove personal information. Click here to search for the location nearest you.
Local law enforcement, in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities and local schools, will partner at various locations across the county – from Roseville to North Tahoe – to accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, veterinary medications, and vaping devices (batteries removed)