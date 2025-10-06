Roseville locations highlighted for Placer County medication take back October 25

Medication take-back event approaching; year-round options also available

Auburn, Calif. – As Placer County prepares to host another free medication take-back event on Oct. 25, local agencies continue to encourage residents to take advantage of permanent drop boxes and mail-in options that offer a safe, free way to dispose of medication year-round.

Permanent drop boxes: There are dozens of free, permanent drop box sites across Placer County, many located at local pharmacies. Use this searchable database to find a location near you. Roseville locations provided below.

Roseville Locations

Safeway 1899

989 Sunrise Ave

Roseville, CA 95661

Kaiser Roseville Riverside Pharmacy 051

1021 Riverside Ave

Roseville, CA 95678

Bel Air Pharmacy #509

1039 Sunrise Ave

Roseville, CA 95661

Save Mart #617

5060 Foothills Blvd

Roseville, CA 95747

Kaiser Eureka Bldg 1, Fl 2 Pharmacy 596

1600 Eureka Rd Bldg D, Fl 2

Roseville, CA 95661

Kaiser Eureka MOB 2 Flr 1 Pharmacy 266

1600 Eureka Rd

Roseville, CA 95661

Safeway Pharmacy #1890

1080 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Roseville, CA 95678

Costco Pharmacy #29

6750 Stanford Ranch Rd

Roseville, CA 95678

Safeway 1617

8640 Sierra College Blvd

Roseville, CA 95661

Mail-in disposal

There are free mail-in options for both medication and sharps/lancets. For either, complete the online form or call (844) 4-TAKE-BACK to request a pre-paid, pre-addressed mail-back package. Instructions are provided with all mail-back services.

Keeping unused or expired medications around the house poses risks of accidental poisoning or addiction, and flushing or throwing away medication can harm the environment.

October 25th

As community partners across Placer promote these year-round, free services, they will continue to hold biannual take-back events. The next event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring medications in their original containers; cross-out or remove personal information. Click here to search for the location nearest you.

Local law enforcement, in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities and local schools, will partner at various locations across the county – from Roseville to North Tahoe – to accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, veterinary medications, and vaping devices (batteries removed)

