Subscribe
Monday, October 6, 2025
86.1 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
AuburnLoomisRocklin News
1 min.Read

Roseville locations highlighted for Placer County medication take back October 25

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Medication take-back event approaching; year-round options also available

Auburn, Calif. – As Placer County prepares to host another free medication take-back event on Oct. 25, local agencies continue to encourage residents to take advantage of permanent drop boxes and mail-in options that offer a safe, free way to dispose of medication year-round.

Permanent drop boxes: There are dozens of free, permanent drop box sites across Placer County, many located at local pharmacies. Use this searchable database to find a location near you. Roseville locations provided below.

Roseville Locations

Safeway 1899
989 Sunrise Ave
Roseville, CA 95661

Kaiser Roseville Riverside Pharmacy 051
1021 Riverside Ave
Roseville, CA 95678

Bel Air Pharmacy #509
1039 Sunrise Ave
Roseville, CA 95661

Save Mart #617
5060 Foothills Blvd
Roseville, CA 95747

Kaiser Eureka Bldg 1, Fl 2 Pharmacy 596
1600 Eureka Rd Bldg D, Fl 2
Roseville, CA 95661

Kaiser Eureka MOB 2 Flr 1 Pharmacy 266
1600 Eureka Rd
Roseville, CA 95661

Safeway Pharmacy #1890
1080 Pleasant Grove Blvd
Roseville, CA 95678

Costco Pharmacy #29
6750 Stanford Ranch Rd
Roseville, CA 95678

Safeway 1617
8640 Sierra College Blvd
Roseville, CA 95661

Mail-in disposal

There are free mail-in options for both medication and sharps/lancets. For either, complete the online form or call (844) 4-TAKE-BACK to request a pre-paid, pre-addressed mail-back package. Instructions are provided with all mail-back services.

Keeping unused or expired medications around the house poses risks of accidental poisoning or addiction, and flushing or throwing away medication can harm the environment.

October 25th

As community partners across Placer promote these year-round, free services, they will continue to hold biannual take-back events. The next event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring medications in their original containers; cross-out or remove personal information. Click here to search for the location nearest you.

Local law enforcement, in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities and local schools, will partner at various locations across the county – from Roseville to North Tahoe – to accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, veterinary medications, and vaping devices (batteries removed)

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

Trending

Auburn

Ballot Drop Box locations in Roseville and Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. — The Placer County Elections Office would like to remind voters that the voting period for the November 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election has officially begun.
Local Business and Community

Sur La Table in Roseville

Come visit a local Sur La Table at 1198 Roseville Parkway, Roseville, CA 95678. We offer the finest kitchenware and nationwide cooking classes.
Local Business and Community

Roseville Post Office on Sierra Gardens

Roseville Post Office on Sierra Gardens Dr.
Local Business and Community

Lids in Roseville

Lids is the place for hats - all teams, all styles, and all brands. Hats, shirts, jerseys and more from official leagues & brands.
Car Reviews

4Runner gets long overdue redesign

Following a perplexing 14-year wait, the Japanese automaker finally decided it was time to give its midsize truck-based SUV a makeover, ushering in the sixth 4Runner generation. In our opinion, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner is much improved over previous models

Topics

Auburn

Ballot Drop Box locations in Roseville and Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. — The Placer County Elections Office would like to remind voters that the voting period for the November 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election has officially begun.
Local Business and Community

Sur La Table in Roseville

Come visit a local Sur La Table at 1198 Roseville Parkway, Roseville, CA 95678. We offer the finest kitchenware and nationwide cooking classes.
Local Business and Community

Roseville Post Office on Sierra Gardens

Roseville Post Office on Sierra Gardens Dr.
Local Business and Community

Lids in Roseville

Lids is the place for hats - all teams, all styles, and all brands. Hats, shirts, jerseys and more from official leagues & brands.
Car Reviews

4Runner gets long overdue redesign

Following a perplexing 14-year wait, the Japanese automaker finally decided it was time to give its midsize truck-based SUV a makeover, ushering in the sixth 4Runner generation. In our opinion, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner is much improved over previous models
Auburn

By the Numbers: Placer County’s Voter Registration October 2025

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County, long a bastion of conservatism in California continues to change. In the process of moving to a more diverse region. In that time, Placer County has grown into a safer, better educated, and far more prosperous county than decades prior.
California News Updates

October 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Autumn has arrived and brought along welcome precipitation to begin the season as most major reservoirs in California are sitting above average heading into the critical rainy season.
Roseville News

Decades of Dedication: Karen and Colin Grahl Named Outstanding Changemakers

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA is proud to announce that longtime supporters and community leaders, Colin Grahl and Karen Hauber Grahl, were recognized as 2025 Outstanding Changemakers at this year's National Philanthropy Day celebration.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!